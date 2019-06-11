Chick-Fil-A Insurance For McDonald's

For cautious McDonald's bulls, I show different ways to economically hedge the stock, over time frames ranging from three months to a year.

I note that the warning makes sense in light of Chick-fil-A's revenue per store, which outpaces that of McDonald's as well as the rest of the industry.

Shares of McDonald's dropped on Monday after a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch warning of the threat to the company by the expansion of Chick-fil-A.

Bloomberg TV reports on the drop in McDonald's and Wendy's shares after the note from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit that both companies faced challenges to their U.S. growth from Chick-fil-A's expansion (screen capture via Bloomberg).

Chick-fil-A Could Take A Bite Out Of McDonald's Growth

On Monday, Bloomberg Television's "The Close" program reported that shares of McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's (WEN) fell on a note by a Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst warning that an expansion of Chick-fil-A locations in the United States threatened to eat into sales at its publicly-traded fast-food competitors (the segment on this starts after about 1:32 in the video linked to in the image caption above). The table below, from fast food industry magazine Quick Service Restaurant, illustrates why: Chick-fil-A generates more revenue per store than any other fast food restaurant in America: almost $4.1 million per store annually, in 2017, versus less than $2.7 million for McDonald's, and about $1.6 million for Wendy's.

Table image via Quick Service Restaurant

It's notable that Chick-fil-A outsells all of its competitors despite being closed on Sundays (except when certain stores open to donate food during disasters, such as during Hurricane Florence last year).

Given all of the threat posed by Chick-fil-A's expansion, it's reasonable if some McDonald's bulls who haven't hedged yet would like to do so now. I'll show a few ways of doing so below - including a couple of new approaches I haven't shared before.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For McDonald's

Up to now, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors, and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That will still be Portfolio Armor's default going forward, but we're adding a new feature that will let users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging MCD. Two of the hedges expire in approximately three months and two expire in approximately one year. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his MCD shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Monday's close, to hedge MCD against a >20% decline by late September of this year.

The annualized cost was 1.2% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~24 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in June of 2020.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 2.5% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >20% decline by late September, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was -1.06% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $295 when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Uncapped Upside, ~12 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June of 2020.

Here, the cost was -1.43% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,475 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

I gave McDonald's a bullish rating here because Portfolio Armor estimates it will slightly outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months. That estimate, of course, could be wrong. It's worth noting that Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating on McDonald's is neutral rather than bullish, with sub-ratings of "D" for Value as well as EPS Revisions.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

Those sub-ratings are another reason why caution may be warranted here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.