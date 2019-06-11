Silver Weekly: A Great Buying Opportunity

As we believe that silver will outperform gold in the coming months, we view SIVR as a great buying opportunity.

We believe that a positioning reversal is underway for silver, thanks to the dovish turn from the Fed.

Still, silver’s positioning looks relatively much more bearish than gold’s.

SIVR is taking a big breath this week, after posting its largest weekly gain (+3%) on the year last week.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

The dovish turn from the Fed has produced a positive swing in the macro backdrop for silver, thanks to 1) a weaker dollar and 2) lower US real rates, eliciting a surge in monetary demand for the precious metal.

As silver’s positioning has become extremely negative since the start of the year, the current reversal is likely to produce substantial buying pressure, via speculative demand (fresh buying and short-covering), ETF investor demand, and continued strong physical demand.

As gold’s positioning looks already much more bullish than silver, we think that silver has plenty of catch-up to play. In the near term (3 to 6 months), this should result in an outperformance of silver relative to gold.

In this context, we believe that SIVR constitutes a buying opportunity.

Source: Trading View

Although SIVR has come under renewed downward pressure since the start of the week, we view it as a healthy reaction after SIVR posted its largest weekly gain (+3%) since the start of the year last week.

About the ETFS Physical Silver ETF

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community covered significantly its net short position in Comex silver over the latest reporting period of May 28-June 4, the latest CFTC statistics show.

Over May 28-June 24, speculators bought roughly 8% of global physical silver demand (+2,172 tonnes), marking the largest weekly pace of net buying since late December 2018.

At -5% of open interest, the net spec length remains excessively negative compared with historical standards. Speculative sentiment toward silver also remains relatively much more bearish than that toward gold.

If a positive swing in speculative sentiment toward silver has emerged – and we think it has, speculative buying through short-covering will continue in the coming weeks, pushing prices much higher.

Implications for SIVR: The current wave of short-covering should push Comex silver spot prices much higher in the weeks ahead, which in turn will boost SIVR’s value.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 86 tonnes of silver last week, marking a second straight week of silver ETF buying.

Over the past month, net outflows from silver ETF holdings have amounted to 69 tonnes, down from a net monthly outflow of 130 tonnes a week ago.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net sellers of 376 tonnes of silver, corresponding to a decline of 2.5% in silver ETF holdings and representing 4% of global physical silver demand.

Source: Orchid Research

Although ETF inflows into silver have picked up somewhat, they remain relatively much more muted than that into gold.

Given silver’s sensitivity to the economic cycle, investors feel safer hiding in gold due to its stronger safe-haven characteristics.

Although ETF investment toward silver is muted, sentiment among retail investors for physical silver is solid. American Eagle silver coins amount to 4.47 million ounces so far. Sales totaled 8.9 million ounces in the first five months, up 40% from the corresponding period of last year.

Implications for SIVR: Although silver has enjoyed a marginally positive shift in ETF investor sentiment, changes in speculative demand in Comex silver continue to dictate variations in the international silver spot price. As such, SIVR should therefore remain fairly insensitive to the recent inflows into silver ETF holdings.

Positioning reversal likely to drive silver’s outperformance relative to gold

Since the start of June, we have become more constructive on our outlook for silver prices due to a positive shift in the macro picture. By turning more dovish in response to increased trade tensions, the Fed has pushed the dollar and US real interest rates lower, which in turn has stimulated the monetary demand for the precious metals complex.

While both gold and silver are likely to benefit from this dovish turn, we think that silver, which often acts as a leveraged play to gold, could perform relatively stronger due to the marked differential in terms of speculative positioning.

Source: CFTC

As our chart above illustrates, gold has become increasingly more expensive relative to gold amid an increased preference for the yellow metal among the speculative community.

While this speculative positioning could become even more extreme, as it was the case in April 2018, we think that this differential is due to reverse in the coming months.

In turn, this would push the gold-silver ratio lower, driving the outperformance of silver prices.

In this context, we think that SIVR represents a buying opportunity over the next 3 to 6 months.

Conclusion

Despite the abrupt sell-off in SIVR since the start of the week, we maintain our constructive view on silver prices over the near term. After posting its largest weekly gain on the year last week, it is not surprising to see some profit-taking, even in this magnitude.

We think it is time to embrace volatility and buy the dips as the positive reversal in silver’s positioning is underway.

We expect macro forces to remain friendly in the coming months due to dovishness from the Fed, which will benefit the precious metals complex.

Given the marked differential in positioning between gold (quite bullish) and silver (very bearish), we think that silver has plenty of catch-up to play.

In this context, we are bullish on SIVR, expecting SIVR to reach at least $15.60/share this year, representing a nearly 10% appreciation from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.