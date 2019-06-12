Global Economic And Political Concerns Rise

Last Friday night, after the markets had closed, US President Trump told the world that Mexico had agreed to a deal that would avoid the spread of protectionist measures. The US leader had used tariffs, not to level the playing field on trade, but to achieve cooperation from the Mexican government when it comes to illegal immigration and the flow of drugs.

While the fears surrounding a trade dispute with Mexico are now gone, the escalation of the trade issues between the US and China continue to dominate the psyche of markets. So many issues now face the global political and economic landscapes, and markets have been up and down like a yo-yo since May. Increased volatility is a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets, but for investors, increased price variance is often a nightmare. During risk-off periods, gold, US government bonds, and even the Japanese yen have been shelters for those seeking a safe haven from the fallout of increased volatility. The events on the schedule over the coming weeks could cause a continuation of frenetic price action in markets across all asset classes as global political and economic risks are at high levels.

Gold moved to its highest level in 2019 late last week, but the price turned lower following the agreement between the US and Mexico last weekend. Gold has been moving higher against all of the leading world reserve currencies since the early 2000s, and it could be ready to challenge the 2016 peak at $1377.50 which stands as the line in the sand on the upside for the yellow metal. If gold is preparing to rally to new heights, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product could turbocharge a gold bull's portfolio if the metal is ready to make a move. Gold may have come off the recent peak for the year on June 10, but it is still in a position which could surprise, if not shock, on the upside.

Trade with China - we will know soon

On Monday, June 10, US President Donald Trump, who is a master at using media, appeared on CNBC to take a victory lap after the agreement with Mexico where he employed tariffs to achieve cooperation on concerns surrounding the US-Mexican border. During his comments, he doubled down on using tariffs on China and warned that he could slap the protectionist measures on another $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US if there is no progress soon.

On June 28-29, President Trump is scheduled to meeting with Chinese President Xi at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, to discuss the escalation in the trade dispute. However, on June 10, Chinese state media said that their leader might back out of the summit which would be both a slap in the face to negotiations and a further escalation of the dispute.

The victory with Mexico emboldened President Trump when it comes to tariffs. We will know by the end of June, or sooner if President Xi cancels the meeting if there will be any progress on the trade front. If the two leaders meet and agree to jump-start negotiations, pessimism will likely shift to optimism over the potential for a deal. If not, we could see more risk-off behavior in markets as the fear of global economic contraction rises.

Iran - uncomfortable prospects

While trade with China is front and center in the minds of market participants these days, the situation with Iran has the potential to cause lots of price volatility in markets across all asset classes. Despite its disappearance from the front pages of the financial news and a sharp decline in the price of crude oil because of trade and rising inventories, the rhetoric continues to fly back and forth between Washington and Teheran.

On Monday, June 10, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wanted that the US "cannot expect to stay safe" after starting what he referred to as an "economic war" against Iran. Zarif went on to say, "Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one that finishes it." Iran has referred to the "B-team," which includes US national security advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The US ended exemptions for eight countries that purchase crude oil from Iran, which tightened the economic noose around the neck of the leadership of the theocracy in Teheran. In another provocative move, Iran accelerated its production of enriched uranium accounting to the head of the United Nation's atomic watchdog, Yukiya Amano of the IAEA. With US warships in the region, the potential for a faceoff over the coming weeks and months has increased dramatically. Any hostilities would ripple through the world crude oil markets as supply concerns could cause a sudden spike in prices impacting markets across all asset classes.

The UK - expect more delays or worse

The UK is now in the process of selecting its next Prime Minister after the resignation of Theresa May last week. Boris Johnson, the former mayor of London, and ex-Foreign Minister under Prime Minister May who resigned after disagreements over Brexit is the front-runner. However, the turmoil in British politics could lead to a new election where another party could win a majority and take the nation in another direction.

In the most recent elections for MPs to the EU, a six-week-old party, the Brexit Party, won a majority of seats. Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, could mount a challenge to both the Tory and Labour parties. The next Prime Minister and a potential replacement after a general election will guide the UK through the October 31 deadline for Brexit. The uncertainty of whether the UK will either agree to the EU proposal, decide on a hard Brexit, or remain within the EU could add lots of volatility to markets over the coming weeks and months.

The U.S. - the most contentious election in history

In the US, over twenty candidates are lining up on the other side of the political aisle to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The US economy is healthy, which is typically good news for an incumbent president, but US politics are anything but typical these days. A majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives favor impeachment proceedings, even though their leadership has not embraced the calls for impeaching the sitting President. At the same time, the Speaker of the House made incendiary comments last week saying she would rather see President Trump in prison than impeached.

Political division in the US is likely to reach a new crescendo as the 2020 election draws closer, which could cause lots of volatility in markets. When it comes to the US economy, the Fed now looks like there are interest rate cuts rather than hikes on the horizon. Lower rates are likely to spur economic growth which would favor the President's reelection hopes. However, with one year and five months to go before Election Day, a lot can happen in the world and US to shift sentiment and support for either the sitting leader or the opposition. At the same time, when it comes to the candidate from the other side of the aisle, there is vast division within the progressive and mainstream wings of the party. While former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the polls, the progressives are likely to fight tooth and nail for an alternative.

Where do we run, where do we hide?

The world is a powder keg these days with Iran and the US at odds in the Middle East, North Korea resuming missile testing in Asia, the US and China facing off over trade, and internal political issues facing Europe and the United States. At the same time, Russia continues to move to expand their influence all over the world.

So many factors could cause sudden risk-off periods in markets across all asset classes.

Over recent weeks, the gold market has been a useful barometer of rising and falling fear. Last week, the potential for tariffs on Mexico over border issues, caused the price of the yellow metal to rise to a new high for 2019.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of nearby COMEX gold futures rose to a high at $1347.70 per ounce last Friday on fears that tariffs on Mexico would take effect on Monday, June 10. Gold rallied to a higher high for 2019 above the February peak at $1344 per ounce. While the price moved lower by Tuesday, June 11 after Mexico and the US agreed on a deal, at the $1325 level, the yellow metal remains within striking distance of the 2018 peak at $1365.40 and the 2016 critical resistance level at $1377.50 per ounce. The many issues facing the world have the potential to light a bullish fuse under the gold market. Technical support stands at the April low at $1266 per ounce.

Given the recent action in markets, it appears that investors and market participants will go for the gold during risk-off periods when they want to run and hide from market volatility. On dips, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product will magnify returns if gold is preparing to break to the upside to a multiyear high. Most recently, the price of gold rallied from $1266 in late April to $1347.70 late last week, a rally of 6.5%.

Since April. UGLD rose from a low at $88.43 to a high at $105.76 at the end of last week, a rise of 19.6% which is triple the move in the gold futures market on a percentage basis. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

UGLD has net assets of $111.55 million and trades an average of 63,815 shares each day. The ETN product charges an expense ratio of 1.35%. UGLD's leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. If the price of gold moves lower or sideways, the value of the ETN will deteriorate quickly. Therefore, timing is everything when it comes to this product as it often undergoes reverse splits that destroy its value. When trading from the long side of the gold market with the UGLD product, I use both a price and a time stop to avoid the effect of time decay on my positions.

The settlement between the US and Mexico may have returned normalcy to markets on June 10, but the many issues facing markets on both the political and economic landscapes have the potential to return in the blink of an eye. Gold has been a barometer of fear and uncertainty in markets, and that is likely to continue.

The author is long gold