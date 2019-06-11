Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: An Underappreciated Low-Vol, High-Return Strategy (Podcast)

SA contributor Ploutos notes that low-vol stocks’ 18-20% returns this year have trounced the S&P 500’s 6% returns, and have persistently outperformed the S&P 500 since 1990.

In contrast to a momentum approach, low-vol stocks’ best relative returns occur during downturns and their worst relative returns during upswings.

The lack of excitement of low-vol stocks conceals an enormous advantage for investors – the ability to hold on and profit over long periods of time.

This dullness also seems to keep investors from eliminating the strategy’s outperformance via scooping up shares.

This podcast (5:09) argues that the type of person who buys a stock because it’s exciting is likely to sell it because it is disappointing, and hence funds alpha for those whose passions are not inflamed by market volatility, i.e., low-vol investors.