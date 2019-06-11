The Asset Allocator: An Underappreciated Low-Vol, High-Return Strategy (Podcast)

Summary

SA contributor Ploutos notes that low-vol stocks’ 18-20% returns this year have trounced the S&P 500’s 6% returns, and have persistently outperformed the S&P 500 since 1990.

In contrast to a momentum approach, low-vol stocks’ best relative returns occur during downturns and their worst relative returns during upswings.

The lack of excitement of low-vol stocks conceals an enormous advantage for investors – the ability to hold on and profit over long periods of time.

This dullness also seems to keep investors from eliminating the strategy’s outperformance via scooping up shares.