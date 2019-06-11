Don't Be A Hero

As far as whether investors should assume that policymakers are fully apprised of the need to act preemptively, one bank thinks "heroism" might not be the way to go.

The world is now wishing on a star for fiscal and monetary stimulus at a time when geopolitical uncertainty is seemingly intractable.

The best day for Chinese stocks in a month and a five-day hot streak for US equities underscores the notion that bad news is "good" again.

The "indefinite suspension" of tariffs on Mexico notwithstanding, trade tensions have not abated in earnest.

Risk assets were obviously on the front foot Monday thanks in part to President Trump's decision not to pull the tariff trigger on America's southern neighbor and, naturally, the risk-on mood manifested itself most poignantly in the best day for the Mexican peso in a year.

(Heisenberg)

At the same time, trade-sensitive equities surged. Semis (SOXX) rallied hard and auto stocks rose for a sixth session in a row (seven including Tuesday's early gains).

Broadly, the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) logged a fifth straight session of gains and as of mid-morning Tuesday, was on track to extend its winning streak to a sixth day, although anything can happen between now and the bell.

(Heisenberg)

In the bottom pane is the Shanghai Composite. You'll note that today was the best day in a month.

There are two reasons why mainland shares in China surged on Tuesday. The first is that the Finance Ministry relaxed rules on how local governments can use the proceeds from special bond sales. The details on that can be found here, but for our purposes, it's enough to note that the idea is to spur infrastructure spending. In other words, it's a stimulus measure, and underscores the extent to which bad news on the data and trade fronts is now being interpreted as "good" news when it prompts policymakers to act.

China's latest trade data surprised to the upside on exports, but import growth plunged, sending a warning signal about domestic demand as the trade war intensifies. Obviously, external demand will deteriorate further in an all-out trade war scenario, so it's critical that consumption at home remains some semblance of buoyant. You're seeing the same dynamic in Europe, where the manufacturing slump has been offset (so far, anyway) by a resilient services sector.

Remember, the fate of the global cycle largely hinges on China's economy, and while PBoC governor Yi Gang on Friday said there's "tremendous" room for easing on the monetary policy front, RRR cuts, efforts to flood the economy with credit and, potentially, benchmark cuts, come with considerable risk. For one thing, the 2015 equity bubble is still fresh in the minds of policymakers in Beijing, and nobody wants a repeat of that. During Q1, it was beginning to look like mainland equities were dangerously close to bubble territory again and super-loose monetary policy risks making the situation worse.

(Heisenberg)

Of course, that's less of a concern now that the ChiNext (often the poster child for speculative excess) has plunged into a bear market, but the point stands: China wants to avoid another equity bubble and too much monetary stimulus is risky in that regard.

The other issue with easing monetary policy too aggressively is that it risks incurring the ire of Donald Trump, and thereby worsening the trade war. On Monday, during a wide-ranging interview with CNBC, the president again accused China of manipulating its currency on the way to noting that because the PBoC is beholden to Xi Jinping while the Fed is independent, China can blunt the effects of the tariffs.

For those two reasons (i.e., the desire to avoid inflating bubbles and exacerbating tensions with Trump), fiscal stimulus is arguably preferable for China. Indeed, Tuesday's bid to boost infrastructure spending comes on the heels of last week's (underwhelming) rollout of a plan aimed at autos, home appliances and consumer electronics. Fiscal stimulus comes with its own bubble risks, but that's a story for another time.

The other reason Chinese equities surged on Tuesday is that the PBoC set the yuan fix stronger than expected and announced plans to sell bills in Hong Kong later this month (that's an effort to tighten offshore liquidity and is one tool China uses to discourage shorts in the currency). This suggests Beijing isn't yet inclined to let the currency slide through the psychologically important 7-handle, which would unnerve markets and potentially irritate the White House.

As ever, Beijing is walking a tightrope and when it comes to stimulus, some believe further escalations on the trade front are exactly what's needed to prompt a kitchen-sink-style fiscal push with the firepower to reflate the global economy. While the trade war bodes ill for China in the near-term, to the extent it does eventually engender massive stimulus, bad news is "good" news.

The same dynamic is at work in the US. Obviously, one of the main reasons stocks rose for five straight sessions headed into Tuesday was down to rate cut expectations. As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic wrote on Friday, the S&P's gain to close last week stood out against the poor payrolls print even in the context of 2013-2015, when the taper tantrum ushered in a prolonged "bad-news-is-good-news" regime.

(Deutsche Bank)

It's safe to say the Fed will be reluctant to cut rates ahead of the G20, especially after Trump said, in the same CNBC interview mentioned above, that if there's no meeting with Xi, tariffs on $300 billion in additional Chinese goods will go into effect immediately. If the Fed were to cut rates at the June meeting, or even pre-commit to a July cut, it would likely embolden Trump.

So, the Fed will be looking for more in the way of poor data to make the economic case for the start of an easing cycle. One more time: Bad news is "good" news.

In a June 5 note, BofA's Ajay Kapur argued that the global economy is on far shakier footing than policymakers have so far been willing to admit. The Global PMI index is now back in contraction territory.

(BofA, JPMorgan)

Momentum is worse than it was in 2015/2016.

(BofA)

And as far as ISM goes, you'll note if history is any guide, it's all downhill from here.

(BofA)

ISM manufacturing of course fell to the lowest of the Trump presidency last month.

For Kapur, the message is simple: Policymakers need to take action now in order to reflate the global economy in the face of the trade tensions. To wit, from the note cited above:

We think policymakers will be a lot easier globally than they currently think, or the consensus projects. After all, late last year they thought rates were going UP 3-4 times, plus another 472bn of QT, with the ECB raising short rates later in 2019 etc. The quicker policymakers understand the deflationary risks, the quicker the recovery in risk assets.

If you believe policymakers are waiting for more evidence before they admit the scope of the problem, then the worse things get, the "better", as long as a deteriorating outlook adds to the case for stimulus, both fiscal and monetary.

As far as whether it's safe to try and skate ahead of the proverbial puck by betting that central banks and fiscal authorities will come around to the reality of the situation in relatively short order, Kapur seems to think the answer is no.

"We think aggressive market heroism should wait for actual policymaker panic, rather than endowing them with preemptive thinking," he quips.

If the last five days on Wall Street are any indication, some folks aren't heeding that advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.