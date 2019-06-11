American Eagle Has A Secret Weapon

AEO is growing revenue at high single digits. This is stellar for a retailer in this environment.

Source: Barron's

Online retailers continue to disrupt the retail space; bricks-and-mortar stores that have not turned the corner on building a digital platform are getting exposed. Luckily for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) it is delivering online sales and has one of the hottest brands in all of retail.

In its most recent quarter, the company generated revenue of $886 million, which grew 8% Y/Y. High single-digit revenue growth in retail is difficult to come by. American Eagle's performance bested that of Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) which grew revenue by 0% and 1%, respectively.

Revenue growth for men's apparel, women's apparel and the Aerie brand grew Y/Y 1%, 10% and 14%, respectively. It was also the company's 17th consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth. Total comparable sales increased 6%. Comparable sales growth for the American Eagle brand and Aerie was 4% and 14%, respectively.

The Aerie brand has been on fire as of late. The brand is known for its ads featuring real women. Its Arie Real campaign, which celebrated women of all shapes and sizes, helped jump start the brand:

Female empowerment has become Aerie's biggest weapon against brands like Victoria's Secret. "We continue to evolve what real means to our customer," Jennifer Foyle, global president of Aerie, said in a call with investors on Tuesday. "We keep looking forward and ahead with a powerful campaign." Foyle said on the call that Aerie isn't only an underwear brand — it's a lifestyle brand, too. By not being solely dependent on intimates, the brand can lean into different trends, she said.

Success in intimates may have helped Aerie distance itself from Victoria's Secret, which is owned by L Brands (LB). However, success in apparel may be necessary for future growth. Aerie must remain close to the customer to spot future trends and react in real time. Lululemon (LULU) is known for this within its lifestyle apparel. American Eagle plans to open 35 to 40 Aerie standalone stores in 2019 to capitalize on the brand's appeal. American Eagle's future growth could depend on the continued success of Aerie.

Margins Ticked Down Slightly

Retailers oftentimes have to spend money to maintain their top line growth. Such spending could hurt margins. American Eagle's gross profit of $324 million rose 7% Y/Y. Gross margin was 36.7%, down 30 basis points versus the year earlier period. Increased mark downs and delivery costs caused gross margin erosion. SG&A expense of $231 million was 26.0% of revenue, up 50 basis points versus the year earlier period. SG&A expense grew 10% Y/Y, outstripping growth in revenue.

As a result, operating income fell 6%. EBITDA growth was flat, yet EBITDA margin declined 80 basis points versus the year earlier period. American Eagle is still building out its stores and omni-channel presence. Those investments could remain a drag on margins for the next few quarters.

Strong Liquidity

American Eagle has $350 million of cash and investments. Its working capital exceeds $300 million. Its strong liquidity should allow the company to survive a potential downturn in the retail space. It may be able continue to separate itself from lesser-capitalized companies that still need to build a digital platform.

Conclusion

AEO trades at just under 7x run-rate EBITDA (quarterly EBITDA annualized). The stock is not necessarily expensive for a cyclical name. AEO is down over 25% Y/Y. It could fall further amid volatility in financial markets. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.