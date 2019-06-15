High-Yield Investing: Federal Reserve Cutting Rates - Here's What You Should Do

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY

Recently the Federal Reserve has indicated it will most likely cut interest rates. This is done to help keep the economy from entering into a full-blown recession. Consider what we have written in the past:

I expect that the Fed will be dovish in their statement about future interest rate hikes, and this could set the tone for this market to start seeing a good recovery. I think there is a good chance that we can see this correction over very soon, and possibly before year-end.

A few weeks later, we reiterated that view as Chairman Powell issued some mixed-remarks regarding interest rates for 2019:

We also should take into account that the FOMC has reduced its rate-hike projections for 2019 from three increases to just two. Furthermore, the Fed left the door open for review of these rate hikes: This means that the actual number of rate increases next year might be zero.

We went on to conclude,

Furthermore, lower future interest rate hikes mean that demand for high dividend stocks is set to increase, supporting prices. It's time for investors to shift their investment strategy and allocate more funds to those sectors.

So what is happening now?

A recent CNBC article states:

The economy added only 75,000 jobs in May, about 100,000 fewer than expected, a sign that the slowing that is showing up in other parts of the economy is now affecting the job market.

The economy is showing signs of slowing. This means that holding the line on the prime rate may no longer be enough. The Federal Reserve looks primed to cut interest rates at least once. Many predict as many times as twice this year.

This would help offset the pains facing the economy from trade tariffs and a slowing job market. These are warning signs that investors need to be ready for this seemingly everlasting bull market to come to a close. Currently wild valuations in certain sectors and stocks trading clearly on sentiment and not facts are driving select stocks to new heights. This is eerily similar to the fear of missing out that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) enjoyed throughout last year.

Data by YCharts

FAANG stocks have seen fantastic runs during this bull market. Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) have become places where investors are betting their money - without doing extensive research. All of these companies benefit from being well-known, modern companies that young investors have been drawn to. We totally understand why FAANG has been extremely popular. This extreme popularity has also driven its success: Investors hear how well those stocks are doing so they invest in them. This drives the price higher, attracting more investors. Bitcoin underwent a similar process, creating a sense that it could only go higher. Sadly many investors were burned when Bitcoin came crashing down.

So knowing that interest rates are expected to be cut as a precursor to a possible recession, what should you do?

Now Is The Time Bump Up Your Fixed Income Allocation

Its time to transition more of your portfolio to fixed-income holdings. This would include closed-end funds (CEFs), preferred stocks and bonds that will provide steady income.

Considerations for CEFs

When looking for fixed income CEFs, consider CEFs investing in high-quality preferred stocks or bonds. Another focal point should be a CEF's average duration. Duration is the length of time before the preferreds, loans or bonds in the CEF mature.

When interest rates are rising investors should transition to short or limited duration funds, meaning they will be able to capture the advantages of rising rates. Take for example a CEF that we recently wrote a report on, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY). PTY yields 8.4%, pays its distribution monthly and has an effective maturity of 7.59 years. This means its high-quality, high-yielding assets will not need to be replaced for another 7.59 years. This long duration, or maturity, will allow them to ride out a recession with their assets in place. It also means the value of their assets will rise as investors seek safe, high-yielding fixed-income assets with long maturities. The time to buy them is before everyone wakes up to a recession and starts hunting for high-quality choices.

Considerations for Preferred Equity

When shopping for recession-resistant income, preferred equity is often a classic choice. Many investors will elect to have their exposure to preferreds filtered through the choice of high-quality preferred CEFs. Preferred stocks have an inverse relationship with interest rates. As rates decrease, preferreds trade higher. This is because investors flock to them for their safety and stable income. We are currently recommending a good allocation to preferred stocks CEFs.

When looking to individual preferred stocks, investors need to be mindful of the quality of the company issuing the preferred. Recently we highlighted NGL Energy (NGL) and NGL Energy Partners LP, 9.00% Class B Fixed/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NGL.PB) or NGL Energy Partners LP, 9.625% Class C Fix/Float Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (NGL.PC). We were able to capture these higher-yielding preferred equities. NGL has seen increased financial strength, meaning the preferred equity - which gets paid before common shares - has improved coverage.

Another type of preferred stock that is worth looking into is preferreds issued by companies that are often invested in for having high dividends. Take Two Harbors (TWO) for example. TWO's common equity is a favorite for investors seeking high yields. Two Harbors Investment Corp. 7.50% CM PFD E (TWO.PE) currently yields 7.6%. This preferred has to be paid before the common shares of TWO, giving investors strong protection from a missed payment.

Lastly, due to low volumes on most preferred securities, we also encourage investors to utilize limit orders at their desired price. Market orders might fill at prices well above the expected amount due to the lower volume.

We've seen rising prices on preferred equity already as investors are getting leery of the common market. The time to make moves is now.

A Recession Might Be Delayed, But It is Inevitable

Cutting rates is one method that central banks have at their disposal to stave off a recession or economic downturn. Market forces will eventually cause a correction as the business cycle progresses. Being prepared has been a frequent message we have been spreading.

We currently recommend investors allocate 40% to fixed income securities, including preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds and preferred stocks.

In the current environment, we also like and recommend exposure to CLO funds - like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) yielding 16% or Eagle Point Credit (ECC) yielding 13.9%. We have written several times on Seeking Alpha why CLOs are solid income instruments in both good and bad times, and why they are recession-resilient. For more conservative investors XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), yielding 8.6%, would provide CLO exposure with less volatility. A small exposure to these funds will also provide a large portion of immediate income allowing you, as an income investor, to live off of them or provide a boost in investable capital each month.

Key Takeaways

Investors knowing that at least one rate cut is coming, and so must remain highly diversified in their investments. This means even among their fixed-income investments you should not invest entirely in one sector. I would encourage you to have fixed-rate investments from a broad spectrum of companies whether you achieve this via a high-quality CEF that directly invests in preferreds and bonds or whether you take a more hands-on approach. Furthermore, by using our pairing of higher-yielding securities with low-volatility ones investors have the greatest chance to maintain their income throughout a recession and also to see it grow safely. Now is the time to be picky and to choose the best options. Investors may see positive economic numbers as the Federal Reserve cuts rates, which would provide for more time to adjust your portfolio before the flight to safety hits the market, and even poor choices see positive price action. As rates fall, the hunt for high-quality, safe, high-yielding options will become a bigger focus for more investors. Move quickly, my friends.

