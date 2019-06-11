Christopher & Banks Corporation (CBK) CEO Keri Jones on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Greetings and welcome to the Christopher & Banks Corporation Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.

Thank you for joining us today for Christopher & Banks Corporation's first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. Presenting on today's call will be Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Bundy, Chief Financial Officer.

This morning’s conference call is in conjunction with the earnings press release that the company issued this morning. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted items, reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures as well as the description, limitations and rationale for each using each measure can be found in this press release including in supplemental financial tables. Today’s earnings release and conference call include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address the company’s expectations regarding its future performance, including but not limited to, financial conditions, results of operations, business initiatives, growth plans and prospects and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Please refer to today’s earnings release and the company’s SEC filings for more information on those risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Keri Jones.

Keri Jones

Thank you, Jean and thank you for joining us on today’s call. While our first quarter and revised guidance do not reflect the level of improvement we have planned for, we have made continued progress on our strategic initiatives. In particular, we are pleased with the favorable response to our new product and merchandise presentation enhancements, which combined drove both higher conversions and UPTs in the first quarter. Following a tough February as weather became more favorable, we saw an improvement in our comp trend which tells us that when she is ready to shop and we provide the right product and present our assortment in a way that makes it easy for her to shop, she responds.

Before discussing our initiatives in further detail, I will provide a brief overview of our first quarter financial results. Comparable sales declined 3.6%. February comps were pressured largely as a result of the extreme weather. This of course impacted sales of early spring merchandise. We were pleased with the positive shift in our performance during more seasonal weather periods when we saw favorable response to new merchandise arrivals.

To give greater perspective on this, through the first 5 weeks of the quarter, comparable sales were down 15%, the following 8 weeks delivered a 2% comp sales increase. E-commerce continued to grow at a healthy double-digit rate as we further benefited from our expanded omni-channel capabilities. Gross margin was down 105 basis points in Q1 due to a higher fulfillment cost associated with the increased penetration of e-commerce and occupancy de-leverage. Merchandise margins increased 75 basis points marking the second quarter in a row of high merchandise margins. This was despite aggressive promotions on spring merchandise to ensure that our inventory levels were healthy and that our merchandise assortments remain fresh. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.2 million compared to a negative $2.2 million in the same period last year. We ended the quarter with inventory down approximately 1% with aged inventory reduced significantly as compared to last year.

Turning to our strategies, we made continued progress on execution of our strategic initiatives which include enhancing her shopping experience, improving our marketing and promotional effectiveness, expanding our omni-channel capabilities and reducing our costs. Beginning with enhancing her shopping experience, our goal was to offer a more curated, relevant and inspiring assortment and experience. We are focused on fewer, but bigger fashion stories as well as deeper buys into our basic assortments, by narrowing the choices while still delivering newness each month we have made the store easier to shop and more visually appealing. Most exciting is that as our new Chief Merchant’s first full assortment began to hit at the end of the quarter, we experienced higher sell-throughs across most categories.

Importantly, we are seeing our customers respond with more updated silhouettes that are still easy, casual and flattering such as jumpsuits, soft pants and drape front tops. We believe that by taking a stronger point of view with a more curated assortment we will increase our appeal to existing customers as well as attract new customers to the brand. Added to this is the rollout of our new style and selling program. With this program, we have trained our associates on a simplified selling model and developed reporting that drives an enhanced customer experience as well as higher conversion. We have also increased our focused on outfitting through our assortment planning, visual presentation and style and selling program. Combined, these initiatives helped us increase store units per transaction by 3.3% and our conversion rate by 9% in the quarter.

Turning to our marketing and promotional strategy, with the work on improving her shopping experience well underway as well as the advancements we have made on expanding our omni-channel capabilities, we are heightening our focus on marketing to drive loyalty and grow our customer base. We have recently added to our marketing talent with two new director level hires from well-respected retail brands. In addition, we have nominated a seasoned marketing executive to our Board of Directors. We are in advanced stages of hiring a Chief Marketing Officer with digital marketing experience to lead our marketing strategy. In the meantime, we are not standing still and continue to invest in marketing. We have efforts on three fronts: maximizing productivity of our spend, driving loyalty through our PLCC cards, and growing total size of the file. We continue to test alternative promotions across our retail stores, e-commerce channel and direct mailers to identify which types of offers resonate most with our customers. This testing is intended to optimize the productivity of our marketing spend. In addition, we are streamlining our promotions and refining our messaging to more clearly communicate our value proposition across channels. We believe this will enhance our interaction with the brand and drive increased loyalty.

We remain pleased with the performance of our PLCC card. In the first quarter, PLCC tender share continued to grow with a 200 basis point increase to 41.2% of sales. As a reminder, our PLCC customer spends 18% more per visit and is a customer that we retain at higher rates over time. We will also continue to invest marketing dollars into driving customer acquisition. We believe that we are uniquely positioned within the marketplace and with our enhanced product and shopping experience we can grow our customer base. We also see opportunity to continue to benefit from the market disruption with the recent announcement regarding the discontinuation of Dress Barn, where we have significant market overlap and we are developing a plan to win the Dress Barn customer.

Turning to our omni-channel business, e-commerce sales increased 10.7% in the first quarter as we continue to benefit from our omni-channel initiatives. We launched buy online, pickup in store at the end of the quarter with the goal of driving a trip into our stores providing added convenience for our customers, while also reducing shipping cost. While we are in the very early stages of this initiative, we are optimistic about the potential and look forward to updating you on future calls. With our ship from store capability, 20% of first quarter shipments were sent from our stores. We believe that this capability helps to drive incremental sales as well as enhanced profitability through improved inventory productivity across channels. We will continue to evaluate potential expansion of this strategy.

Lastly, we continue to focus on ways to reduce our cost structure. We are on track to deliver the additional $600,000 in annualized expense savings that we discussed on our last quarterly call. This is on top of the $2.4 million in cost savings we identified last year equating to $3 million in annualized savings for this fiscal year. As we mentioned in the recent press release, we have engaged with the third-party real estate company to help us reduce our high occupancy rates. We have already achieved savings from the work we have done internally, but we believe we still have significant opportunity ahead of us. We are focused on delivering increased occupancy savings, which is critical to providing the runway that will enable our other strategies to fully take hold. This project is expected to be completed by the end of Q2 at which time we will be able to quantify the estimated impact of this initiative.

In summary, we believe that we are on the right path forward. We continue to make enhancements to our merchandise assortment, deliver an inspired shopping experience, clearly communicate our value proposition and provide exceptional customer service. We have a strong and growing online business and we can now flexibly fulfill orders allowing her to shop whenever, however and wherever she chooses. We are leveraging new tactics with our marketing programs and augmenting our team in that area so that we can accelerate our progress here.

Finally, we will continue to focus on costs savings as we look to identify additional efficiencies in our business as well as work with our third-party real estate consultants to reduce our occupancy cost. That said, based on first quarter results and the volatility in the retail environment, we are revising our forecast for the year. Generating cash remains a top priority as we continue to execute our strategy with a disciplined approach to both our inventory management and expenses. Importantly with our revised guidance we still have adequate financing capacity to move forward with our strategic initiatives.

With that, I will turn the call over to Richard to discuss our first quarter results and our outlook for fiscal 2019.

Richard Bundy

Thank you, Keri. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Beginning with our results for the first quarter, net sales decreased 3.1% to $83.2 million compared to $85.9 million in last year’s first quarter. The decline was due to operating an average of 1.1% fewer stores and a comparable sales decrease of 3.6%, which we believe was negatively impacted by the extended snowy and extremely cold weather through early March.

As Keri stated, we saw a 15% decline in comparable sales in the first 5 weeks of the quarter and a 2% increase in the following 8 weeks coinciding with improved weather trends. Average dollar sale was down 3.2%, reflecting a 2.1% increase in units per transaction more than offset by a 5.2% decrease in the average unit retail. Total transaction volume for the quarter decreased 0.8% with higher conversion more than offset by a mid-teens decline in store traffic as compared to the same period last year. The momentum in our e-commerce business remains strong with comps up 10.7% as we benefit from continued investments in our omni-channel capabilities. Gross margin decreased 105 basis points to 30.8% of net sales due to pressure related to the higher penetration of e-commerce sales and fulfillment cost associated with ship from stores and de-leverage of occupancy costs. Going forward, we expect to further optimize the ship from store process which should result in lower fulfillment costs driven by a lower percentage of switch shipments as compared to the first quarter and we are finding our operating algorithms. Merchandise margin increased by 75 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.2 million compared to $29.7 million in last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower medical and marketing expenses partially offset by higher severance and insurance expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased approximately 50 basis points to 35.1% due to de-leverage on lower sales volumes. Depreciation and amortization was $2.4 million compared to $2.8 million in last year’s first quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the sale leaseback of the corporate facility in April 2018, a 1% decrease in average store count and lower depreciation due to impairment charges on store-related fixed assets taken in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018.

Our first quarter net loss was $6.2 million or $0.16 per share compared to a net loss for the prior year period of $5.3 million or $0.14 per share. Excluding executive severance expense of $0.4 million, adjusted loss per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.15. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a negative $3.2 million compared to a negative $2.2 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.6 million with outstanding borrowings of $3 million and net availability of $23.2 million under the credit facility as of May 4, 2019.

Total inventory was $45.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019, down 1.5% compared to $46.4 million at the end of the same period last year. The composition of our inventory is much healthier than last year with aged inventory down significantly. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.6 million compared to $1 million in last year’s first quarter. Capital expenditures in the first quarter primarily reflect investments in technology associated with our e-commerce initiatives and merchandising capabilities and expenditures to support new stores. We repurchased 182,000 shares for approximately $82,000 during the first quarter and have approximately $1.8 million remaining under our stock repurchase program. Before turning to guidance, please note that this does not contemplate the impact of potential tariffs on List 4. We are monitoring the situation and initiating mitigation steps, including negotiations with our vendors and adjustments to the timing of shipments among other options.

Turning to our outlook, based on our first quarter performance and the volatility in the retail environment, we are revising our full year guidance. Strategically, we believe we are moving in the right direction and we expect improved performance as we progress through the year. For fiscal 2019, we now expect sales to be flat to up 2% driven by expanding our omni-channel capabilities, enhancing the overall product assortment in our stores and implementing more meaningful, impactful marketing and promotions to drive customer file growth. We expect gross margin expansion of 100 to 200 basis points in fiscal 2019 as a result of improved inventory management, including supply chain and omni-channel initiatives, greater disciplines around our promotions and the continued reduction of occupancy costs. We are expecting approximately one half of the improvement to come from improved merchandise margin rates and the remaining one half to come from occupancy cost reductions. We planned to close 30 to 40 stores over the next 2 years with store closings starting at the end of 2019 as leases expire. We also plan to open 5 to 10 new stores per year. We have been making considerable progress on our expense reduction initiatives. We expect to benefit from more than $3 million in annualized costs savings across both cost of goods sold and SG&A. Coupled with planned leverage from sales growth, we expect to achieve 100 to 150 basis points in the SG&A leverage in fiscal 2019. As Keri mentioned, based on this guidance, we continue to have the availability of cash necessary to operate our business. We expect to end the year with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

Now, we will turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session.

Keri Jones

Thank you for joining our call today. We continued to make advancements on our strategic initiatives and fiscal 2019 to-date and we look forward to updating you on our continued progress when we report our second quarter results. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes our conference for today.