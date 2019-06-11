Biofrontera: The Battle For Ownership

Nanoemulsion

Starting out as a scientist in the investing world, I was always fascinated by the behind hidden technology. Especially for biotech, understanding the scientific platform is something crucial to succeed.

Nanotechnology is, in general, the process of creating small size crystal/objects in nanometer size. This is especially interesting since nanoemulsion formulation can deliver the drugs more efficiently. In the case of Ameluz, the active ingredient 5-aminolevulinic acid binds to the hydrophilic part of lecithin. This molecule class has a tensile structure and therefore usually forms micelles. It has been shown that especial micelles in the range of 50-500 nm (nanosize) provide higher kinetic stability, sustain drug release and has better skin penetration.

(Source: Biofronteras’s Annual Report 2018)

A Recap: Strong sales numbers and Positive Phase III results

Biofrontera (BFRA, OTC:BFFTF) is a German dermatological pharmaceutical company. Its most important product, Ameluz, has been launched since late 2017. In order to better commercialize Ameluz, the German company had decided to build up its own sales team in the US. Thanks to this, sale numbers have been increasing steadily. For Q1 2019, the total revenue has increased by 46%. With this high revenue growth, Biofrontera is expected to reach break-even in the near time horizon.

Furthermore, the company also reported positive Phase III results for the expanded label for the treatment of extremities, trunk, and neck. Both primary and secondary endpoints were clearly favorable for Ameluz vs. Placebo. The company expects to file the label extension with the EMA and the FDA in the third quarter of this year. If it is approved, Ameluz would be the only photodynamic therapy in the US and Europe for treatment of actinic keratosis on the extremities, trunk, and neck. This would further increase the competitive advantage of Ameluz and Biofrontera over other PDT competitors on the market.

Maruho and Biofrontera - the new deal

Maruho and Biofrontera have been partners for a long time. In fact, Maruho has already purchased 20% of Biofrontera’s shares. Since the beginning of the year, the company showed more and more interest in cooperating with Biofrontera to reformulate drugs based on the nanoemulsion platform.

This strategic partnership is beneficial to both sides. Maruho is a pharmaceutical company focusing on dermatological drugs with its main company hub in Asia. It has two different daughter companies: Maruho Deutschland GmbH (located in Germany) and Cutanea Life Science Inc. (located in the US and has recently been sold to Biofrontera). Now, Maruho is seeking ways to expand its pipeline and marketing its products to the EU and the US region with the help of Biofrontera.

The cooperation between Maruho and Biofrontera is comprised of three parts.

Reformulate existing drug candidates based on the nanoemulsion platform. This will be accomplished through the partnering relationship with Biofrontera. Maruho sells Cutanea with its existing drug portfolio to Biofrontera for $1. After this transaction, Biofrontera will develop and commercialize Cutanea’s drug candidates in the US and EU. Maruho will gain 29.9% control over Biofrontera.

Now, let’s look at each part more closely.

In the first point, Maruho offers to pay up to €1.1M for research-related costs for the development of active ingredients for nanoemulsion. Moreover, existing intellectual property, such as Biofrontera’s nanoemulsion technology, will remain the property of the respective owner. Only new intellectual property and results of the new project phase are shared equally by the parties.

Secondly, Maruho sells its daughter company - Cutanea - to Biofrontera for $1 (yes, that’s right, only one dollar). Moreover, under this deal, Maruho will also provide up to $7.3M for financing the commercialization of AKTIPAK and Xepi, which are the two approved products in Cutanea’s portfolio. The future profits from the sale of these two drugs will be split between Maruho and Biofrontera, whereby Biofrontera guarantees a further purchase price payment until 31 December 2023, a sum in the amount of the start-up costs. Depending on the products of Cutanea, this deal could be profitable for Biofrontera. Moreover, by joining the existing sales force, this deal provides strong synergy in the long term. We will have a closer look into the Cutanea pipeline later in the article.

Thirdly, and probably the most important point is the two offers to purchase up to a total of 4,322,530 Biofrontera shares at €6.60 and €7.20. This is also the reason for the recent price hike. If the offer succeeds, Maruho would have 29.99% of the total share. According to German law, at 30% ownership, the company must make a takeover offer. The answer to this acquisition was mixed. While the management team tends to agree to this offer and sold partially their own shares, the second largest activist shareholder Wilhelm K. T. Zours (Deutsche Balaton, SPARTA AG, and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft) tried to block the offer by spreading their own statement. In particular, both DELPHI and SPARTA AG purchased more shares and increased their holdings to 23.05% and 12.75%, respectively. Note here, that although these are different companies, they are all controlled by Mr. Zours. So, the goal of all these reactions is to prevent a cheap takeover by Maruho.

(Source: Tradingview)

Looking at the chart, we can see that shareholders tend to decline both offers by Maruho. The share prices spiked in the following trading days signaling a rejecting response. This is quite understandable since Biofrontera is a good takeover candidate for Maruho. More importantly, most biotech companies with successful products still need up to 5 years after commercialization until peak sales. Before the successful launch and commercialization stages, biotech investment tends to look like pure pain.

(Source: Tradingview)

At first glance, the offers from Maruho look tempting since they are 25% higher than the average price. However, Biofrontera’s investors have gone through more than 10 years of painful capital loss and dilution. In the same period, the German DAX gained 92% while Biofrontera lost nearly 50% of its share price after IPO. Even if the offer is doubled at this point (0% capital gain + 0% dividends), this is still a shameful low capital return for investors.

The company has requested a third opinion from the company IVC (Independent Valuation & Consulting AG), which came to the conclusion that the price is probably unfavorable for Biofrontera’s investors. I myself also decided to decline the offer, although the current price is very close to my target from the last article. The company has shown strong revenue gain and success in the clinical trials. The break-even point is getting closer. Moreover, by building up its own sales team in the US, the company has done some heavy investing measurement, which will show value very soon in the future.

Cutanea’s pipeline

One important point is Cutanea’s pipeline, which will decide the upcoming success of Biofrontera. The company has 11 products in its pipeline, of which two products have been approved: AKTIPAK and Xepi.

(Source: Cutanea.com)

AKTIPAK

AKTIPAK is a prescription gel for the treatment of acne. Acne is a common dermatological condition that affects more than 9.4 million worldwide. In 2017, the global acne drugs market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion, and it is anticipated to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2025.

(source: Acne drug market)

In 2015, the skin condition was ranked the eighth most dermatological prevalent disease in the world. However, innovation in this market has been rather limited over the past decade. A recent market report research showed that the US accounted for the largest revenue share for acne treatment in 2017. It is expected that this market will continue experiencing steady growth in the coming years, retaining its lead through 2025. Thus, if Biofrontera takes advantage of its sale team in the US and succeeds in targeting this market, they can expect higher revenue growth in the next year.

(source: Acne drug market)

However, it is also noteworthy that the acne medication market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. Retinoids segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. ANTIPAK (erythromycin and benzoyl peroxide), on the other hand, is forecast to continue holding the lowest market share in the treatment of acne. Thus, of the $10.93M expected value of the acne market, only around 10% belongs to Benzoyl Peroxide therapeutic class.

(Source: Global acne medication market)

Xepi

Xepi is a prescription cream for the treatment of impetigo – a superficial skin infection caused by gram-positive bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes. This condition is highly prevalent in children under the age of 14. Particularly, the global point-prevalence of impetigo has risen from 111 million in 2000 to 162 million in 2015. Because of this growing trend, the global impetigo treatment market is anticipated to be worth $856.2M by 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.3% during the period from 2018 to 2026.

Based on the drug class, the global impetigo treatment market is segmented into cephalosporins, fusidane, lincosamide, penicillin, penicillin-like antibiotics, pleuromutilin, pseudomonic acid A, quinolone, sulfonamides, and folic acid inhibitors, and tetracyclines. Xepi is the only drug in its class (quinolone) approved by the FDA with activity against antibiotic-resistant bacteria (MRSA).

“Xepi has been shown to be active against most isolates of S. aureus (including methicillin-resistant isolates) and S. pyogenes, both in vitro and in clinical infections and represents a novel therapy for the topical treatment of impetigo. Furthermore, in clinical trials, Xepi was found to be negligibly absorbed, safe, and well tolerated in pediatric and adult patients aged 2 months and older.”

There are numerous players in the global impetigo treatment market, of which the key players are GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK), Karalex Pharma, LLC, Leo Pharma A/S, Lupin Limited (OTC:LUPNY), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NBY), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited (OTC:RBXLY), Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), SANDOZ GmbH, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA). With the presence of such numerous players, the next question for Biofrontera would be how to successfully penetrate the market and commercialize Xepi.

CLS008

For the candidate CLS008, it is unclear, whether the drug has archived positive results in the past. Currently, there is a phase 2 trial running, which will be finished by December 2019.

Conclusion

The current battle for Biofrontera between its two biggest shareholders shows that the company is right on its development track. The acquisition of Cutanea and the cooperation with Maruho is synergistic and might bring additional value for the future. However, Cutanea has been a private company and it is difficult to value its current pipeline and financials from an external point of view. After the last offer of Maruho, Biofrontera’s stock price has increased, and it is unlikely that Maruho can complete its purchases. In this special situation, it is unclear whether Maruho will increase their offer or stop at this point.

For retail investors, I would recommend holding the shares now and wait for the financial and pipeline information from Cutanea before making a final decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BFRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.