QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story

Against QADA's current ~$650M in enterprise value, the market is ascribing a below market multiple for the cloud business and we are getting $100M+ of sticky maintenance revenue for free. We see significant value looking out several years and have a 1-year price target of $65.

However, QADA actually has a quickly growing cloud business that just eclipsed $100M in ARR and has a CAGR of 30%+ over 5 years.

QADA presents an opportunity to own an underfollowed, high-quality software company with 95%+ renewal rates at an attractive valuation.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hallow Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

QAD Inc. (QADA) is a sleepy overlooked software company. It is trading at a depressed valuation during a time when many of its peers have significantly re-rated due to the market's increased appreciation for the value of mission-critical software businesses. The market is missing the fact that QADA has been quietly transitioning its business from a perpetual license/maintenance model to subscription. Today, 30% of revenues are subscription and the business eclipsed $100M in ARR last quarter.

The cloud business should continue to grow at a rapid pace for several reasons:

First, QADA has a built-in base of $100M+ legacy maintenance business that will eventually convert to the cloud. Only 15% of QADA's existing business has made the conversion to-date. Typically, when a customer converts, QADA sees a 3x revenue uplift. Thus, there is built-in growth of at least $300M of incremental cloud revenues.

Second, the ERP market is at an inflection point where the cloud deployments are accelerating. As a result, QADA is beginning to win new customers - over the last few years, about half of QADA's new cloud business has been net new logos.

Third, QADA-specific drivers, including new investments in sales and marketing and a new product release cycle, will further support growth.

At the current valuation of ~2x sales, the market is overlooking both the potential of the cloud business and stickiness of the maintenance business.

Conservatively putting multiples on the low end of comps (4x revenue on maintenance + 7x ARR on cloud) yields a $67 stock. Multiples toward the middle of the range would yield an $80+ stock price.

Company Overview

QADA is an enterprise resource planning software (ERP) company founded in 1979 with 1,900 employees. ERP is the core software that sits at the center of nearly all business processes within a company, including finance, supply chain, manufacturing and HR functions. It is a mission critical part of how a company operates. As a result, customers are extremely sticky with 95%+ renewal rates.

The market has been broadly dominated by SAP SE (SAP) and Oracle (ORCL), but despite being a smaller player, QADA has managed to carve out a niche in the manufacturing sector. The reason that QADA is able to win against their larger competitors is because they have focused all of their R&D dollars on developing the specialized workflows that manufacturing requires. As an example, the auto sector has MMOG/LE supply chain standards and QADA has taken the time to build logic into the software out of the box. As a result, QADA runs the manufacturing for 93 out of the top 100 top selling cars in the world.

(Source: QAD Investor Presentation)

A similar phenomenon happens in other verticals that QAD participates in. See below for customers by vertical.

(Source: QAD Investor Presentation)

This approach of specializing allows for deep domain knowledge, reference-able customers, and faster implementation times. More importantly for our thesis however, this sets QADA up nicely to capture the cloud opportunity.

Level-setting the Cloud ERP Market

Over the past 5 years, we have seen many parts of the software sector shift to the cloud while ERP has lagged. Structurally, a cloud deployment model is a win/win for the entire ecosystem. From a customer's perspective: they don't have to worry about the infrastructure and can get software improvements much faster than the legacy on-premise deployment model. From a company's perspective: they write the code once and deploy across all customers and thus can amortize all R&D over many more customers. This creates a significant moat that becomes very hard to unseat. Because of this win/win dynamics, we have seen adoption curve ramp significantly across many parts of software ecosystem.

The difference between ERP and other parts of software is the complexity and its mission critical nature. It is much harder to write code that is immediately scalable out of the box for ERP than payroll, for example. As a result, ERP cloud penetration has historically lagged.

Looking forward, however, we think that cloud ERP industry as a whole is in the sweet spot within the S-curve. The below graph from Sequoia shows growth phase typically happens at ~15% penetration.

(Source: Sequoia Blog)

Cloud penetration for QADA lines up nicely with the above S-curve as they have just hit ~15% penetration. Other comments from other players in the ecosystem (Infor, SAP, Kinaxis, system integrators) have corroborated this dynamic with commentary that the number of enterprises actively looking to refresh their ERP has never been higher. This trend has been accelerated by 1) broad industry adoption for cloud in other industries 2) SAP’s decision to sunset support for its non-HANA business by 2025, and 3) the underlying technology has improved to a point where a cloud delivery model makes more sense than the more customizable but expensive on-premise model.

Against this backdrop, QADA is well positioned to grow their cloud business

A quick screen of QADA's financials over the past 5 years is fairly uninspiring as it looks like the company has had relatively tepid growth. Looking a layer deeper with the context of the cloud transition in mind, the opportunity looks much more interesting.

Subscription revenue has grown from $38M in CY15 to $92M in CY18 and is projected to grow 20%+ this year, accelerating in the 2nd half.

Maintenance revenue has declined from $133M in CY15 to $123M in CY18 due to conversion into subscription revenue.

(Source: QAD Investor Presentation)

Opportunity from Existing Customers

QADA is able to convert maintenance revenue to subscription and drive 3x uplift. Therefore, there is an incremental $300M+ of subscription revenue to be mined from simply the existing customer base.

One good question is why a customer would pay 3x more than they were paying before for similar software. The answer is that this is a positive ROI move for the customer. In the cloud model, the customer no longer has to pay for hardware, worry about infrastructure, and can redeploy employee salaries to other tasks. Above and beyond the cost perspective, customers can also receive updates faster which allows them to be more nimble - an increasingly important feature in a volatile macro environment. The below case study from Nucleus Research lays out the cost math fairly clearly.

(Source: Nucleus Research)

Given QADA's high retention rates, we view this as a "when not if" transition. Furthermore, we believe these transitions will start to happen at an accelerated rate given the market landscape detailed above.

Opportunity from New Customers

In addition to existing base of customers, QADA has also won a number of new customers over the past few years. About half their cloud deals have been net new wins. Most of these are displacements from competitors which demonstrate the value proposition of the cloud product.

With the unfortunate passing of long time CEO Karl Lopker, Anton Chilton was named the new CEO last year. Anton formerly ran sales for the company. While the strategy has largely been similar, we will note that QADA announced a new plan to hire an incremental 100 headcount in sales and invest more heavily in lead generation for new customers. We see this as a positive sign that management sees the inflection point on the horizon and is attacking the market in a way the organization has not done previously.

Given the size of the manufacturing ERP market, we would not be surprised if the overall opportunity from new customers ends up being larger than the one from the built-in maintenance base.

Channel Islands Launch Will Drive Growth

Channel Islands is QAD’s next generation of cloud product. The company has been investing a significant amount into the product over the last 5 years. The product just went "generally available" last September. There are a number of companies piloting the product and QADA used its annual conference in May as a tool for a more aggressive marketing push.

There are three significant benefits to this product:

The first benefit is a UI upgrade that makes it possible to generate insights from the ERP on any device with built-in charts and analytics. Real time insights are a big deal in manufacturing as it allows for companies to react to shocks in the system like long lead times or trade wars. Incremental to this, deal sizes increase as seats can be sold to more users as more folks can readily access the data in a easily digestible form – a study by Mint Jutras estimates that SaaS ERP sells ~25% more users than on-premise.

Secondly, Channel Islands is built modularly which allows for portions of the enterprise to upgrade to the cloud before others. For example, a customer can move the financial department first instead of shifting the entire organization. This change will help to accelerate cloud adoption and drive down the number of “no-decisions”. Today, about half of QADA's deals end up in "no-decisions" so there is significant room for improvement.

Thirdly, as mentioned previously, one of the biggest knocks against single instance multi-tenant software in ERP is that it is too complex to be built in this model. Channel Islands solves this issue by having a single code base underlying the core but allowing for individual enterprises to write applications and workflows on top. This architecture should also accelerate cloud adoption.

(Source: Mint Jutras)

Cloud Valuation Framework

There are no obvious public comparables for the company as nearly all other industries have made the switch to the cloud already and manufacturing ERP is a fairly niche space. One thing could help bring attention to the value here are potential IPOs of Infor and/or Plex.

Infor is a larger $3bn revenue company also making the transition to cloud ERP from on-premise.

Plex is a pure-play SaaS company – they were reportedly seeking a $1bn valuation as of 2017 on $100M of total revenue growing at similar rates as QADA. Assuming a similar mix of cloud and professional services revenues would imply a valuation of 12x-13x on the cloud piece.

(Source: Reuters)

The other way to look at valuation is to compare to SaaS companies growing at similar rates. QADA has a CAGR of ~35% over the last few years. The management team expects the back half of the year to grow about 20% and to accelerate into future years. Mapping a wide range of growth rate against revenue multiple for SaaS companies would get you to a range of 7x-12x cloud revenues as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Bloomberg Market Data, Cloud Index)

As noted above, even putting a 4x multiple on the maintenance piece and a 7x on cloud revenues would yield significant upside for the stock today.

Conclusion

QAD Inc. is a high-quality software business with underappreciated fundamentals. The market is overlooking both the inflection point in ERP cloud adoption, as well as QADA's ability to capture share in this market. We think the stock will do well as QADA continues to execute on the cloud transition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QADA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.