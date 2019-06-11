Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock

That said, I think the shares are overpriced, and I think investors would be wise to wait for a drop before buying.

Last fall I wrote an article urging caution in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) and the shares happened to drop in price. They've since rallied dramatically, and I thought now would be a great time to refresh my view, and look in on the name again. I must say I'm very impressed by the operational performance of the railroad, but I must continue to urge caution on the stock. I'll offer an options strategy for those interested in "playing" this name in the short term. Options have done well for me in this name, and I think they continue to offer a low risk way to either participate in continued strength or buy in at a good price.

Update on the Railroad

There are some things to keep in mind as we try to forecast where Norfolk Southern is going. First, both terminal dwell and average train velocity have improved dramatically over the past twelve months.

Source: Company presentation, May 2019.

Before we get too excited, and assume that efficiency has improved markedly, we should remember that volumes are relatively low across the entirety of the North American rail network, and Norfolk Southern is no exception. In fact, with the exception of agriculture, volumes of all commodity types are down across the network.

Source: Company presentation, May 2019

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial statements here suggests that Norfolk Southern just put in a very respectable quarter. For instance, both revenue and net income were up from the same period a year ago by 4.5%, and 22.7% respectively.

Source: Company filings

This financial improvement from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019 is particularly interesting to me in light of the fact that volumes are down. The following is a comparison of volume changes and revenue changes over the year.

Source: Norfolk Southern 10- Q, April 2019

Also worth noting is the fact that fuel surcharge revenues jumped from $131 million in Q1, 2018 (4.8% of revenue) to $153 million in Q1, 2019 (5.4% of revenue).

Looking at the longer term trend, there's much to like here, obviously. For example, revenue has grown at a CAGR of only about .6% since 2012, but net income and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 6.2%, and 8.5% respectively. All of this suggests to me that elephants can dance. The company has managed to squeeze costs out of the system, and shareholders have been rewarded.

Management has also been relatively shareholder friendly in my view. They've returned just over $13.5 billion to shareholders since 2012 ($8.4 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). This combination of share buybacks, coupled with dividend payments has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 6.7%, which is respectable in my view.

In regard to the capital structure, I'm not overly concerned about the debt levels present, given that fully 82% of debt is due 2024 or later. In addition, the interest rate of 4.78% is not excessive in my view.

The Stock

One of the things I find challenging about investing is that it involves not just finding great companies that are growing their cash flows, run by management teams that are shareholder friendly. At least as important is not overpaying for those future cash flows. Unfortunately, the stock is often a very imperfect proxy for the health of the business, as it reflects the mood of the crowd on a given day. In particular, it reflects what the crowd thinks about the future on a given day, so there's a great deal of room for error. I try to mitigate that error as much as possible by insisting on buying assets when they are inexpensive relative to their past cash flows. The problem is that the only way to do this is to buy when others are eschewing a name, and avoid popular names.

With that in mind, I'll spend some time looking at the share price to determine whether it represents good value or not.

Please forgive the "busy-ness" of the following chart, but I think it's telling.

Source: Gurufocus

The line in red is Norfolk Southern price over the past few years, green represents price to cash flow, and I've included PE in blue for people who like that metric of "cheapness." I've also circled in red the last time the shares were this (in)expensive on a price to free cash and a price to earnings basis. Subsequent to each of those times, the shares went on to languish over the next year. While I don't think history necessarily repeats, it may echo. It must also be said that shares are hardly inexpensive relative to their recent past. For that reason, I'd recommend waiting for shares to drop from these levels before buying into this excellent business.

Options To the Rescue

For those who, like me, must "do something," I think options are a great alternative. While I'm not willing to buy the shares at these levels, I'm quite comfortable owning Norfolk Southern at $185 per share. At the moment, the December puts with a strike price of $185 are bid-asked at $6.7-$7.3. These are my favorite options at the moment, and they represent the following payoff. If the shares continue to rise in price from here, the seller of these puts will simply pocket the premium, which is never a bad thing. On the other hand, if the shares swoon, the put seller will be obligated to buy the shares of this very good business at a price about 12% below the current price. That is a very reasonable discount from the current price in my view.

Conclusion

This is an excellent business, and it's very well run. The moat is obviously huge, and the company will continue to benefit from a host of tailwinds from the difficulties faced by long term trucking to demographic growth. That said, in my view, the shares have priced all of this positive news in, and so there's little upside from these levels in my view. I'm not willing to buy at these levels, but I'd be very happy to own it at a net price of $178.30. So, for those who are willing to play with options, I recommend selling these puts here. For those who eschew options, I recommend waiting for shares to drop to a more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am going to sell the puts mentioned in the article over the next week.