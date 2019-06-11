Performance Shipping's Renewed Growth Ambitions Disappoint Investors

The additional dilution further reduces net asset value per share from approximately $2.50 at the end of Q1 to roughly $2.00 post-transaction.

Transaction includes an effective $10 million equity investment by the CEO at a share price of $1.05, increasing his stake in the company from below 7% to 31%.

Company surprisingly announces the purchase of two second-hand, high-specification Aframax tankers from Maersk. Price appears to be on the high side.

I have covered Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Back in 2018, Tuesday's fleet expansion announcement by small, Greece-based container carrier Performance Shipping would have likely caused excitement among investors, quickly attracting the momentum crowd this way as experienced many times in the past already.

But sentiment towards any kind of shipping stocks at this point is beyond ugly, to say the very last. Moreover, with Performance Shipping not exactly among the highest quality names, things look even worse.

Photo: Aframax Tanker "Maersk Jeddah" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

In mid-March, I published a rather optimistic article on the company, outlining potential for renewed momentum in the share price due to the expiration of an infamous toxic financing transaction with Kalani Investments. I also pointed to recently increased insider ownership and a share repurchase program announced earlier this year as additional catalysts.

As it has turned out, I was wrong. The stock price never gained any significant traction following the expiration announcement and instead has slowly drifted lower on mostly anemic volume over the past couple of months.

In mid-May, the company reported an uneventful Q1 with break-even cash flows from operating activities, total cash of $17.4 million and no debt.

With an estimated fleet value of $50 million and outstanding shares of 26.75 million, the company's net asset value ("NAV") per share calculated to roughly $2.50 at that time. While a 60% discount to NAV might look compelling on the surface, a host of shipping companies are trading at similar or even lower valuations these days with many of them offering a superior risk/reward profile relative to Performance Shipping.

That said, the company's small fleet of two Panamax and two Post-Panamax container vessels will experience lower dayrates for the remainder of the year, likely causing operating cash flows to turn negative again starting in Q2.

Photo: Aframax Tanker "Maersk Jamnagar" - Source: ShipSpotting.com

Let's now discuss Tuesday's announcement in more detail:

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the “Company”), today announced that it has agreed to acquire two entities, which have signed contracts to purchase two 2011-built Aframax tanker vessels from an unaffiliated third party seller for a total purchase price of US$60.0 million. The transaction was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the board of directors of the Company.The Company will acquire the two entities affiliated with the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Symeon Palios, for an aggregate purchase price of US$10.0 million, which will be paid in common shares of the Company at a per share price of US$1.05, which is equal to the undiscounted closing price of the common stock on the NASDAQ stock exchange on June 7, 2019. The US$10.0 million purchase price of the two entities is equal to the deposit previously paid to the vessels’ seller by the affiliates of the Company’s Chairman. The balance of the purchase price payable under the contracts is expected to be funded through cash on hand and bank financing. The first vessel delivery is expected in the third quarter of this year and the second in the fourth quarter.

In layman's terms:

The company's Chairman and CEO privately entered into contracts to purchase two second-hand Aframax tankers from an unaffiliated third party and already paid a $10 million cash deposit against the total purchase price of $60 million.

Performance Shipping is now acquiring these contracts including the deposits paid by issuing 9.5 million new shares to the CEO, vastly increasing his ownership in the company from 6.8% to 31.0% this way.

According to Splash247.com, the seller is Maersk Tankers with the vessels being the 104,000 dwt Aframax tankers "Maersk Jeddah" and "Maersk Jamnagar". The price looks rather high, though given that Vesselsvalue.com lists the tankers at just $26.7 million each:

Each vessel has fetched a price of $30.3m, higher than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $26.69m. Clarksons considered that the pricing is strong, and is reflective of the appetite for crude tonnage of 10 years and younger, a sector where there have been limited sales of late.

While the purchase price is certainly debatable, it seems hard to view the transaction as abusive as the tankers are purchased from a reputable third party and the CEO effectively injects $10 million in cash into the company at no discount to the current share price, increasing his stake very meaningfully.

That said, I fully understand investor disappointment over the unexpected move at it has now become abundantly clear that there won't be any share buybacks for the time being. Moreover, the company will utilize a part of its cash balance and take on debt again to pay the remaining $50 million while dealing with operating losses for the remainder of the year. In addition, there might be capex requirements for parts of the existing fleet to comply with new ballast water treatment and lower sulphur emission requirements next year.

That said, there's a widespread anticipation of a much more favorable rate environment for both crude and product tankers starting in the second half of the year due to expected fallout from the above discussed new regulations.

With the new vessels to be delivered later this year, Performance Shipping will be ideally positioned to benefit from potential upside in crude tanker rates.

Bottom Line:

An unexpected move to expand and diversify the company's fleet has seemingly caught investors hoping for share buybacks flat footed with the stock down 12% in Tuesday's session.

While the purchase price for the new tankers is certainly on the high side, the vessels will actually be bought from a reputable third party, Maersk Tankers. Moreover, the transaction meaningfully increases the CEO's stake in Performance Shipping. In total, management now owns roughly 46% of the company's shares, up from 28% previously.

That said, the additional dilution has further reduced net asset value per share, which I now estimate at roughly $2 post-transaction.

Overall, I view the transaction as a mixed bag given the rather high vessel purchase price, material dilution well below net asset value per share and increased business risk while on the other hand I applaud the move to diversify into a more promising market segment which could yield material short-term results if things play out as currently anticipated by many market participants.

Frankly speaking, I would have liked the company to increase net asset value per share by utilizing the recent $6 million buyback authorization instead of reducing it by issuing more shares at current prices.

