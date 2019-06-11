VGSLX: This 3.9%-Yielding Fund Outperformed Its Peers In The Past Few Years

ETF Overview

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares (VGSLX) has a portfolio of U.S. REITs. The fund tracks the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. Investor of VGSLX should pay attention to the interest rate as this fund is sensitive to the rise and fall of the interest rate. The fund has an excellent track record of performance that is better than its peers. Therefore, we believe it is a good candidate for investors seeking exposure to REITs.

Data by YCharts

Sector Breakdown

Prior to February 2018, VGSLX tracks MSCI U.S. REIT Index. The index basically invests in properties to collect rents from tenants. However, in February 2018, VGSLX begin to track MSCI U.S. Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. This index also includes specialized REITs such as cell tower providers, timberland providers, and data centers. As can be seen from the chart below, specialized REITs represents about 32.4% of VGSLX’s portfolio. We like this new portfolio mix as it is much more diversified than its previous index. These specialized REITs are often not as cyclical as traditional REITs and are less impacted in an economic recession.

Source: Vanguard Website

Besides specialized REITs we also like the fact that residential REITs make up about 14% of its total portfolio. This type of REIT should continue to do well thanks to a growing population in the U.S. and declining homeownership trend. Industrial REITs (about 7.7% of its portfolio) should also perform well thanks to the rise of e-commerce.

The subsectors that might underperform include retail REITs (13.6% of the portfolio) and hotel and resort REITs (4.9% of the portfolio). These two subsectors can be impacted negatively in an economic recession. In such environment, businesses and individuals tend to cut travel expenses. Therefore, hotel’s revenue will likely drop considerably. Besides the threat of e-commerce, retail REITs can also be impacted by declining consumer spending.

Fund Analysis

Comparable management expense ratio

Vanguard charges a management expense ratio of 0.12% for VGSLX. Its MER is lower than SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF’s (RWR) 0.25% but slightly higher than Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s (SCHH) 0.07% and iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF’s (USRT) 0.08%.

VGSLX outperformed its peers since 2011

Despite slightly higher MER than a few of its peers, VGSLX has much better total return than these peers that we mentioned above. It registered a total return of 126.3% since 2011. This is much higher than its peers, which are a few percentage points lower.

Data by YCharts

A 3.9%-yielding dividend

VGSLX has an attractive dividend yield of 3.9%. As the chart below shows, its dividend yield is towards the high end of its yield range since 2010.

Data by YCharts

VGSLX is rate sensitive

VGSLX's portfolio of stocks is sensitive to the interest rate. This is because its portfolio of REITs generally have a high level of debt in order to leverage its revenue and profitability. In the past 10 years, these REITs are able to take advantage of the low interest rate environment to borrow money in order to fund acquisitions. They have also refinanced its higher interest rate debts with lower interest rate debts. This allows these REITs to increase their dividends. This favorable environment is one of the reasons why these REITs have done well in the past 10 years. On the other hand, if interest rates rise, these REITs will eventually have to pay higher interest rates as they are forced to refinance their debts with higher interest rates.

When should we invest in VGSLX? Pay attention to the treasury yield

One strategy investor can do is to pay attention to Federal Reserve’s interest rate when investing in VGSLX. As can be seen from the chart below, VGSLX’s fund performance is inversely correlated with the 10-year treasury yield. As the treasury yield drops lower, VGSLX’s fund price increases. On the other hand, when treasury yield rises, VGSLX underperforms.

Data by YCharts

Another strategy investor should do is to pay attention to the different cycles of the economy. As the following four charts illustrates, real estate sector tends to perform well in the early cycle of the economy. It tends to range bound in the late cycle phase. However, it tends to underperforms when the economy is in the mid-cycle phase or when the economy is in a recession. Since we are likely in the late-cycle phase already and a recession may not be far, we think investors should be conservative.

Source: Fidelity: The Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing

Investor Takeaway

We like VGSLX’s track record of performance and its dividend with a dividend yield of 3.9%. The fund also outperformed many of its peers. We think this is a good fund for investors seeking exposure in REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.