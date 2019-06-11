Now Retired - Setting Investment Strategy For Our IRA Accounts

Are you likely to inherit an IRA? How that owner takes their MRDs will affect your taxes and income. I will relate how this cost my wife $4,000 in taxes!

There are two very different ways you can avoid the MRDs being included in your taxable income and why you might want to use one or both.

Thanks to IRS rules, my wife and I have four IRA accounts. I will cover all four and our strategy for each as there is some variation.

Introduction

Besides four IRA accounts, we have two Roth IRAs and one Roth 401(K) accounts. The Roth IRAs strategies will be discussed in another article; the R0th 401(K) was covered in My 401(k) - The Linchpin Of My Retirement Investing Plan. There are numerous articles explaining the details of IRAs (setup rules, income limits, etc.), so I encourage you to find and read those as I will not be covering those points here. We haven't added funds to any IRA since the Roth IRA became available. Once your IRA is set up, the game is only beginning. All four IRAs will require distributions to be taken.

IRA #1 - Mine

I must start my MRD in 2025. If the account grows by 5% annually until then, the estimated MRD will be $7000. Our current plan is to give 100% of the MRD to charity.

Bus Dev Corp. Pennant Park Floating Rate PFLT 9% Bus Dev Corp. Ares Capital Corporation ARCC 13% Corp. Bonds Mkt Vectors Angel HY ETF ANGL 13% Dom MC ETF Spider Midcap MDY 25% Intl ETF All World ETF ACWI 21% Preferred PSEC 6-24 PFD 6.25% PBB 6% Preferred C&S Preferred CEF LDP 9% TX Cash Fidelity Cash Reserve 5%

With an equity ratio near 60% and the Fixed Income assets yielding 6.5%, I don't expect to be doing much trading in this account. The current cash level and PSEC redemption will cover three years of MRDs. When I start writing cash-covered puts, that would be done in this account.

IRA #2 - My Wife's

My wife must start her MRD in 2022. If the account grows by 5% annually until then, the estimated MRD will be $5,000. Our current plan is to give 100% of the MRD to charity.

Bus Dev Corp. Hercules Capital HTGC 16% Corp Bonds PennyMac REIT PMT 9% Corp Bonds Eaton Vance 2021 Term EHT 13% Dom TM ETF VIPER Van Total Market VTI 24% Intl Bonds Nuveen EMD 12/22 JEMD 15% TX Cash Fidelity Cash Reserve 24%

With two redemptions before and in the first year of MRDs, the high cash position in this account is not required. Over the rest of this year, I need to decide what equity exposure (now 40%) I want to add for her in this account. Currently, she has no international exposure, which has benefited performance recently. If my experience with Term CEFs is good (i.e., they redeem without issues, I will be looking to roll those funds into 2026-28 versions.

IRA #3/#4 - My wife's inherited ones

Since her dad was taking MRDs when she inherited both accounts, her current MRDs combined to $9600 (even though she is only 66). Our current plan is to give 100% of the MRD to charity once she reaches 70 ½. We haven't checked if that can be sent to multiple charities.

Since the Fidelity account has a Money Market option, we target holding up to two years' worth of MRDs. That way we aren't forced to sell in a down market to meet the MRD. Commonwealth doesn't offer that option, so there, we take an even cut off each investment when the MRD is paid. Someday, we might decide to move the Commonwealth into the Fidelity inherited IRA. Most of the investment options at Commonwealth are new so we are waiting to see how they perform before doing that.

Since the IRS allows you to take MRDs for owned IRAs from one account for all accounts of the same owner, we had her father taking them from the one at Fidelity, and not at Commonwealth for one very good reason: The Commonwealth IRA was an annuity-type with a death benefit. Any withdrawal reduced that benefit by the same amount and reduced the balance that had a 5% guaranteed ROI. The fact that the death benefit was much higher than the account value when we took over managing this for him, allowed us to convince him to enter the stock market for the first time; after all, we were playing with the house's money until the account passed the death benefit!

Balanced Balanced & Managed Volatility 33% Corp Bonds High Yield and Fixed Inc Core 29% Dom LC ETF DWS S&P 500 and BlackRock Growth 32% Dom MC ETF GS Mid-Cap Value 6% Balanced Fidelity Balanced FBALX 43% Preferred PSEC 6-24 PFD 6.25% PBB 13% Preferred New Mtn FIN Term 10/23 5.75% NMFX 9% REITS Super REIT DIV ETF SRET 24% TX Cash Fidelity Cash Reserve 12%

I did not include tickers on the first one as the funds are only available within the Annuity family. It also has a limited number of options to invest in, most of which were changed in late 2017, making it hard to get any long-term performance data. In this account, the MRD is pro-rated each December when it is taken. Right now, we are okay with is its 60%/40% allocation; equity/fixed. The second inherited IRA is at Fidelity, and the cash allocation is enough to cover two years of MRDs. We are watching the performance between the Balanced Fund and REIT DIV fund to see if we want to reallocate money between those two. The plan is to hold both TERM assets until their redemptions as they are averaging 6% yields.

How to keep your MRD off your 1040

Currently, the IRS provides two means to keep your MRD from flowing onto your 1040 tax form. But first, why care? First, there are income levels where your Medicare Part B and Part D premiums increase, and you lose the protection of the "Hold Harmless" rule related to how Medicare premium increases affect your social security check. Second, there are also income levels that slowly take away some itemized deductions you might want to claim. Third, for low-income returns, they would affect how much of your social security is taxed.

So, how can all that be avoided? First, each year you can give up to $100,000 directly to charity. While the MRD is not taxed in this scenario, neither can you take the gift to charity as an itemized deduction but with the high standard deduction, you might not be able to itemize anyway.

The second way of keeping MRDs off your taxes is with a QLAC (Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract). If an individual owns a QLAC in their qualified plan, the value of the QLAC is excluded from the MRD calculation up until the year of annuitization, which can be no later than age 85; thus your "reprieve" covers a period of slightly less than 15 years at most. In general, the QLAC amount excluded from the annual MRD calculation is limited to the lesser of $130,000 or 25% of your retirement account balances. All other assets in the account will still be subject to the normal MRD rules.

When in the year the MRD is taken has consequences!

Many people make the logical choice and take their full MRD in December, allowing the funds to grow tax-free as long as possible. If you inherit an IRA from someone before they took their required MRD(s), the remaining MRD for that year becomes income to those who inherit that IRA. My father-in-law luckily was doing monthly MRDs but died in April. That added $16,000 in income and about $4000 in taxes to our joint return. That could have been avoided if he had completed his full MRD before his death. In our case, our marginal tax rate was much higher than his. If the case was the opposite, having to complete the MRD requirement would be different. Since my wife was not 70 ½ yet, she could not avoid the MRD coming to us by directing it to charities.

Naming beneficiaries properly is critical

Hopefully, you check and verify your beneficiaries on a regular basis. If you are going to be your parents or siblings Estate Executor, you should be sure they are doing the same. If you are leaving an IRA to a married sibling, be sure their spouse will inherit if your sibling dies first (if desired). Also, if they have children and you want them to inherit if both parents die before you do, there is a special designation that is required. Tax-wise, it is better to leave IRAs to charity and Roth IRAs to family if you plan on doing both in your estate plan.

Conclusion:

Besides deciding how to invest your IRA funds, consider how meeting your MRDs requirements affect your taxes. Also consider who will inherit your IRAs. Keep an eye on possible law changes that can affect all of this. There is talk about delaying MRDs until 72 and forcing liquidation of inherited IRAs (all kinds), within five years of the owner's death currently being debated in Congress!

