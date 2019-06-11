Citigroup Inc. (C) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference (Transcript)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference June 11, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, everybody, for joining me this afternoon. We are thrilled to have Mark Mason with us, Citigroup's CFO, recent, right? A couple of months ago.

Mark Mason

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Is this full quarter number one?

Mark Mason

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's excellent. But you have been with Citigroup for, what, like 18 years?

Mark Mason

About 18 years, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

In a variety of different positions.

Mark Mason

Lot of variety of different roles and prior to this, I was CFO for the institutional planning group.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. All right. So we have a couple of kickoff polling questions to get people in the mood for Citigroup.

Mark Mason

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

So let's see. What's the biggest driver for Citigroup stock over the next year, in your opinion? A, consumer revenue growth? B, institutional or corporate revenue growth? C, emerging market growth? D, expense management? Or E, capital returns? What is your expectation for the biggest driver for Citigroup over the next year or so?

Mark Mason

So look, the biggest driver for value for Citigroup, I think, is our ability to deliver on our return targets. And that's, frankly, going to be a combination of delivering some topline growth plus or minus where GDP is, but also being able to deliver expense discipline, roughly flattish and the capital return. So there is no one answer there. I can see what the audience has suggested in terms of revenue growth in consumer business.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Mark Mason

The good news is that we are seeing a lot of good traction in delivering consumer revenue growth. We saw it in the first quarter, particularly North America with 4% revenue growth and branded cards really starting to deliver good momentum but also good performance in retail services and continued strength in an Asia and Mexico. So the consumer revenue growth, which again folks certainly pointed to, I think is on a very, very good trend.

So I guess the second-highest one is E, on capital return. And we talked about at Investor Day the idea of delivering $60 billion of capital over the course of three CCAR cycles. We are at 41 now and as many of you know, we submitted our CCAR stress test on April 5 and we are waiting to hear the results of that. But if you think back to how we ended the year with a CET1 ratio of 11.9% against a target of 11.5%, all things being equal, there is some capacity there. And so we submitted, again subject to regulator approval, but with some confidence that we should be able to deliver against that target as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. So the next question is, what RoTCE do you think Citi can achieve in 2020 relative to their 2020 target of 13.5%? Well, we gave for softball here, 11%, 12%, 13% or 14%? I think the softball has to do with where you are today.

Mark Mason

Yes. So that was answered before they? No?

Unidentified Analyst

No. Let's see what they say. 13%, okay.

Mark Mason

13%.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. All right. In the black.

Mark Mason

Yes. As you know, we were targeting the 13.5%, which is in the question there and we have got a 12% target for this year and we are working hard to deliver against those targets.

Unidentified Analyst

So as we are going to the Q&A part, I just want to get a sense, you are one full quarter into your new role, although I know that you have been working with John for a while before that.

Mark Mason

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to understand what do you feel the most important part of your position is? What do you think the most interesting areas as thinking about all the various [indiscernible] strategy, capital allocation, treasury optimization and operational efficiency, how do you think through that?

Mark Mason

Yes. So look, I mentioned it a couple of times already, which is that we are keenly focused on delivering against the targets we have set at Investor Day, right. And in many ways, in my mind, that is important for us to continue to build credibility with our shareholders. I feel like we are making good progress against that. When you look at the RoTCE we hit last year and the progress that the first quarter would represent and the capital that I mentioned already.

And in many ways, the role of the CFO has expanded over the years at Citi. And I say that because we, by and large, move beyond the legacy issues that we have had. We are in a position, I think, at this point to really invest for future growth, which we have been doing. We are seeing good growth momentum in our consumer businesses. We are seeing good growth momentum in accrual and in transaction services, treasury solution type businesses.

And we are, as mentioned, we have moved beyond a place where we had years ago 13% of CET1 capital and have been able to return that over the past couple of years getting much closer to the target that we have set. So when I look at all of those things and I think about your question, there are a couple of things that I think are important. One, strategy, but not just strategy but execution. So strategy and execution, I think, would be one thing that I have mentioned that I am focused on in trying to deliver against that target.

The second would be capital but not just return of the capital, but return on the capital. What I mean by that is as we get closer to the target, it becomes critically important to think about how we deploy these resources across the different businesses that we have. And that we are deploying in where we see the greatest prospects for growth and the greatest prospect for higher returns. And so that is a critical component to the role.

And then the third would be expense discipline. And that one is an important area of focus because I talked about in the past levers and the importance of pulling those levers if we see softness on the revenue line and that has to be done in a very thoughtful and responsible way. So we all know that this is a very competitive space that we are in. We need to be able to dial back expenses while preserving investments to sustain performance in the future and while preserving the dollars required to have strong controls and safety and soundness in the franchise. So it's the balancing of that that's important in that third piece of expense discipline.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Before we dig in a little bit more to the target, I did want to just ask a little about the environment and 2Q outlook, maybe get your sense on how things are shaking out? The economic fundamentals look like they are largely holding up but I am interested in hearing from clients? Do you still hear concerns about recession fears where people feel cautious?

Mark Mason

It's interesting because when you look at many of the indicators, they do look solid as if they are still holding up. When you look at GDP, if you look at unemployment, we look at credit for the target market that we focus on, all of those factors seem to be seem holding up. That said, there is an incredible amount of uncertainty, I would say, largely tied to the geopolitical environment, the macro backdrop that we are in, pick it whether it be the trade or tariff wars, whether it be China related or Mexico related for one week and then not, there is a fair amount of uncertainty that I would say is still out there.

When we look around the world, we have got an eye on, obviously, developed markets where GDP is rising and where there is a lack of flexibility, if you will, around monetary policy. We want to keep an eye on that for certain. We are focused on Europe and Brexit and what that might mean for the U.K. and surrounding economies. We are focused on Mexico and the regime that's there and the slowing GDP there and the GDP that's there and what that might mean for surrounding countries as well.

And then we are focused on China and Asia and what that means in the way of trade and how that impacts our clients. To answer your question around what we are hearing from clients, they are seeing the same things we are seeing. So they are seeing those indicators which appear to be solid but they are also recognizing that we are at an interesting point in the economic cycle. This has been a long run. And we are having constructive dialogue with our clients. But again that macro backdrop is creating a fair amount of uncertainty and with that comes concern around confidence and it shows up in market activity.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe we talk a little bit about market activity and what you are looking for in 2Q? I think earlier on, you had mentioned that looking at 1Q was a little more muted than typical and as a result, maybe 2Q seasonal decline would be a little more muted as well. Is that how you see the quarter playing out? Or any other updates that you want to share with us?

Mark Mason

Yes. So we certainly saw a slowdown in the first quarter coming out of December where there was no low volatility again, heightened uncertainty. We saw that slowdown coming through Q1. Frankly, that slowdown has persisted through Q2 or through what most of Q2, I would say. And so as we sit here today and look at trading revenues across fixed income and equities, we are looking at down mid single digit range year-over-year and that probably gets us a little bit closer to what you would see in the way of a normal sequential performance, normal terms of sequential performance.

So in the way of, as I mentioned, fixed income and equity is kind of down mid single digit range. But look at investment banking, we had expected in investment banking that we would see year-over-year performance down, given the strength of the performance we had last year. We are, as I mentioned, expecting to see that probably in the mid teen range in terms of investment banking revenues but likely better than what we are seeing in the industry overall on the investment banking side.

So market-related businesses, if you will, certainly under revenue pressure, but I would note that in the ICG accrual type businesses continue to reflect growth and we see that good growth on the consumer side as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let's talk a little bit about the targets, so back to the targets. I think your medium term outlook is 13.5% for 2020 or 12% for 2019, 13.5% for 2020, as we asked earlier. Could you walk us through the roadmap to get there, especially the 2020 number?

Mark Mason

Sure. Yes. And we have talked about this in the past. When we constructed this at Investor Day, we looked at topline growth of plus or minus GDP, couple percentage points on the topline, roughly flattish expenses and I will come back to the topline in a second, cost of credit growing but growing modestly and capital return. As we go through 2019 and through 2020, we are seeing continued strength in our consumer franchise and branded cards in particular, progress against our consumer banking strategy.

We are seeing continued strength, as I mentioned, in Mexico. Not growing, we grew 5% underlying last quarter not as high as what we have seen in the prior year but good solid growth there. We expect to see that continue. Asia grew at about 4% if you exclude some of the pressure in our investment revenues in Asia. We expect that momentum to continue and hopefully the investment pressures to subside. And then those accrual businesses on the ICG, we see continued strength there whether it's our treasury and trade solutions, where we feel like we are significantly differentiated from others or our security services business.

We are seeing good strength in our private banking business. So the continued momentum of those businesses will help the topline. We have the benefit in 2019 of the FDIC surcharge going away. Fewer headwinds as it relates to some of the legacy drag that we have seen in the past. Fewer one-timers to overcome. That combination of things, we think, will aid the topline.

On the expense side, we have talked about reaching a point last year where the productivity savings outweighed or outpaced the investments that we have been making across the franchise. We saw that in the second half of last year to the tune of $200 million or so. We expect to see an incremental benefit from that of $500 million to $600 million this year and then next year as well another incremental benefit. We saw about $100 million in the first quarter. So that is on track.

So the cost of credit, I mentioned already. We will continue to utilize the DTA, the disallowed DTA, I should say. We have about $11 billion of disallowed DTA we used at about a pace of $1 billion to $1.3 billion. But that combination of things will continue to contribute to our ability to hit these targets.

Unidentified Analyst

So if revenues disappoint for whatever reason, are there more levers you can pull on the expense side to hit those targets? Or do you just push them out?

Mark Mason

Yes. So I kind of alluded a little bit to expenses earlier. There certainly are levers that we have pulled and will continue to pull if revenues soften. I think I have talked about this in the past in terms of post first quarter pulling some things forward that will allow for savings to come a lot sooner in the back half of the year. Obviously, when revenues come down, there is a natural pull in the way of transactional expenses depending on where the revenues are declining.

Incentive comp, depending on which of the products or how the products are being impacted. But there is more than just the expense lever to pull, I would say. And again, I want to highlight the balancing that's required in pulling that expense lever because preservation of investments in businesses like treasury and trade solutions, businesses like branded cards or that consumer strategy critically important to the future.

But the other levers include obviously what we continue to do on the tax line, what more we can do in capital in terms of pulling back balance sheet when revenue is not being generated where we expected, all of those things are fair game in trying to ensure we get to the target.

Unidentified Analyst

And then you have got a longer-term RoTCE target of 16% and I don't know if that's aspirational or is that actually on some kind of time horizon. But maybe you can give a sense as to, is that a target that is available to you in a Goldilocks scenario of nothing going wrong, great economy and you have optimized completely your balance sheet such that you don't have any more access capital? Or is that something that even in a normal course you could achieve?

Mark Mason

Yes. So I think that, look when we look out for the longer term target that we have set of 16%, the operating environment is obviously an important component of that. And so that's going to enable more topline growth. The other components would be that disallowed DTA that's worth about 100 basis points. So that starts to or continues to worked down. And then there is probably 150 basis points or so that would come from continued improved performance that combination of revenues and the upside in expenses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So we get a lot of questions on technology with all companies, including the Citigroup and just a little bit of a speed round here.

Mark Mason

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Just trying to understand how you are thinking about your technology stack, your budget, what you are using it for and what your strategy is with regards to that? You roughly spend about $8.5 billion, I think, on technology annually which is around 20% of the expense base. And that is everything altogether, it's hardware, software, systems?

Mark Mason

Yes. That's everything. That's hardware, software, systems, consultants, the people involved, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And if were to estimate what percentage of that is run the bank versus change the bank?

Mark Mason

Yes. It's about 50-50 in terms of run the bank, build the bank.

Unidentified Analyst

And tech priorities?

Mark Mason

You know the tech priorities in many ways align with our strategy, as I think most would hope that it would, right. So think about the importance of deepening our relationship with our clients, building on the client experience, lowering the cost to serve. That's how we think about where we want to allocate those tech dollars, what do they enable along those two or three things. But obviously, you know the build out of or how we can better manage our data, how we can build out machine learning capabilities, all of those things to support those three components become critically important.

One of the things that is interesting when you think about that prioritization, technology is changing so fast that the capabilities that we can offer to clients, we and other competitors can match very quickly. So you think about it, at one point in time the idea of being able to use your phone to lock your card because you lost it was an advantage. But a competitor quickly replicates that capability and it becomes table stakes, right. And so that's a component and I mentioned that because in some way that drives the prioritization and the agenda how quickly you or your competitors are moving, it becomes a factor.

The other factor that's quite interesting is the demands from our clients don't just come from what we can offer as a bank. And what I mean by that is, those demands get impacted by what's happening in the rest of their lives from a digital and experience point of view, what they can do with Amazon or Netflix or other types of technological advances, they then have expectations for what they should be receiving in the way of services from their bank. So it's an interesting, the prioritization is interesting in that it has to align with our agenda, but it also has to align with meeting the needs of those clients and be competitive with what we are seeing in the space from others.

Unidentified Analyst

Turning to the businesses, one of the areas that's highly integrated with technology, I mean the entire business is obviously, but in particular the treasury services business, right and cash management.

Mark Mason

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And so we get a lot of questions because you have got fintechs out there and some actual banks looking to build in this business. You have global scale reach and arguably one of the largest shares globally in the global cash management space. Could you talk a little bit about how you think about trying to maintain that competitive advantage, especially against new players who might not have the legacy systems that they have to deal with?

Mark Mason

Yes. So look, our treasury and trade solutions business is a critical component to our strategy. The institutional relationships that we have with large multinationals across the globe where we are the largest global proprietary, we have the largest global proprietary payment network of any financial institution. And that is hard to replicate from a competitive point of view, particularly given the economic environment and the regulatory environment that we are in.

We have significant relationships with CFOs, but probably more important in this instance with treasurers and assistant treasurers where these decisions get made. I mentioned that backdrop because it is becoming increasingly competitive, but that's no surprise given the growth, given the returns that this type of business can generate. And so we don't take that advantage that we have for granted, which is why I mentioned earlier the importance of investing and continuing to invest in it and we invest in further buildout of our CitiDirect platform.

We invest in the client onboarding technology and capabilities to ensure that as a client goes into a new country, we can get them onboarded in two days. We ensure that we have capabilities that not just allow for us to serve those multinationals as they expand their footprint but the new age clients who were born global, so to speak. And we are positioned to do that because in those countries we not only have experience on the ground in those countries but we have banking licenses which again are hard to replicate. And so I would suggest that we recognize that it's core. It is core.

We recognize competition is intensifying. And the way we try to address that is continuing to invest in the buildout of those capabilities as we see them evolving but also as our clients see them evolving. And what I mean by that is, as we talk to clients these days, there is a lot of focus on C2B and so how do we actually enable our clients to receive direct payment from consumers but not just receive the direct payment from consumers as opposed to through different channels of merchants, but be able to manage their working capital, their cash, their liquidity holistically. And those are the types of capabilities that we are trying to invest in as we try to advance our competitive advantage in this space.

Unidentified Analyst

What about on the institutional side, market equities or fixed income? I know you have been investing obviously on both of those. But as electronification builds out and particularly in the fixed income side, but also global and your equity platform, is there anything in particular that you would like to call out with regard to either the tech side of that investment or just in general?

Mark Mason

Yes. Let me comment quickly on both. So on the fixed income side, we have a full offering in the fixed space, right. And so on about 70% of our revenues are tied to rates in currencies and the balance, I know last year, revenues were tied to obviously credit, securitized products, communities and commodities. When I look at the fixed income business, what's really interesting to me are the linkages between that market's business, that fixed income business and our TTS business, for example. And that linkage is through the corporate clients that we serve, right. And our ability to provide those corporate clients with the needs that they have around managing their liquidity and their funding as well as their currency exposures which shows up in our rates in currency revenue, right.

And so what that affords us through that fixed income business, that the linkage that exists there, is a more stable stream of revenue within the fixed income category because those corporate clients tend to have more regular activity and generate growth tied and aligned with GDP. And so even when markets are generally very volatile, we have a higher degree of stability because of the nature of our client mix skewing towards corporate. So that's on the fixed income side.

On the equity side, you are right. We have been investing in our equities franchise. We have been investing in talent. We have been investing in technology. We have been allocating balance sheet for our clients and we have seen the benefit of that. We have moved from ranking number eight, number nine up to number six and knocking on the door of number five. And so we are pleased with the progress. There is more to be done there obviously, but we are pleased with the progress we are making.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We will see if the audience has any questions just to mix it up a little bit, okay. We have one over here, yes, mic, on the right.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Obviously, yields across the world have been coming in over the course of the second quarter. You are exposed to a lot of different areas, some more than others. Can you talk about the extent that lower rates globally are impacting you now or more importantly going forward? And just the second thing is on the fed. I know that your exposure to U.S. rates is a lot less than some of your other banking peers, but could you just talk about what would happen and I just want to hear your overall thoughts, if the fed actually does come out and cut rates 25 to 50 basis points like for whatever reason they seem desperate to do so?

Mark Mason

Yes. So I commented on this a little bit at the end of the first quarter. When I look at our exposure to rates, we had originally talked about building in an increase through in the second half of 2019. And so it wasn't that long ago that we were talking about increases and here we are now talking about the risk of not just one reduction, but maybe even two reductions. We took that increase out of the NII forecast that I talked about at the last quarter. I referenced it at being roughly $50 million a quarter. So call it $100 million in the impact of 2019.

We also added to our disclosure in the last quarter some analysis that showed two things. One, our interest rate exposure in general U.S. dollars interest rate exposure coming down. And then two, what the impact would be if there were a parallel shift in the curve on our revenue, so to speak. And so what that told us was that for a 25 basis point reduction in rates, they would be basically about $50 million a quarter.

And so hopefully that helps give you a little bit of sense from a U.S. dollar point of view on how that would play out through the balance of this year or next year. But obviously if that rate environment were to continue, obviously it would have an impact but at this stage seems manageable and that's what it would suggest.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Right. Moving on to the consumers side. One of the questions we get with regard to your target here for the consumer expense ratio is how much of it is driven by expectation for revenue growth versus expense declines. And I thought it's more revenue growth oriented. So maybe you can give us a sense as to whether or not that's accurate?

Mark Mason

Yes. So it is a combination. So we are seeing momentum in our consumer revenue in the last quarter and we expect that to continue for all the reasons I mentioned. We are making, I think, good traction on executing against our strategy. I talked in the last earnings call about digital sales volumes coming in higher than our branded card, delivering underlying growth of 5% around strength in our retail services business.

So that revenue growth is playing through. We have gone from a period in our cards where we had promotional spending weighing on the revenue momentum to a period now where our average interest earning balances are growing nicely and helping to contribute to that topline growth. There are also expense benefits that we are managing through. So the consumer business as well benefits from the idea that productivity is now outsizing the investments spend,. that $500 million to $600 million of incremental benefits, certainly portions of that is tied to the consumer business.

It manifests itself in everything from digital capabilities and to reducing e-statements to increasing e-payments to reducing the amount of agent call activity that happens because we can channel the servicing through alternative lower cost means for addressing our clients' needs. And it also includes things in the consumer business that tend to be a little more operational oriented, whether it be straight through processing for some of our applications that customers have to fill out and apply with to our moving things to lower cost locations. And so the improvement in operating efficiency and the consumer business would certainly be a byproduct of both topline growth and continued expense discipline there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You have recently launched a couple of new products like Flex Loan and Flex Pay, I don't know if it's too early to speak about the uptake there, but maybe give us a sense as to how you think about the opportunity set? And is this addition or does this potentially carve out some of the card book that you have got? And is there a little bit of cannibalization there or not?

Mark Mason

Yes. Sure. So Flex Loan and Flex Pay, they reflect our digital lending capability and I think it's important, those are products because they help to deepen our relationship with our clients but they also help us to prove out the digital technology capability that we have been investing in. And so, in January, we launched Flex Loan, which is essentially for eligible clients or customers, allowing for those customers to utilize their credit line and convert that into a fixed rate personal loan. And a couple of months later, we launched Flex Pay, which again for eligible customers, allows for them to convert a purchase on their card that they have made into a fixed rate loan.

We have made good progress, I think. We have seen good progress on both of those. And what I mean by good progress, not just good uptake in terms of the number of customers that we targeted but also quality FICO score. So we are not having the negative selection, so to speak. Good average balances, good term, good APR. We are seeing good uptake in terms of our expectations there. They are largely targeted towards transactor type clients or deepening the penetration with clients who may not have otherwise look to keep that higher balance on their card.

And so while there is probably a little bit of cannibalization, I think we skewed towards the transactor type clients with these products. In terms of your broader question, I guess I would make two more quick comments. One, we have also launched our relationship of value-based proposition. So what I mean by that, you have heard us talk about 28 million branded card customers and the idea that our strategy is to figure out how we deepen the relationship with those clients, offer them other products, particularly deposit type products.

We recently launched value propositions towards clients outside of our six markets who receive value in ThankYou points or double cash rewards. So we are able to look at the data which is a big asset for us and see which of our clients value those types of rewards the most, where they live outside of the six markets where we have a physical branch presence and target them with a value proposition that says we will give you X number of points if you will open a deposit account with us of this amount. And we are in the early days of having launched that but expect to see good progress in that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. So credit quality generally?

Mark Mason

So credit, so two lenses, one obviously on the consumer side. We talked publicly about in our branded cards business, 3% to 3.25% NCL rate. We are not seeing any signs of risk or concern or major concern in the branded cards or in the retail services business. And retail services is 5% to 5.25%. There is some seasonality. And so you will see the first half a little bit higher than the second half but we feel good about the targets that we have set there.

In the cards portfolio, as you would imagine, we look at a number of different metrics, whether it's delinquencies or minimum payments and how minimum payments are trending. For example, you will have a customer who may have been paying $250 a month on a minimum payment of $150 and you will see that drop down to $200. You will see a drop down to $175. And then you will see it drop down to $125. Well, not until they hit that $125, that it actually has triggered a breach in the minimum payment. But we watch those trends to see if there any leading indicators of concern. We are not seeing any major concern at this point. On the corporate side similarly not seeing any significant areas.

Unidentified Analyst

And then we have a question out front. Some one is running with the mic. Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Just on the corporate front, a lot of new stories about the leverage loan market. I am wondering what your perspective is with the increasing presence of non-bank lenders, CLO's and what exposure on the balance sheet to CLO's, if any, does Citi have?

Mark Mason

Yes. So we are not big in the leverage lending space. I am sure it's intentional. We rank pretty low relative to other players and given where we are in the cycle, we feel good about that. We have some exposure but not significant or outsized exposure. Everything is within the risk limits and risk parameters that we have set. So there isn't a lot more to add in that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You have a question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. First, congratulations and listening to you on the first call, it was great to hear the conviction that you talked about in terms of finance organization and just company in general. So I think that, as you go on adding where your adding value to what you guys have there, I think it helps us all.

Mark Mason

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

When we look to the big landscape, you are at a fintech conference, we are sitting in this BC room, we are talking about cross-border payments and point-of-sale and electronic trading, it's really hard for us from the outside looking in to understand how all that is affecting you all because there's obviously some businesses that are coming after. So could you just talk a little bit about that how you manage that? Like there has been a recent fixed income trading platform that's gone public and their volumes are growing very rapidly and raising rates and currencies. Is that taking from you? Or are you actually getting more volume, because you are doing more on the platform? So I was really trying to understand that dynamic and with payments as well, if you can/

Mark Mason

Yes. So I mean obviously we have a large treasury and trade solutions. We are focused on payments for our large multinational clients for the new entrants as well. We invest not only in our own capabilities and technologies in both treasury and trade solution, but also in fixed income. But we also invest in other small fintechs that have emerging technologies that we are able to utilize either in bolting on with our capabilities or in advantaging the way we service our clients. And so it's really a combination of investments that we make in our existing platform that give us or further entrench us with clients and their operating capabilities and their payment needs and investing in other technologies in smaller fintechs that either advance our own capabilities or position us to do so longer term and not be supplanted as those types of fintechs get more traction. So it spans that full spectrum in terms of how we try to get after it and remain competitive.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well, thank you very much and I know there is breakout afterwards.

Mark Mason

Yes. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

We can continue the conversation there. Thanks very much, Mark.

Mark Mason

Thank you.