No Stamp Of Approval For Postal Realty - We Like These 2 REITs Better

As indicated by both its name and ticker symbol, Postal Realty is focused on mail. But not just any mail. It's only tenant is the US Postal Service.

Right about now, some people are saying very positive things about Postal Realty Trust (PSTL).

Newly IPOed, this real estate investment trust, or REIT, owns 271 buildings located throughout 41 different states. Lined up, those facilities amount to 871,843 square feet of net leasable space.

So far.

The company says it’s very much about growth going forward, and in a somewhat (or exceptionally) surprising segment too.

As indicated by both its name and ticker symbol, Postal Realty is focused on mail. But not just any mail. In the age of electronic everything, it’s one and only tenant isn’t FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS), both of which are relatively healthy.

Nope. It’s the United States Postal Service, of all things.

As such, I’m sure there are plenty of jokes running through your head right now. Mine too. Don’t worry.

And even if they’re not, you might be thinking about the last time you actually used the USPS. Which was such a wonderful encounter, no doubt.

No matter though, Postal Realty says. Regardless of your experience with – or opinion of – your local post office, you’ll be missing out on a big deal by sidestepping this stock. According to the REIT’s estimates, leasing out to the USPS opens up some very big opportunities.

PSTL Analyzed

I recently got an email from BMO Capital Markets, which listed off its insights and input about Postal Realty Trust. Here’s what it had to say for the Key Risks and Considerations category:

The key risks are somewhat straightforward. The roll-up opportunity is unproven and crucial to the story. PSTL’s micro-cap size exposes it to the usual liquidity and capital access constraints. USPS is PSTL’s sole tenant, which adds both direct and indirect (i.e., headline/sentiment) risks. Postal has yet to determine its dividend, but is targeting a 6% yield (per management), which likely wouldn’t be covered until it closes the current pipeline.

In my estimate though, that's not where the risk ends. Not at all.

The fact is that, last month, Postmaster General Megan Brennan went before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to let Congress know that the government entity she runs is going to run out of cash.

In just five years.

As The Hill writes:

The Postal Service is in dire financial straits because its revenues are insufficient to support its operational costs and liabilities. Mail volume is down 31% since 2007, and annual revenues of $72 billion are the same as they were a decade ago. The agency has around $120 billion in unfunded debt and obligations, most of which flow from compensation and benefits owed to its significant cohort of employees and retirees.

Translated, it’s a government entity that’s too bloated to know its own business – or how to run it.

That’s what Postal Realty Trust already is in bed with. And what it wants to snuggle up with even closer to.

Fully recognizing and reporting on its potential downside for the SEC, the REIT added that: “The level of demand for post office properties may be impacted by a variety of sources, including federal government and USPS policies, changes in population density, the health of local, regional and national economies and the demand and use of the USPS.”

And, for the record, those federal government policies include President Trump’s proposed audits of the service, citing suspicions that Amazon (AMZN) is taking advantage of it to an intense degree.

No matter though, in Postal’s estimation. It’s betting that a centuries-old government institution isn’t going to go anywhere anytime soon.

More than likely, it’s right about that. To some degree. But we don’t have to be impressed by that “too big to fail” premise.

We prefer our REITs to operate with a better model than that.

We Like These Two REITs

Within our REIT coverage universe (we cover 150-plus REITs), we favor two that are especially appealing based on fundamentals. We’ve screened them in granular detail, and they both meet our “stamp of approval,” so to speak.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR), for one, has more than 59.6% exposure to FedEx and 48% based on annual rent. That’s a relationship that was first forged back in 1992, when Monmouth began acquiring FedEx buildings.

Although the concentration risk is obvious, Monmouth has been able to mitigate these risks by utilizing well-laddered lease structures. In addition, Monmouth continues to add new customers to its platform, further reducing exposure to one tenant.

Yesterday, we wrote an article on industrial cap rates. And as we examined the cost of capital for Monmouth, we recognize that the trade-off to investing in it is growth vs. lease duration. While many industrial REITs enjoy a lower cost of capital, Monmouth has been able to maintain high retention due to its exceptional tenant quality.

Right now, price to funds from operations (P/FFO) is just 15.7x. And the REIT offers a dividend yield of 4.9%. Recognizing how cheap the shares are, we’re maintaining a Buy rating on it.

It was a Strong Buy at one time, but shares have returned 15% year to date (YTD). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Another REIT we like better than Postal Realty is Easterly Government (DEA). Last week, at REITweek, the CEO said this: “Our buildings are mission critical, like the FBI. When leases terminate, the tenant has two options: Renew the lease or build another building.”

Like the Post Office, the FBI isn’t going anywhere. Unlike the Post Office, it hasn’t set an established trend of having to shutter offices. So in this case, we feel pretty safe about betting on the larger U.S. government.

Very safe, in fact.

Moreover, Easterly is the only “pure play” U.S. government landlord. And again, it doesn’t mess around with the small stuff, focusing on agencies such as the FBI and DEA.

Its pipeline opportunity set is spread out over 190 million square feet and 7,000 locations. Of these, Easterly could own up to 500 buildings and 50 Veterans Administration buildings that are valued at $27 billion.

Although Easterly has stalled dividend growth, its CEO told me last week that it “would consider a dividend increase in the next year or two, and that growth is coming from new development projects.”

Right now, the company’s shares are within our buy range – trading at 15.8x P/FFO with a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

