Micron: Waiting For A Bottom

Back in March, I was not impressed with guidance that came from semiconductor firm Micron (MU). Amid trade war concerns, management's forecast was below expectations, causing another leg down for forward looking estimates. A few months later, that trend continues, and the stock has gone lower as a result. At this point, I'm not quite sure we are at a bottom.

As investors know, Micron's results are very cyclical, and right now we are on the downside of the cycle. As the table below shows, analyst estimates have come down quite a bit over the past six months, currently at the lowest point that I've seen. On the EPS side, the numbers don't tell the entire story, since the company's ongoing buyback will likely provide a significant tailwind to that figure over these two fiscal years. Net income numbers will be worse.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page and Yahoo! Finance estimates page)

It was about a month ago when Micron shares dropped a bit lower after trade tensions picked up thanks to the Huawei ban news. Micron is a bit dependent on China for its business, and the longer this trade war drags out, the longer it will take for a bottom. Just in the past couple of weeks, we've seen a number of analyst notes out, most of them being negative:

May 23: Cleveland Research cuts estimates for this fiscal year and next due to the push-out of DRAM and NAND pricing recoveries.

May 31: Stifel research cuts price target and estimates based on Micron's reliance on China/Huawei for business.

June 3: Nomura cuts its price target based on China trade tensions fueling price uncertainty in the memory space.

June 5: Longbow cuts its estimates for Micron and Western Digital (WDC) based on a muted recovery and high inventory levels.

June 7: Macquarie maintains Outperform rating and $50 target but cuts estimates on Micron citing a potentially longer than expected recovery.

We are two weeks away from Micron's fiscal third quarter report, which will come on June 25th after the close. In the slide below, you can see Micron's guidance for the period that was given back at the March report. As a point of reference, last year's period saw revenues of $7.8 billion, so the midpoint of guidance would be a drop of more than 38%. GAAP EPS was $3.10 and non-GAAP EPS was $3.15 in fiscal Q3 2018, so the earnings fall will be much worse, despite the help from the buyback.

(Source: Micron earnings slides, seen here)

In the end, those waiting for a bottom in Micron may need to have a little more patience. With US / China trade war concerns dragging on, analysts have been scrambling to further cut their estimates for the company. With just two weeks to go until fiscal Q3 earnings, investors will be hoping for some positive news out of the company or from the two superpowers as the G20 summit approaches. However, should guidance be soft again forcing estimates lower still, it would not surprise me if Micron shares test their yearly lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.