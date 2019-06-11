Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) Management presents at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM) Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference June 11, 2019 2:25 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Stuart Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Thank you everybody for joining. This is Shlomo Rosenbaum. I'm the business services analyst at Stifel. I've been covering Iron Mountain for a while prior to it becoming a REIT. This is now a REIT and continued coverage, spent a lot of time focusing on the REIT aspects of the business besides the regular business aspects of the business.

I want to thank, Stuart Brown, CFO for joining me today. I apologize there might be a little bit of pausing in between because for technical difficulties we're going to be passing a microphone back and forth. But, if you don't mind, I'm going to just get started and maybe Stuart if you want to just give us a minute or two overview of the way you think about the company and we'll jump right into the Q&A.

Stuart Brown

Great, Shlomo. Thank you. Thank you very much and thank you all for joining us today. Taking a quick look at Iron Mountain, hope you are all deeply familiar with us both as investors and as customers. We've been around for almost 70 years growing ever since and the records management business expanded that into the tape business. The only global player in the records management business today storing over 70 million cubic feet of records serving 95% of the Fortune 1000 in an incredibly durable business. The records management side of the business, the average boxes on our shelf for 15 years and that's where the customer retention rate of about 98% annually. On the storage side of the business, we've got 75% gross margins. Incredibly durable cash flow generative business on the records management side and over the past few years really expanding more aggressively on the datacenter side of the business.

As we look to the next -- over the next 70 years, look like it's really making sure that we're investing and growing in areas both internationally as well as in datacenter that can continue to provide good returns to our investors by really leveraging those strong customer relationships that we have across the enterprise. So, again, we'll go through a number of different questions on sort of overall in the business and strength and growth, I will hand the microphone back over to my partner.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. Thank you. So, I'm going to start out with a couple of questions and then we'll pull the audience for any questions. Clearly, I just want to start out with one that I think is giving management a chance to address that I think is the first thing that anyone who's new to Iron Mountain, which is, are tape in paper storage business is really durable businesses in today's day and age? Or is it something that investors should be looking at as melting ice cubes or they're just being disrupted by digital storage? And can you talk to us about the greatest investor misperceptions around this area?

Stuart Brown

Great. Appreciate you coming also back with the melting ice cube example not an example that I use, but I'll let play off that a little bit as well. I joined Iron Mountain three years ago and when you start to really -- probably the same reaction most people do when you think about paper storage that's a business that's going away. When you really start to feel back the business and you look at all the metrics that the company has, we continue to grow organic revenue growth positively year in, year out through every economic scenario and that's through a combination of volume growth although with 70 million cubic feet. Going back to the obligatory how many Boeing 747s or Empire State Building does that fit over 18 Empire State building filled with records, right?

And so when you think about the destruction rate every year that gets destroyed 4.5% to 5% of those records get destroyed every year because they are at the end of the records retention life and get replaced with customer sending us new boxes and new customers coming in. Obviously, growing faster in the emerging markets where records management as an outsourced concept is newer, right? So in North America where we've got -- we are the market leader here the number two player is a tenth of our size. We've been around for a long time. So companies who want to outsource have, they see the advantages from a cost standpoint, records tracking regulatory standpoint, newer and emerging markets. So, continue to grow physical volume of records organically, internationally.

Records are declining in North America being offset by growth in storage of other types of volume. We've moved into our entertainment services, more recently and to doing the back office side of storage for a company called MakeSpace that was 2 million cubic feet in the first quarter that came in. So, continuing to address other types of storage.

On the revenue side, again, it's 75% gross margin business. So when you take price it flows through really, really well. And most of our customers think of us from a pricing standpoint when you look at where labor inflation is to FedEx or UPS. So, we're able to grow pricing at least in line with inflation around 3% if you look back over the last year. We are able to continue to foresee us be able to do that.

If you look at -- continuing to have organic revenue growth through any cycle, right? Despite the fact that last week we bumped into Investor Conference somebody was [indiscernible] 20 years ago and there was a investor who came to them 20 years ago saying I need to short this business because it's going to be shrinking. We've grown every quarter for the last 20 years. And he said he's able to sort of convince that shareholder even back then not just short the stock.

And then, the margin expansion on the other side, right, leveraging technology, continue invest in services and other things that create a moat around the storage side of the business. So we can continue to expand organically the cash flow coming out of the business from record management side, right, if your revenue can grow organically 2% to 3%, if you can grow your EBITDA organically around 4%. And then, over time for the overall business grow organic EBITDA growth get closer to 5% as we expand in a data center and some of the other faster growing businesses.

So, if you look at the track record that's out there, don't even take my word for it. Go look at the charts and you'll see that if you look at the charts of organic revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion, you wouldn't expect Iron Mountain to be providing shareholders with one of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500. And the fact, this is very proud of but one that is the reality of it.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. Moving on to some other questions that are designed to elicit a response from you. In terms of the business, the company is in a unique position in terms of being able to service its clients around the world. There's no other provider that can do storage around the world like Iron Mountain. And because of that they're able -- the company is able to get the pricing that it does again. Do you think that the pricing that the company is taking has any effect on the volumes of the business?

In other words, is it inelastic that as you take some pricing it impacts volumes or is it just 'Hey, whatever is going on is going on and the company is just careful with the pricing to not impact the market.'

Stuart Brown

Just keep telling me softballs don't you know. It's interesting because you go back to again most of our customer base; the cost of storage is an incredibly small part of people's cost base. And people are storing documents, police as medical documents, historical records because there's value inherent in them either because of some proof, right? I'm a landlord and I've got leases and when I sell the building, the next owner is going to need those signature leases to go with the building. Their medical records and so if I have surgery and I come back 15 years from now, if I'm a hospital; hospitals have an inherent promise to their patients that they will still have those records 15, 20, 30 years later when they come back again. So, those records don't get destroyed, right? Mortgage documents don't get destroyed until after the mortgage is paid off. So they're there typically over 30 years and paying rent in a box is average $0.20 or $0.25 per month.

And so when you look at as a percentage of people's cost base before again going back to, before I came and did my due diligence, if you go talk to a general counsel of what --wait a minute we're storing labor records because we're a retailer and now when you say okay what's the value of -- why are we storing those? The counter of that is, that the cost of storage is so much less than if I have a lawsuit. And I've got it, I can't produce documents I've got to settle it. That is a much, much greater cost of -- to a company than the cost of storage.

In the cost of digitizing like all company is going to digitize and do this, you can store a box for 60 years for what it takes to scan and put the metadata around because even if you scan it electronically, you still have to manage it. That means you've got to put some tracking record around what it is. How long it has to be there? So we can help customers do physical and digital. We want to be agnostic to the form of information that they're storing.

But physical storage is not going and the pricing impact, again, if you -- pricing in last year around is 3%, which I don't think is exorbitant in any case. It's a little bit higher than what we had been taking historically as we've gotten better at a revenue management program because even though the average customer pays $0.20 or $0.25, or average box fees $0.20 or $0.25 per month. We have -- some customers out there that are paying less than that who have historically been below market. So, from a commercial standpoint, if our sales people who are out there getting a 5% price increase that may have felt really good. But if somebody who is 50% below market does not really enough and that we'd rather have -- if it's taking up space, we either need to get that customer pricing up to where market is or place that customer somebody else or in some cases we may force turnover to say okay, we're happy if sometimes if a customer leaves, if we can backfill with the customer with where market is and especially when you look at a condensed market like a New York area or Los Angeles or some of the other markets.

So we haven't seen any impact from pricing on increase the destructions. We did see it, it tick up in destructions last year, I think mostly around impacts of GDPR, some release of legal holds. Going back to sort of 10 years after the Great Financial Crisis as well as some sort of general records clean up and we've seen that tick down already in the first quarter. So, the pricing continues to flow through well and our customers continue to see value in what we bring them every day.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay, great. I'm going to ask one more and then kind of pull the audience over here. Just the company, I mentioned is in a unique position because of its global presence and nobody else after the recall acquisition has that kind of presence. How much -- how many of your customers if you had to take a cross-section of your customer base, how many of them percentage wise either you can look at it revenue or volumes or how many of them is that critical to? In other words does that really make that much of a difference? So, if you're a large bank that has operations in many different countries, yes, that makes a big difference. Would you say that's a big differentiator for the majority of your clients, half your clients with some way to kind of even just rule of thumb in there?

Stuart Brown

In terms of -- how important is the global scale -- so from a customer standpoint, our largest customer is less than 1% of our total revenue. So, it sort of says even if you rolled up some of our largest customers that would be global customers, even the largest 50 is a pretty small percentage of our total revenue. What it brings is, as we move into emerging markets, is the multinationals that are usually the first outsource, right, because they are familiar with what records management outsourcing is. Our brand is really strong and resonates really well. And then, with that then strength of the brand recognition comes then, the local major companies who maybe a local Indian or Indonesian or Thai company where it's actually a stamp of approval the fact that Iron Mountain is already serving 95% of the Fortune 1000 global financial services company.

The fact that any bank in the world can look at and say okay, Iron Mountain is actually -- we're regulated by the same regulators in the U.S. who regulate the banks or the FSIC regulates Iron Mountain because we're such a critical part of the financial infrastructure. So that's actually to some degree a little bit of the stamp of approval that our processes are tracking our value is there. So it's less critical, I think from a total volume perspective. But, the fact that we can provide those with anything is actually starting to bleed over into the data center business because in the data center business we're really -- we're sticking to the top 10 markets in the U.S., the top 10 globally, but we've got some of our other customers coming to us today, some of the real global players, who are saying, 'Hey listen we want to have data center in India. We're going to have a strategy, we're going put three data centers in India, do you want to talk to us about that?'

For even within the data center business -- there is probably Equinix and Digital Realty that are global, but outside of that we're more global than any other or even with those -- we are the most global of all there is. You have gotten American Towers who has got a big presence, but we're in 50 countries.

So for us to even entertain those types of conversations because we've already got people on the ground, strong relationships with telecoms, strong relationships with financial services companies, it opens up other types of doors and other types of dialogue that we wouldn't have otherwise.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Anyone in the audience has a question they want to -- go on.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Stuart Brown

Yes. So, the question is more around the impact of other digital, digital services or digital offerings that could impact the physical storage. And how we sort of thought about that the answer is, yes, we think about it all the time because as we talk to our customers, we do -- we help our customers manage both physical and digital records. So in a couple of different things, so we've got a) cloud storage business, for entertainment services we do digital storage, obviously, tied to our datacenter business some of it's ourselves and some of what we actually work with third parties. So we've got a partnership with Carbonite where we can offer cloud storage services to our customers through Carbonite.

We've got a partnership with Google. Actually Google most recently named us -- earlier this year, their AI partner of the year, because we've got customers out there. You think the very the largest enterprises in the world they can have their own data scientists. As soon as you drop below the top 100 or 150 everybody needs help managing their data; physical and digital. And if they're sophisticated, they'll have information governance of somebody who's doing both. And but even then putting the whole ecosystem together to be able to say, if I got physical records, I want to extract more data from that. But we've got one of our businesses that we do as a digitization service around in information governance.

So as an example we spent one of our oil and gas customers, we worked with to go digitize historical records around drilling information wells and land and we were able to digitize records from the 60s and 70s, help them put new metadata on that -- on those records and compare that to new satellite images and things like that to see if they can extract data from the old information that they've been storing.

And so, we really want to actually lean into it. So, you asked specifically about blocks chain. Block chain continues to emerge; we've actually got a team of people that spend time on digital solutions for our customers because our customers come to us. We're trying not to develop products that sell into market, but to help our customer solve problems. And so one of the problems that one of our financial services customers came to us with was their large cost to recertifying mortgages and can we come up with a solution to help eliminate or reduce the cost of mortgage recertification by using block chain technology. And we think that there is a solution there. We've actually partnered with and help create a small consortium of people to look at that where potentially Iron Mountain could do the mortgage processing. We can actually potentially be the custodian and use block chain ownership records to be able to allow people to buy and sell mortgages without having to have them recertified. And so that's an area where we're trying to invest. And so we invest every year probably $20 million or $30 million a year, OpEx and CapEx into helping create new digital solutions.

Over time depending on what the marketplace is, there will be some shrinkage of financial services sector overall, there physical storage is declining. But, we're continuing to offer new services to them both on the digital side as well as the datacenter side. So the answer is, yes, it's going to impact every business is going through technology changes. It's how we're really going out to try to serve our customers. So that a) we can create a motor and the physical storage if they do have that that continues to come to Iron Mountain and not a competitor, but then also keep growing other sides of our business.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Stuart Brown

Yes. Question is, I'll rephrase it a little bit, it's around -- the sustainability of the dividend relative to other companies who have had it. I think you're right, if you look at -- I don't know anything about this study that you're quoting a lot of times a high dividend yield will indicate that people don't believe that is sustainable. And if you look at what the cash flow dynamics are in the business, right? Organize as a REIT, so we're required to give it about 90% of our pre-tax income. Our payout ratio as a percentage of AFFO or cash available for distribution, last year was 78%. So, pretty much right in line with other REITs. So, long term we'd rather get that down to 70% to 75% but within striking distance of getting there and to be able to retain more cash. And so this year, if you look at what our projections are that we will after the dividend generate 100s of EBITDA died just for non-cash items, take out maintenance capital that takes to continue to run the business. And after paying the dividend which is about $700 million a year, we generate about $100 million excess cash flow to continue to invest in the growth parts of the business.

And the growth parts of the business are buying, acquiring, continuing to do tuck in acquisitions in the core records management business primarily internationally on those we're paying 6x or 7x EBITDA and can synergize one or two turns. And so those are -- from a return perspective, we are typically low to mid teens returns depending upon the marketplace. So that's a good use of capital and generates EBITDA right away. And obviously that's a discretionary investment as well. We don't have to do those. And so what you've seen us do with the headwinds been over the last couple of years as we've built up the datacenter development pipeline.

The datacenter business is a capital intensive business. I think one differentiator is that we generate a lot of capital out of the core business and it's quite durable, but had we've gone as we built the platform out from not really having any development pipeline and now we have a development pipeline of $250 million to $300 million. And it takes -- once you build the building, it takes depending on, how big it is, three or four years to stabilize it. But, we've now taken that into or you if you look at sort of where our leverage is today, we're sitting at the first quarter at 5.8x, it ticked up a little bit in the first quarter, it will be around 5.5, 5.4 at the end of the year right in line also with other REITs, right with the other REIT index. If you compare business services company is going to look high. I'd argue that we're not RR Donnelley or some of the other business services companies where the storage side of the business is much more than other REITs. So we can live comfortably if there is leverage level all day long, right?

But, we want to get our leverage down just to get more opportunistic capital on our balance sheet. Our leverage is ticked up as we've grown the datacenter business as the new development starts to come online and new development in datacenter generates plus or minus call it 12% return on new developments. You'll continue to see the cash flow and EBITDA growth coming out of that business and be able to sort of naturally delever.

And the other piece of that is, the organic side of the business when you think about the pricing that we take. We talked a little bit about -- the organic growth in the core business is about $50 million a year. So, if you leverage that 5x that itself -- you can still delever and add $250 million of leverage per year and still be able to delever.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Just to follow up on the data center business. Can you talk a little bit about some of the efforts the company has made it to kind of recycle capital and focus on bringing that leverage down despite the fact that the data center business really does need a lot of capital to grow that business.

Stuart Brown

Yes. I mean in terms of what are the sources of capital for us to be able to fund data center growth. We have ATM team in place with where the share price is today. We think we're way below anybody. We're not going to issue equity at this price. We can continue to borrow. And the other thing is, we will generate this year about $100 million, at least a $100 million of capital from recycling out of the core business. We own about $2.5 billion of industrial real estate most of it and we had [indiscernible] do some valuation work for us last year. Most of it's in the major markets, large markets, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, Northern California, Paris, London, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro. So some major metro areas. And so that is, in and of itself is a source of capital.

If you look at where industrial cap rates are today, they're down 200 to 300 basis points from where they are probably a few years ago. And cap rates for our properties will vary from a 4.5% for large industrial building in New Jersey to we have actually a small -- Midwest portfolio for sale right now of Cincinnati, Cleveland and Nashville and that's somewhere 6.5 to 7 cap rate for I'd argue probably a B minus or maybe a C asset you wouldn't put a picture of this buildings on the cover of your annual report.

But, it's a good use of capital because right now, a) I'm not going to create a lot of value owning those. So I'll do a sale leaseback on those; two, markets likes -- in London where we sold over $40 million of assets in the second quarter already where we moved records from fairly central London to a newer facility out in the Midlands about an hour and a half outside of London. And so those properties have a higher and better use either as residential and one of them actually was sold to an industrial REIT who is going to use it for last mile distribution. And they paid more than we expected what the valuation of the building was going to be.

So we've got a lot of opportunities for us to recycle capital and make sense from industrial and data center as well as the sort of prudent pruning of some of the industrial real estate that we own and I think is where the markets are today, it's a good source of capital for us.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Are there other questions from the audience. Well, if you can talk a little bit about just -- there's two items I'm going to try to hit, first of all, the first question I get from investors whenever I talk about, the two parts of the business, I call it the legacy business, in the paper and key storage and the newer business of data, the data center is why those businesses go together and where do you have an advantage. And then, if you could just talk about that, they call it, investors call it the license to play. What gives you kind of that license to play? Why should you stand out? Why do people go to you versus using one of the other players?

Stuart Brown

So, yes, our license to play the datacenter business and I think if would ask the same question of any of the dozens of private equity firms that are out there doing datacenter development as well, right? So, it's not necessarily unique question to us. The real differentiator is the fact that we have relationships in 50 countries with large enterprise customers, right, where we don't have an advantage today is on the hyperscale player. So, if we want to do a 20 megawatts lease with Amazon or Microsoft or Alibaba, we haven't done any of those. And we've only got a few properties where we can actually do a hyper scale deployment.

Some of the hyperscale players are actually tenants of ours and other buildings, but not with a large hyperscale deployment today. But if you look at where our portfolio is from a hyperscale standpoint, we now have the capacity really over the last 12 to 18 months to do hyperscale deployment in Virginia -- Northern Virginia and Phoenix where we've got a building that'll be completed in the third quarter. And now we have land that has entitlement to be able to do it also in Chicago and Frankfurt. So we could do hyperscale deployment. But on the enterprise side, we've got very strong relationships through the existing commercial teams that are organized by vertical. So, our existing commercial teams are organized by financial services by federal government, by medical, by insurance. And so we're able to really cross-sell to our customers for those -- so those teams have already been sort of trained to sell the mountains. They can sell records management, shred, take backup, digital services and now we've brought data center, you are like 'oh, isn't that a different customer?'

But, what we're doing is, yes, we do have a dedicated sales team in the data center team that is they think of them as sales specialists. So, the sales verticals when they come and say 'Hey, listen, what's the stat when they're talking to name your regional bank.' They can go in there and say 'Hey, where are you with your servers. You have them on premise, have you looked at outsourcing it?' So, we cannot just have a sales team who's out there responding to RFPs from people who want to outsource, they'll be very proactive about what is your process. We have a site ad program. What have you been doing with your old servers? Are you getting rid of your old servers? Where you're putting your new ones? You want to talk to us about our data center services.

In the first quarter, 40% of our data center sales pipeline came out of the existing commercial organization from the core sales business. And so we're starting to really see the traction. And if you asked our customers, again, think about the broad swathe of enterprises that are out there about brand recognition, about the different datacenter players out there. Iron Mountain way out punches its weight class.

If I think about every street corner where you see an Iron Mountain truck right from brand recognition standpoint, our brand recognition for safety, security, reliability, we way out punch our weight class versus any other datacenter players that is out there.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Looks like we are out of time. Thank you very much for joining us. And appreciate participating in the conference.

Stuart Brown

Thank you.