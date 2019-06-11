Google's Compliance With Anti-Huawei Policy May Backfire

As I continue on my visit in Europe this summer, one thing I was stunned to observe is just how deeply entrenched Chinese firm Huawei became in the Central European region in the past few years. Their advertisements are everywhere I went, in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia, and so are their goods. I also stopped briefly in Austria, where at least as far as I can tell, it is not as prevalent, but I was only there for half a day, so I could be wrong. We all heard about the 5G controversy, with American government pressure on European allies to exclude Huawei from its development. Now, we hear about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) deciding to exclude Huawei from its Android system updates, thus making Huawei phones far less attractive to customers. It is a compliance policy, in line with the wishes of the Trump administration, which most tech companies are complying with. It is assumed that all these hits to this fast-emerging Chinese company might just cripple it, perhaps wiping it out from the face of the earth. Looking at how deeply entrenched this company is in the part of Europe that I am currently visiting, I find it hard to believe that it will just disappear. I am certain that it is even more deeply entrenched in parts of Asia and elsewhere. I think it is more likely that it will take a nasty dive but then rise as a more formidable entity. As for Alphabet, it may have just helped to accelerate the process of splitting the world into competing and exclusive information technology camps. That means it will also face exclusion in a new environment of mistrust, which cannot be good for a company that relies on openness around the world.

Huawei working on its own operating system

As it should be expected, Huawei is not likely to just lay down and die. After all, not all smartphones on the planet use Android yet they get by.

Source: Device Atlas

As the map above suggests, currently, it is a battle between Alphabet's Android and Apple's iOS. Huawei's eventual unveiling of the Ark OS is not likely to instantly change this map. It may however be the beginning of another major competitor in this regard. We should keep in mind that Huawei will automatically gain home advantage in China, perhaps with the help of the government, but also due to the popularity of its phones.

The problem, of course, is that it would have to populate the operating frame with apps that people will want to use. I have no doubt that, at the beginning, it will face a formidable challenge in this regard. One way to partially get around this issue would be to work smart. For instance, when it comes to search engines, in Russia, it might facilitate the use of Russia's own Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) search engine, while Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) would be the obvious choice in China. I could see how Yandex could potentially end up pushing Google out of Russia as a major player, given an extra boost that it would get if Huawei were to customize its phones in such a fashion. Yandex currently has about half of the Russian search engine market. I should note that EU officials might wish to promote the development of local search engines in order to break the dominance of Google, which currently dominates with 94% of market share in Europe. There is after all some envy here in Europe given the dominance of US tech companies. Huawei could certainly take advantage of this and use the situation to its own advantage. Alphabet could potentially see a break in its monopoly power.

Q1 2019 global phone sales decline, while Huawei sales gain 50%

While global smartphone sales declined by 6% in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same quarter from a year ago, Huawei sales enjoyed a 50% increase, bringing it within reach of the top spot, currently held by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Source: Androidcentral

Huawei seems to be popular due to a wide variety of phones on offer, both in terms of price and quality, as well as an overall good deal for the money. There are already signs that in the absence of Google's full support, Huawei sales are set to suffer a serious blow this year already, with a 30% cut in its forecast for the second half of the year.

Alphabet stands to get hurt regardless whether Huawei will suffer a terminal blow or not

Whether or not this will eventually put Huawei out of business remains to be seen. I personally think that it will not, and it will eventually lead to a company that will lose its dependency on Google for its operating system as well as its apps. It also has a bigger task of becoming more self-reliant on domestic chips, which is actually a more severe challenge than losing Google updates. Of course, I could be wrong, and it might just go out of business eventually. One thing that I do believe is that it will make all other Chinese tech companies a lot more wary of over-dependence on Google, especially any companies taking root in emerging markets.

Google currently dominates the search engine scene with over 92% of global market share. Its apps have become must-have items that consumers have come to be completely dependent on. Few of us would even ponder a life without Google Maps guiding us wherever we need to go, which is precisely why in many ways Google might be seen as a source of dangerous dependence, especially if Huawei goes under due in part to Google's decision to stop allowing owners of Huawei devices to continue receiving updates. In effect, Google will be seen as simply having too much power and leverage to be trusted. The business world will see it as a warning to this effect, and so will a growing number of governments. For instance, here in Europe, it will likely be seen as a threat to any attempts for the EU to develop its own champions in the field of communications and information, where a concerted American effort to undermine any individual company would bury any potentially globally successful upstarts.

Google seems to be worried in regards to its own path, which is paralleled by other companies, as well as the US government, which is in fact forcing American tech companies into this situation. It recently argued against America's current aggressive attempt to undermine Huawei, even as it participates in it itself, albeit with little choice in the matter. I think its leadership is starting to realize the potential danger of this whole thing turning out wrong for Google, as well as for other American companies. Its worries seem to be related mostly to Huawei and China, which it is correct to worry about, in my view. Huawei could emerge as a far more formidable company as a result of being pushed to become more self-sufficient. China could also retaliate against US companies.

I personally think that this has the potential to go far beyond Huawei and China. I believe that more and more companies and countries around the world will see this as yet one more wake-up call in regards to the potential dangers of over-dependence on America and its companies or institutions. We should keep in mind that all this comes within the context of American extraterritorial reach in regards to Iran sanctions, where it is enforcing a ban on all companies around the world, not just American companies. It also comes within the context of American threats to sanction European companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, which amounts to America dictating EU energy policy. European leaders are increasingly feeling outright humiliated by the current situation. I do believe that there is already increasing awareness of the need to lessen reliance on America. A Huawei collapse due to American actions against it, including that of Google, would, in my view, lay to rest any doubt about the need to avoid leaving oneself vulnerable to American policy and interests.

We are already seeing a growing number of initiatives, whether forced by recent circumstances or whether as a precaution to lessen the power and influence of American institutions or companies in the future. Huawei is working on more self-sufficiency as I pointed out. It may fail or succeed, but one thing that we can expect is for future Chinese tech companies to work on limiting their reliance on American companies as much as possible in order to avoid meeting the same fate. We have the Russian MC-21 passenger plane project, which Russia is working on, where all American technology, equipment and materials are being replaced with newly-developed domestic components. While the process of replacing American input into the project is causing delays, the end result will be a plane that will not be subject to American restrictions of any sort.

In response to American unilateral sanctions against Iran, Europe developed a financial mechanism called Instex meant to side-step those sanctions. It is by no means a very effective solution, given that most European multinationals are choosing to abide by US sanctions anyway, but it is nevertheless a new institution, which, in my view, will only get stronger. We also have ongoing global efforts meant to lessen the use of the US dollar in trade, as well as facilitating the use of non-American credit cards, with China and Russia leading the way in this regard. A lessening of dependence on US tech giants could potentially become far more widespread for the many reasons I already mentioned, with many close American allies joining in, including here in Europe, where I am sensing a mood of growing resentment with American over-reach through the mobilization of its levers of influence and power.

Google is clearly starting to worry about a backlash, which could take on global dimensions if American policy to undermine Huawei becomes overly aggressive, to the point of threatening its existence. That is why we are now getting more and more tech giants voicing concerns in regards to the anti-Huawei policies of the US. While most American tech giants may be legitimately worried about the rise of Chinese tech giants, which are now starting to make inroads in Asia, Europe, and elsewhere around the world, they evidently worry even more about creating together, with US government policies a hostile environment towards over-dependence on them. I believe that they are right, and even though America and its tech giants are well-positioned to win most of the battles in the next few years, there is still a very strong chance that they may lose the war. Google may find itself being among the biggest losers if they lose the ability to dominate the global search engine market. This threat may not seem as obvious when viewing the situation from North America. But where I am right now, I can see where it could easily play out exactly this way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.