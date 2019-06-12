Novartis Kisqali Might Have A Path Forward To Take On Pfizer's Ibrance

Novartis (NVS) announced positive results from its phase 3 study using its cancer drug Kisqali to treat patients with HER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. The study showed that treatment with Kisqali extends survival for these patients. These results were presented as a late-breaker at the ASCO 2019 annual meeting. There is a major competitor that Novartis will have to overcome if it hopes to obtain market share in this space.

Extended Survival Bodes Well For Breast Cancer Patients

The positive results came from a phase 3 study known as MONALEESA-7. This is a late-stage study that evaluated Kisqali in combination with endocrine therapy compared to endocrine therapy alone. One thing to note is that the specific population for this combination involves treating pre- and perimenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. It was noted that patients treated with the Kisqali combination treatment obtained overall survival rate of 70.2% compared to endocrine therapy with only 46%. These results are highly substantial for several reasons. The first of which is that this type of survival data was achieved at a pre-specified interim analysis after there were 192 deaths. The second reason is because such an overall survival rate is not seen in metastatic breast cancer patients who are HR+/HER2-. This type of breast cancer is really hard to treat, and patients tend not to live for a long period of time. Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women who are between the ages of 20 to 59. With potential approval of Kisqali, it opens the door to increase survival rates for these patients. This program seems to be running along well. However, Novartis will not stop here. It has another study known as NATALEE. This is a phase 3 study using Kisqali and endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of HR+/HER2- early stage breast cancer. For now, this is the study that the company will have to go with. That's because the late-stage NATALEE study has the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival for a 3.5-year period. It is an open-label study, which means data can be released at other time points. However, the estimated primary completion date for NATALEE is December 26, 2025. It could be a while before data from this early-stage population is known.

Competitors

This was good data, and it was very much needed. That's because Novartis has not been doing too well with Kisqali in terms of sales. Matter of fact, it only generated about $238 million in sales in 2018. Probably, a major reason for that is another drug by Pfizer (PFE) known as Ibrance, is in the same CDK4/6 inhibitor class, which has been taking a lot of the market share for the breast cancer market. Especially, when you consider that Pfizer generated $4.1 billion in sales in 2018 for its breast cancer drug. How does the latest data play a role into helping Novartis gain an advantage? Well, that's because Kisqali has been the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to obtain a statistically significant overall survival benefit when put in combination with endocrine therapy. This a potential advantage that the sales force of Novartis can use to potentially give it an edge over Ibrance in terms of sales.

Conclusion

The announcement of positive phase 3 results using Kisqali and endocrine therapy to treat HER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patient is good news. Especially, since the combination has been able to show a highly superior improvement in overall survival compared to endocrine therapy alone. I think the biggest reason for this is because Kisqali shows a more favorable efficacy profile towards CDK4, compared to CDK6. With breast cancer predominantly being presented with CDK4 and it being the main reason for disease progression, this is good news for Kisqali. The biggest risk would be competing against Pfizer's Ibrance, because that drug has generated $4.1 billion in sales in 2018. It is not going to be easy for Kisqali to go up against that breast cancer drug. Another risk would be the ability to gain FDA approval. There is no guarantee that Novartis will be able to eventually obtain regulatory approval for Kisqali in patients with HER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. Still, it appears as though Novartis does have a good breast cancer drug on hand. Maybe it should continue to explore other possible combinations to yield superior data in breast cancer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.