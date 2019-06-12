Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Call June 11, 2019 3:15 PM ET

All right. We'll go ahead and get started for our last session of the day in our FinTech symposium. I want to really thank everybody for coming out today. And I think it's been a great opportunity to learn about a lot of different aspects within the FinTech area, particularly in payments and what's been going on and all the different facets, or at least a lot of the different facets of that.

So, to wrap up today, very pleased today to have Linda Kirkpatrick, EVP of Merchants and Acceptance here in the U.S. Linda, thank you very much for being here. And I should also point out that Warren Kneeshaw, the Head of Investor Relations is here. As I always say, in case we screw up here, Warren you can help.

So, Linda, can you share a little bit about your background and your current role and responsibilities at Mastercard help us conceptualize exactly what you're doing?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Sure. So, I have been with MasterCard for 22 years across a variety of different roles on both on the support side. I was in finance and Investor Relations and planning, as well as on the frontline, supporting customers. The past three years, I've been responsible for a merchant and acceptance business, which is essentially all of our merchant relationships, acquiring bank relationships, and business development efforts on the cobrand, commercial, prepaid, healthcare and transit side.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Interesting. So, can you talk about exactly what that means from an acceptance and merchant development strategy? I mean -- and I guess, I don't mean to be flip, but most places I go, they accept Mastercard, not all but most places except Mastercard. And how does that that effort or your job tie into the broader grow diversified build strategy that the Company's outlined?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, we've got merchant relationships across a variety of verticals that span from retail to travel to drug and grocery to fuel. And we've got the largest relationships across those verticals. So, about 250 managed relationships. And those merchants, while they accept our products, there's lots of things that we're doing with them to support their overall strategies and their go-to-market, both in the physical and the digital space. And so, when you look at the grow, diversify, build pillars that Mastercard talks about overall as a corporate landscape, the grow means growing the core on the credit and debit and commercial and prepaid side, as well as growing our acceptance footprint. And so, the merchant community through our co-brand agreements, growing credit is squarely aligned with that. And then, from an acceptance perspective, there is still many verticals like insurance, utilities, education, rents that are underpenetrated with electronic payments. So, it’s our job to work with aggregators in the space and acquirers in the space to encourage them to turn on electronic payments and again, to add value-added solutions to their business so that they see the benefit of working with the network.

Unidentified Analyst

So, in the last session we had a very interesting conversation with a Company by the name of Repay and you may not know them. But Repay, basically what they're doing is they're essentially enabling debit payment for things like auto loans, et cetera. And what they find is that where historically that may have been done by cash check or ACH is that there's a strong consumer preference for debit. And the point that I often make to investors as they talk about things like direct bank to bank transfers is that, okay that may or may not be beneficial for a merchant, but as a consumer, I almost never should choose that because debit affords me a lot of benefits in a lot of cases. And so, when -- how do you communicate that to merchants and demonstrate to these verticals like look, there really is demand and value and benefit to you as the merchant when I think a lot of times the reaction has been like well, we've never done that, why would we do that, et cetera?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes. When we explain the value, I think everyone understands the value that payments brings to the table with respect to guaranteed payments. Recurring bill pay models in particular benefit from having a card on file. Giving their -- giving customers the utility to pay later -- pay now through debt or pay later through credit, and generate rewards and loyalty creates this level of stickiness that they wouldn't get otherwise through ACH or other methods. And so, really, it's a conversation around turning it on and making sure that -- to get scale in a lot of these verticals, you need to approach third parties who have already partnered with rents for example. We work with a company called YapStone that manages 20% of the rent market, both on property manager side as well as on the renter side. And they've already established these partnerships with the communities that we're trying to reach. And so, partnering with them made a heck of a lot of sense because they could light up multiple rents, partners and companies with one fell swoop. And so, making sure we understand what their needs are, how we can add value through services, and how we can partner with them to make it a streamlined process is advantageous to us because again, every location that we're turning on drives volumes to a very scalable network and drives ongoing growth of digital in those categories. So, it's -- we're very much aligned around that to grow and that also falls in the grow bucket.

In the diversify bucket, we are very focused on partnering with governments, transit companies, healthcare providers. So, the relationships that we're building in that base are really with the goal of diversifying our customer base and thereby diversifying our revenues.

And then in the build category, this is all lead us back to the data and analytics, the fraud, the safety and security, all of the acquisitions that we've made to support merchants, acquirers and other partners in their efforts to grow their business. So, it's a -- it couldn't be more aligned from a strategic perspective from the business that I look after.

Unidentified Analyst

So, turning to another aspect of kind of the FinTech world generally is that we track the amount of DC investment in FinTechs, et cetera. And I think a lot of times when we meet with public investors, the view is like, oh, so much of that investment is going to end up proving or at least intending to be disruptive to incumbents, like Mastercard, et cetera. But what I see is like, it's really hard for a lot of those investments to realize their full potential, and they come up with interesting solutions, but scaling them is very difficult. And this is where, I feel like, it creates opportunities that Mastercard has been particularly active in pursuing and looking at -- and via M&A, saying okay, as these proofs of concepts are built out and you can start to demonstrate that they can deliver the capabilities, it creates an interesting opportunity. And that's something that Mastercard particularly has been active in this year and last year, et cetera. Several of these announced acquisitions like Vyze, Ethoca, Transactis, all impact to how Mastercard engages with merchants -- with acquirers and merchants. Can you provide some incremental detail on -- and color on these acquisitions and the strategic rationale behind them? Like, what are the improvements that you're chasing through these acquisitions?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Sure. So, we're looking at our M&A strategy in the context of a few perspectives. The first is, do they extend Mastercard position in the value chain beyond what we do today? Do they allow us speed to market in terms of what we're trying to accelerate the pace of change and the pace of growth or do they provide us with capabilities that we don't already have. And as we look at the grow, diversify, build strategy, because we want to be a partner to these -- to merchants and to acquirers, it only makes sense that we would look at companies that actually appeal to the merchants and the acquirers’ needs and provide value-added services to them, so that they can extend to their customers.

So, the few acquisitions you mentioned, Vyze is a point-of-sale financing solution. All of us today who transact online have probably encountered a point-of-sale financing solution in one way, shape or form. It's not just for large clients, it's for basically -- it could be for clothing or for small ticket purchases as well. And what we've acquired is an entity that allows us to connect merchants with lenders. So, without taking on any of the financing risk, we simply serve as the gating feature between a merchant and the lender. And we provide choice at the point-of-sale to the consumer that wants to finance their purchase. So, it's very much in demand right now. And we felt that it was closely aligned with our strategy to add value to merchants.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just give a little bit of color Vyze, like you mentioned, like there's going to be a whole gamut of point-of-sale financing. Like we’re focused historically in terms of ticket size or type of transaction, and where do you think you can take that?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes. So, they have a number of merchant partners already in the large ticket space, and they're looking to expand that beyond. And, we believe with our acceptance network and with our access to issuer partners who are also in this space, it's really a perfect marriage of what we can do to bring value to the table on both sides of the house, again, without taking any risk to our balance sheet. So, for us, it’s, you know, tacking that on in a way that's integratable into other products and services that we provide, including our gateway, which many of our merchants and acquirers are connected to already.

Ethoca is another good example of extending our role in the value chain. So Ethoca works with thousands of merchants already to connect merchants and issuers when a fraud event occurs. So, real time notification of a fraud event from the issuer to the merchants, so that they can stop payment or stop fulfillment before the fraud takes place and before a chargeback has to be realized. And so, you can imagine, taking Ethoca and plugging and playing it into our other cyber and security tools, and/or our gateway, continues to add value in that space. And similarly, with Transactis, which is a bill pay and presentment tool, ties very nicely to our Bill Pay Exchange product that we announced last year.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it sounds like Vyze already had at least some merchant relationships. What about Ethoca and Transactis? Like, what was their level of engagement with merchants before the acquisition? And what are you planning in terms of the engagement with merchants more broadly, especially now that they're under the Mastercard umbrella?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, Ethoca has thousands of merchants that are already their customers, particularly in the digital space, as well as relationships with issuers? So, they're already deeply entrenched in the payments ecosystem. And since the announcement, frankly, just a couple of weeks ago, we actually -- we had terrific feedback from partners that are very interested in how we can combine Mastercard assets and Ethoca assets to make it even more powerful. So, all three of those transactions have been well-received by the merchant and acquire community. And given the evolution that's going on, on the acquirer side in particular, it couldn't be better timing in terms of our ability to add value to our partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So, turning to another areas that Mastercard has been successful in winning a number of notable cobrand portfolios over the last few years. And in fact, probably one of the most frequent questions we've started to get from investors is, why is Mastercard winning these? And my response typically is like, Ajay is very charismatic. But beyond that, I don't really know. And so, I'd love to hear from you your color on what has enabled Mastercard to make -- be successful in the cobranding segment? And how do you view the opportunity to continue to make some of these wins going forward? I mean, is it really Ajay or the charisma that comes out or what else is going on?

Linda Kirkpatrick

You're right about Ajay’s charisma. But in addition to that, we also have a partnership-driven approach with the merchant community. So, I mentioned earlier the way we cover merchants, we do it in a very vertical based way. We have experts that manage these verticals, who came from those verticals. So, our head of retail came from the retail industry, our head of fuel from the fuel industry, et cetera. So, when they manage a relationship in that space, they can talk the talk of the partner that they're meeting with. It's not simply a payments conversation; it's a conversation about how to support their strategy end to end. So, it starts with the partnerships and the relationships and understanding the needs of the partner. And then, it's really demonstrating how we can add value to them on the data and services side, product and innovation side, safety and security side that complements the cobrand and gives them the potential to grow the cobrand beyond, what they could do without us.

And that is something that over the past five years we've done direct deals with merchants, in addition to the issuers because you need three parties in a cobrand relationship to demonstrate our value. And the message always is, we care about your cobrand of course, we've grown credit share as a result of winning a number of cobrand agreements with Bass Pro and Kroger and Target and L.L. Bean. We also have Walmart and Sam's. So, we have a significant share of the cobrand market. We punch above our weight with respect to our national share in the U.S. We have greater than 40% share in the cobrand space. That's nice that we can support them in that way. But it's really the value added services that come underneath our ability to support their business in its entirety. And when they see our marketing and our product and our innovation, and all of the other services that we can bring to the table as a result of the co-brand partnership, that's what gets them excited.

And so, that that model is pretty unique to us, because we've been very methodically investing in products and services to support these customers. And 10 years ago, we didn't have the collection of assets that we have today. So, largely, our cobrand efforts were directed to the issuers. And now, they're directed very carefully with the merchants. And if you talk to them, I think what they tell you is we have a great partnership model, we have great capabilities that help them differentiate in the market, and we've got the ability to jumpstart growth in the cobrand because we have such good insights into how their customers are spending when they're not spending with them. And so, we can come out with loyalty play, segmentation play, acquisition play, we just help them to be smarter and how they go after new customers.

Unidentified Analyst

So, can I have just like a maybe a prototypical example of like a brand like that comes to Mastercard, like what is the aspiration of that brand that starts the conversation? And then, through that -- through those engagements, what do they realize? Oh, wait, Mastercard can do all these incremental things, can you give us like maybe a specific type of example or something that we could imagine?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Sure. So, on the retail side, for example, we could come to the table with a retail partner like L.L. Bean…

Unidentified Analyst

And what would be L.L. Bean's initial aspirations in a cobrand?

Linda Kirkpatrick

They -- L.L. Bean does a great job of tying their loyalty program with their cobrand program. So, they are very focused on growing the cobrand portfolio with Citi, their sure. And from our perspective, what we could bring to the table to them is not only our Priceless assets that complement their own marketing assets, but also any innovation that we have in retail that can help drive digital engagement or digital integration within their physical footprint.

So, these are investments that -- and partnerships that we have with third parties that can help them re-imagine the consumer interface on their app or the purchasing experience in the store. And so that -- again, that's the broader merchant strategy that isn’t just a co-brand strategy, but the two are inextricably linked because if you can integrate those capabilities into the cobrand, you actually make it more valuable to your customer. They're very good at loyalty and they're a retailer that's growing in very difficult market. And we're delighted to be their partner on this journey. But it is truly a partnership. So, they would look to us to support them on data, on product, on marketing, the full gamut of products we can bring to bear.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of services that you bring to them, does that end up limiting your partnership opportunities within that segment of retail or do you feel like there -- that you can deliver similar type services and benefits to all of L.L. Bean’s frankly competitors?

Linda Kirkpatrick

From our perspective, each merchant has their own strategy that is unique to their brand and unto themselves. So, our job is not to drive or direct their strategy, but to support their strategy. And so, by nature of the fact that each of their strategies is unique and different, the way we support them is going to be unique and different. I think Priceless is -- our marketing assets can scale pretty deeply and can resonate pretty closely with partners across travel, retail, you name it. So, that's something that's pretty ubiquitous across the board. But, the execution of each individual merchant strategy is going to be different. And so, it's not a problem…

Unidentified Analyst

Got it.

Linda Kirkpatrick

With respect to competition.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you’ve talked a little bit about services, et cetera. Can you talk about Mastercard strategy as it relates to services? It's generally expected to outgrow the core business. Do you talk about what's driving this growth and how is that incremental, and then how do you think about at least traditionally in businesses on services, we think about things like attach rates, et cetera, like, how are you measuring those et cetera?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, our services as a percent of overall revenue, so it's about a quarter of our revenue now. It's been growing. And we've been very focused on diversifying our revenue base to not only add more value to our customers but to ensure that we're protecting our model for the future. And so, our strategy is very much looking at the needs of our customers. And again, we’re a B2B2C company.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, customer as we define it is -- it's a bank, it's a merchant, it's a government entity, it's corporate. They are driven by consumer needs. But our job is to make sure we are covering off on our customer needs, our B2B. And so, all the acquisitions we've made, all the investments that we've struck are all in support of that B2B2C model. And when we think about the buckets where we've invested the most, because we see the most opportunity, data and services in the form of data and analytics, test and learn, loyalty capabilities that’s a strong area of focus, cyber and intelligence with all of the fraud and safety security capabilities that we've built internally and acquired, and then, really the checkout capabilities that we can bring to the table and partner with others to make sure that that's secure and seamless. So, those are really three buckets of extensions -- vertical extensions, and horizontal extensions to our strategy that we focus on the services.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I want to make sure we open it up to the audience for questions. We have a question up here. I'm sure, there are a lot, but I can try to speak for everybody but we have one here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to follow up on the Vyze acquisition, and that was your -- for follow-up questions very helpful as well. Can you just sort of talking about how you think about that sort of evolving, because Vyze traditionally was sort of like a waterfall program, if you talk to some of the merchants who participated in it. But, it seems like you kind of bought it for the technology, and then the goal is to sort of expand it. Can you sort of talk about how that might transpire over time, and have the banks expressed interest in this as opposed to some of the other indirect lending programs that are available to them?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes. So, the Vyze acquisition, you're right, is -- was mainly for the technology that it offered. And so, what we're hearing from the merchant community is, what they really like about point-of-sale financing is the ability to offer customers choice. So, there might be five different ways to provide financing. The consumer has to drive, which -- what their preference is and which route they're going to take. And each consumer is unique and different in what they need and what their credit worthiness looks like. So, the idea is for Mastercard to be able to provide a gating option to multiple avenues of financing. And we think we're really well-positioned to do that, because of the thousands of financial institutions that we have access to and relationships with. And on the merchant side, we understand their point-of-sale and how to integrate. And then, oh, by the way, we have a gateway capability that we can plug and play this into as well. So, it's --- for us, it’s extending the capabilities that already exist, and going beyond that with value added services that we can tack on top, including potentially providing a gating feature from multiple avenues of financing for a consumer.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any specific industry verticals that you would kind of target first?

Linda Kirkpatrick

We're looking across the board. As I said, it's not financing, is not limited to large ticket items anymore. So, of course, you think about electronics and jewelry and high ticket, but the sky's the limit with respect to who would be interested.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So, I mean, I think this is an interesting area. Like when you look especially for some of the dynamics that have developed in the credit market, generally, we were -- we've published a report I guess, yesterday that surveyed Gen Y and Gen Z, and some of the developments that are happening as they start to move through college and into the professional workforce, et cetera. And their circumstances in some ways around credit are different than they were a generation ago. And so, with that, you've seen the rise of point-of-sale financing as alternative, like you said, even for smaller ticket items and like. So, I get Mastercard’s ability to serve as a gateway. And that's an important part of our conversation nowadays. But what happens when you own something like Vyze in terms of your ability to be a compelling gateway for other potential partners firstly? And secondly, one of the challenges always seems to be that if you're going to do point-of-sale financing et cetera, there almost always is some sort of direct relationship with the merchant itself. So, how does Mastercard help manage through that kind of mishmash of different relationships to be sure that you’re able to deliver the best -- basically the best solution to everybody possible.

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, it's different go to market approach. So, as I mentioned, we already have established relationships with most of the large merchants in the U.S., so we can go direct to them and establish a partnership with them. For the long tail, we have established relationships with acquirers, who support millions of small and medium sized businesses and would love to provide white label services like this to those merchants. And then, we have relationships with the thousands of FIs who are either already in the space or looking to get into the space. So, it kind of -- it satisfies so many needs of our customers at the same time, our ability to connect the dots and be -- fit in the middle and be that gating feature. It's what we do best, managing a franchise, creating rules, creating an infrastructure and a community that everybody can coexist in. So, it really -- while it's not payments in the true definition of payments, it's an extension of our role in the payments value chain.

Unidentified Analyst

And is it -- like a lot of times on some of these point-of-sale, it’s being paid for via basically a change in interchange rates at the merchant level, at least in some cases where the merchant maybe is paying a higher level. Does that ripple through that rule set that you described or that you alluded to, as it relates to other parts of acceptance, or not, like you just got layered on top on top…

Linda Kirkpatrick

Yes. Point-of-sale financing is very separate from payments and the ecosystem that exists around payments. So, I would look at them as two separate things.

Unidentified Analyst

Two separate things. Got it. So, hard to have a conversation, particularly in the U.S. on payments without talking about the M&A activity this year. And we've seen, obviously, three big ones. Once that ball got rolling, it seemed fairly predictable, so, maybe after January, it hasn't been that much of a surprise. But, can you comment a little bit on how you see that M&A activity impacting the landscape generally, like what -- like where does that impact MasterCard? And you -- are you changing the potential risk of on us type a model developing where they can build effectively large closed loops or what -- how do you think about navigating the changing landscape?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, the payments landscape on the assessment side with acquirers, and issuer processors, it's the most complicated, fragmented landscape in the U.S. and really any other market around the globe. And so, these announcements are really efforts by the acquiring community and issuer processor community to combine their skills and their capabilities to provide end to end solutions to their customers. So, they too are differentiating on services, they too are trying to optimize relationships in one side of the house with the other side of the house. They're looking for expense synergies; they're looking for revenue opportunities, just like any other good acquisition would. And from our perspective, we're working with all these partners today, we have been in various capacities for many, many years already on the acquiring side, on the issuer processor side, we -- our business with them is extensive and BAU at the moment.

From our perspective, we'll see how it plays out, but we're in a really good spot to help them in these transitions, because of all the things I've already said. We have value added products and solutions that they might want to look to white label or partner with us to extend those services to their customers. We want -- we might be able to help them get to market more quickly to help differentiate them. So, there's lots of conversations that we're having at executive levels of those organizations. And we'll see how it plays out. As far as beyond us, it's been tried before in our market, it's very difficult to accomplish. And so, we'll wait and see. But we see MasterCard playing very critical role in the transition of these organizations. And we believe we're poised to put our partnership on...

Unidentified Analyst

So, you made an interesting point is that the consolidation in the U.S. market, in some ways, really just starts to make the U.S. market look a little bit more like other markets around the world, particularly from a concentration perspective, et cetera. What about taking the next step, is it like -- does it make sense for these merchant acquirers to start to be way more cross-border and activity and frankly, start to have more of a footprint that’s akin to Mastercard’s global footprint?

Linda Kirkpatrick

I think that's one output that they are looking to achieve when you look at some of the FinTechs who’ve been a little bit more nimble with respect to their global growth, that might be one objective that they are looking to accomplish in the context of these integrations. I'd say, the best acquirer is the one that can offer full service capabilities to the partners. A merchant doesn't like to have multiple relationships if they can avoid it, they like things to be integrated, they like things to be streamlined.

So just these movements allow them to be more powerful, and again, leverage partnerships in one side of house on the other and vice versa. And certainly, global growth -- I mean, Worldpay is one of the largest global acquirers already, global payments, same thing. So, they're already focused on global growth, I think this just amplifies that.

Unidentified Analyst

They're quite large, though among the largest global but their overall share of the global is still really small. And so, how do they continue to move that forward, for sure, is an ongoing question? And then, we published a report a couple weeks ago on, we called globalization, just talking about how different dynamics may be slowing the globalization of the economies generally. And one of the things that we noted as it relates to payments is that there is -- seems to be -- this isn't new, but there's been this ongoing interest and at least national schemes and countries having sponsoring their own opportunities and payments. So, for Mastercard and the relationships that you're in charge of, like merchants, and I know you're operating in the U.S., but when you have your conversations with your international counterparts like what's that conversation, like in terms of the back and forth of maybe help that they're looking for? Like, okay, what's the role that Mastercard can still play, and in places where there is some preference for domestic schemes?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, we work with -- in markets where domestics schemes don't allow for kind of broadening of an avenue for Mastercard to say. We are working in every market to see whether processing, if it doesn't exist today, has a space. And obviously, the more transactions we process, the more transactions we see the more value we can bring to our partners and to our own network.

So, it is, from our perspective, we're having multiple conversations with markets outside the U.S., where we don't -- we are not the predominant processor. And to either open up the market or to give us an avenue to play in that market, China's one -- but one example, with just tremendous opportunity to now capture, started showing in a domestic way and start seeing some of those transactions from a brand perspective. They may still control the processing; we can see them from a brand perspective. So, it's a very active part of what we're doing across the globe.

Unidentified Analyst

So, when we talk about activities, there's -- definitely it seems one of the recurring themes within our conversation and through the day has been the investment going towards, trying to develop innovations and payments. What do you see and expect be key emerging technologies or innovations to watch in the payment space over the next few years?

Linda Kirkpatrick

So, I would start by saying tokenization, network tokenization is incredibly important innovation that's being launched as we speak. And the reason it's important is one, because it provides a safe and secure and streamlined way to pay, not only online but also in connected devices. So, your watch, your phone, your piece of jewelry, your shoe, whatever you want to connect to a wireless capability has a potential for commerce and payments. And without tokenization, none of that can actually occur.

So, tokenization has been fundamental to our innovation. And we've embedded it in our checkout, our new checkout capability We've embedded it in with retailers, as they're thinking about new ways to pay in stores. So, many retailers are thinking about how they transform the physical footprint of their store into a more digital, connected, engaging environment for their consumers. And so, that might be offering them the ability to shop in -- on a kiosk, or in at an unattended terminal, or at a pop up shop or giving the ability to for consumers to not have to wait in line, that type of thing, streamlining the checkout process for them. So, again, all of that can happen today because of tokenization. So, really, really important. I’d say, AI of course is another example of where we've invested in a company called criterion where we can actually embed AI capabilities to the -- into the checkout process, into the decisioning process at the point-of-sale. Of course, there's lots of utilities for AI and AI is only as powerful as data and input that goes into it. But we have a ton of data that we can offer to help retailers make integrated decisions about how to do conversational commerce, for example, either in the digital in your app or in the digital space, again, to create a digital environment that’s your physical environment.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I guess, I was just going to ask is like one innovation that seems to the U.S. for typical, maybe that has lagged a little bit is on contactless. I was in Australia last week, and I don't have contactless card, and it’s like giving people -- is like giving my kids a rotary phone. And it is amazing like so quickly they’ve forgotten in the taxi and in the restaurants like how to process it. Right? And so, from your perspective how important is contactless is for the U.S.? And can that be -- I mean, I certainly feel like it's an incremental driver that's nice for adoption and shift. But can it inflect the pace of adoption at all or shift to electronic from cash? How are you thinking about that interface, specifically, in the U.S. market, based on what you've seen in other markets?

Linda Kirkpatrick

We're excited about the potential for contactless to take hold in the U.S. And we do think we're at an inflection point for adoption for a couple of reasons. One is, three, almost four years ago now when merchants upgraded their terminals for EMV capability. They also naturally acquired the ability to conduct NFC transactions. And so, 60% of the market is EMV enabled, 60% of the volume that -- our volume is happening at contactlessly enabled merchants today for the acceptance side. Typically when you introduce a new product in the market, you have a chicken and egg game. You need partners that accept and you need partners that will issue. And then, you need a consumer val prop to actually drive meaningful change.

So, we have the acceptance. On the issuing side, we have commitments from issuers that represent two thirds of our volume to issue by the end of 2020 cards with contactless with capability. And then, on the consumer front, you actually have a real pain point that you're solving. If you look at the transit use case and right here where we're sitting in New York, the MTA just went live with contactless on the 4, 5 and 6 between Union Square and Grand Central. And we've been partnering with their integrator, Cubic, for many years to help drive this launch. We're super excited about it because there's 9 million people that take the MTA in some way, shape or form every day. And the ability to transform their payment experience, closed loop paper-based, non-connected way to something that's digital…

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so, my cards can stop expiring, right?

Linda Kirkpatrick

Well, and you can -- if you lose it, you don't have to wait at the kiosk to reload. Everything that you do with your transit, payment can be digitized now and actually leveraged at the subway turnstile. So, those cues that we all face and the person in front of you that's not doing it right, that you want to scream at, it'll all be alleviated now, because of the MTA. So, what we've seen in other markets like London, where the tube went live, and 50% of those transactions on the tube are happening in a contactless way, or in Vancouver, when that went live, took two months to get to 1 million contactless tappers. That drives the rest of the market. And it is an inflection point, and we are there in the U.S. as we speak.

And when it comes to your question, which is, is that going to actually drive business? It does, looking at our studies, in other markets, like you mentioned, Australia, Canada, Poland, these are all markets where contactless is more the norm than the exception. What we're finding is average ticket and spend goes up anywhere between 30% and 80% on average. And so, we're seeing in the U.S. most -- 25% -- $25 or less transactions already 80% of our volume. And so, the ability to actually kick start the contactless energy in transit will have a trickledown effect to other merchants like Dunkin' and 7-Eleven, and Walgreens and Target that have already announced that they've opened up contactless. So, we see it as a great opportunity to convert cash and check, to drive average spend, and to create stickiness with consumers who previously weren't using cards for their taxi or their subway or their coffee to really change behavior.

We actually announced a promotion last Friday with the MTA called Fareback Fridays. And so, this is when you use and if any of you are in New York on Friday, you use your MasterCard to tap at a subway turnstile, MasterCard will refund the fare upto two taps a day. And that's really -- it's for June and July, and it's really to get consumers acclimated with how to tap and of course, drive preference for our brand. We did this in London and it worked really well.

Unidentified Analyst

No. I definitely got you on that. So, I appreciate it. Unfortunately, we're out of time. But, Linda, thank you so much for wrapping our day here in the FinTech symposium. It's been a great wrap and finale to the day. So, we appreciate you participating and continue the things that the market should love Mastercard more than it already does. So, thank you very much.

Linda Kirkpatrick

Well said. Thank you. Thanks for having me.