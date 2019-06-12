Norfolk Southern: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Image Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame, because stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two, unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Norfolk Southern's (NSC) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. According to the F.A.S.T. Graph, NSC had earnings declines in 1999 of -23%, in 2008 of -39% and in 2015 of -20%. It's worth noting that the 1999 decline probably actually started in 1998 and was probably a bit deeper than -23%, but the data only here goes back to 1999. Additionally, the -20% decline in 2015 is notable because it occurred during a time when the wider economy was not in a full economic recession. However, at that time, oil was coming down off of a super-cycle and commodity prices generally were falling.

Taking all this information together, I would classify Norfolk Southern's earnings as "moderately cyclical." For stocks with moderately cyclical earnings, it can be useful to both use a medium-term analysis that focuses on price cyclicality and a longer-term, 10-year approach that focuses on the three key return drivers I noted earlier, because a diverse group of factors can lead to price declines and recoveries. This article will mostly use the 10-year approach, but during the opportunity risk/reward analysis, I'll include some price cyclicality data as well.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sorts of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2007, which is a year before NSC's last cyclical peak.

The company's current P/E ratio of 20.0 is higher than its normal P/E ratio this cycle of 15.8. If, over the course of the next 10 years, it were to revert to a P/E of 15.8 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CARG of about -2.33%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2007, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

Norfolk Southern has purchased a lot of shares over the course of the past cycle, buying back about 1/3rd of company. I will back out these buybacks in order to estimate what sort of EPS growth the company would have produced without them. Additionally, I'll also include the expectation of an economic recession over the course of the next 10 years and include that in the organic earnings expectations as well.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings growth CARG estimate of +0.38%.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Norfolk Southern bought back a lot of shares last year (probably because of tax reform). Over a longer, three-year period, it has averaged about a -3% reduction of shares per year, so that's what I'll use as my estimate for the next cycle.

Now let's take a look at the dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The current trailing 12-month dividend yield is 1.62%.

If we combine the dividend yield with the expected buyback yield of 3%, we get a combined shareholder yield estimate of 4.62%. For my basic shareholder business return, I'm going to compare that expected futures 10-year shareholder yield with the TTM earnings yield, first to make sure the earnings yield is big enough to cover the shareholder yield estimate, and second to see how much is left over for the business to accumulate over the next ten years.

Data by YCharts

The current TTM earnings yield is 4.94%. That's a little higher than the 4.62% we expect to be returned to shareholders. I'll assume that the excess money accumulates for NSC over the next ten years, that the dividend compounds for shareholders, and that since the current P/E ratio is above average, the buybacks accumulate but do not compound. Then I'll see what sort of shareholder/business return CARG we can expect. When I run the numbers on that, I get a +2.41% CARG estimate for the basic expectation.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels, and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

Using this measurement, we only have a FCFE/EV yield of 1.10% as of the end of last quarter, and this cycle, it has mostly averaged in the 1-3% range. So, being conservative, I would estimate that over the long run, shareholder returns might only be equal to the +1.62% TTM dividend yield.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-2.33%), earnings growth returns (+0.38%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.62% to +2.41%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of -0.33% to +0.46%. This entire range is in the "sell" category for me.

The most interesting finding for me here is the very low organic earnings growth over this past cycle. If one were to just look at EPS growth alone, NSC looks like a good grower, but upon closer examination, most of that growth was driven by share buybacks. There is nothing wrong with companies buying back shares. I actually like it when they do so in many cases. But once we take those buybacks away, EPS growth is pretty slow.

Data by YCharts

Just to demonstrate that this slow growth probably isn't an aberration, we see that revenue growth since 2007 is actually very small - only a 23.11% increase over 12 years.

Additionally, let's look at how many shares NSC bought back from July 2008 to July 2010, when the stock price was its cheapest this past cycle:

Data by YCharts

Essentially, when the stock price was the cheapest it has been the past 15 years, management didn't buy any. But last year, when it was the most expensive, they bought tons of shares back. So, one really does have to wonder if the share repurchases aren't just a way for them to make earnings growth look better than it really is.

That being said, one potential positive for the next cycle is that we likely won't experience the same sort of super-cyclical decline in oil and commodity prices we saw beginning in 2015. Essentially, for NSC's business, it experienced 1.5 recessions this past cycle instead of just one recession. So, it's possible that we could see better overall earnings growth during the next cycle because NSC might not experience that second -20% decline in earnings. (You'll notice on the revenue chart that they are just now getting back to where they were at the end of 2014.)

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then, I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy NSC at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

If I look forward about 2.5 years and assume an increase of NSC's P/E up to 22.5, using analysts' earnings expectations and including dividends, we could expect a price gain of $121.80. If we add that to the current price of $203.04, we get a total future price at the beginning of 2022 of $324.84. So, that's what I consider to be an optimistic yet realistic price 2.5 years from now if we don't experience an economic recession between now and then.

Now I want to estimate how far the price could fall if in 2022 we have a recession at that point in time. By combining the optimistic upside with recession downside, we can estimate that if we sold NSC today and waited to re-enter at a better price, what the likelihood is we'll get a chance to do that if we have a recession that begins at some point over the next 3 years or so.

In order to estimate the potential price decline we might expect from the next recession, I compiled the approximate declines NSC has experienced in the past 35 years or so. In the table below, I included the year the decline started, how long it took the price to bottom, the duration for the downturn from peak to the recovery of the peak, and the depth the price fell off its highs.

Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 2 months 2 years -40% 1998 2 years 8 years -68% 2008 9 months 3 years -63% 2015 1 year 2 years -39%

First, it's worth noting that during full economic recessions, NSC's price declines are typically quite deep, falling between -60-70% off their highs. Other times, like during the 1987 crash and the oil super-cycle decline of 2015, they can still fall about -40% off their highs. So, occasionally we can get a -40% decline for other reasons, but most of the time NSC has big declines at the same time as the wider market, only they are quite a bit deeper. This can create opportunities to buy NSC when it is -60% off its highs and produce returns that beat the market over the medium term of 2-8 years if one buys when the price is right.

The second thing worth noticing is that when NSC does fall, it happens very fast. In 2008, the price fell over -60% in less than a year, and many of the other declines were pretty fast, too. So, it can be dangerous to hold NSC very late in the business cycle in an effort to sell at the very top.

But for our purposes here, what I want to know is how far this stock is likely to fall off its highs during the next recession. And for that, I think it's fair to estimate a -60% decline. If we apply that to the 2022 price of $324.84 I estimated earlier, we would see the opportunity to buy NSC in 3-4 years at a price of $129.94 if we have a recession that starts in 2022. That's far below the current price of $203. For this reason, I see very little opportunity risk in selling NSC at today's prices.

Conclusion

Norfolk Southern has produced very good returns over the past two business cycles compared to the S&P 500 index.

Data by YCharts

But the expected future returns over the next 10 years from today's prices are very low. If I owned Norfolk Southern, I would take profits and rotate into a defensive ETF like Invesco's S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and/or their mid-cap low-volatility ETF (XMLV), so that I could still capture any upside left in the market but mitigate the really big downside risk if we have a recession begin within the next couple of years.

If you would like to be notified when I publish new articles, click the orange "Follow" button near the top of the page and Seeking Alpha will notify you.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XMLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.