Cannabis And Alcohol Beverage Industries Are On A Collision Course, With Ted Dumbauld (Podcast)

Summary

Ted Dumbauld is COO of Curio Wellness and founder of SoNo 1420, the world’s first hemp-infused whiskey and gin distillery.

Ted was previously the CEO of Curaleaf and is also a founding partner at Trident Advisors hedge fund.

Ted joined the show to discuss why hands on labor is not ideal for cultivation, declining alcohol sales in states where cannabis is legal, and why consolidation is here to stay.