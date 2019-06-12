Gold Weekly: Speculators Have Never Bought So Much Gold In A Single Week

We maintain our price target for GLDM at $13.50/share for June.

Sentiment toward the precious metal has clearly shifted positively, in line with our expectations.

Speculators bought a massive amount of gold over the latest reporting period of May 28-June 4.

GLDM is off to a poor start to the week after hitting a year-to-date high last week.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

Although GLDM is off to a negative start to the week, we maintain our target of $13.5 per share by the end of June, holding the view that sentiment has shifted clearly positively in recent days.

The combination of increased trade tensions, their negative repercussions on the global economic outlook, and the resulting dovish policy response from the Fed is bullish for the precious metal due to 1) increased haven demand from investors willing to hedge their portfolios against a sell-off in risk assets and 2) gold’s high sensitivity to the movements in the dollar and US real rates.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculators lifted significantly their net long exposure to Comex gold over the latest reporting period of May 28-June 24.

The net spec length in Comex gold increased by 216 tonnes from 17% of OI on May 28 to 32% of OI on June 4. 216 tonnes represent around 12% of global physical demand for gold. This marked the largest weekly increase since the CFTC started to publish its COT statistics in 1986.

Despite the massive wave of speculative buying, the net spec length in Comex gold (32% of OI) is still notably below its historical high of 52% of OI established in July 2016.

This therefore means that the positive swing in spec sentiment has further room, which could push Comex gold spot prices higher.

Implications for GLDM: Speculative sentiment toward gold has improved remarkably over the past week. Gold spot prices should continue to move much higher in the short term, which in turn will boost the value of GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Gold ETF holdings increased by roughly 17 tonnes last week, according to our estimates.

The SPDR GLDM received the largest inflow (16 tonnes).

This reflects a positive swing in investor sentiment toward the bullion, after strong outflows in the first four months of the year.

As our friends from Rothko Research highlighted in their latest weekly, institutional investor sentiment is getting extremely bearish:

"Institutional investors’ sentiment is getting extremely bearish on the future of the economy and fear over a global 2020 recession is rising. With the Dec19-June19 and Dec20-Dec-19 implied ST yield curves currently trading at -44 bps and -27 bps, the Eurodollar market is currently pricing in 3 rate cuts by the end of next year, diverging significantly from equities as you can see it in the chart."

Source: Rothko

Increased bearishness suggests that investors are starting to price increasing downside tail risks from the global trade spat, which raises uncertainty and therefore undermines business sentiment and future investment.

Against this backdrop, we are not surprised to see a rise in haven demand as investors seek to hedge their portfolios against a potential de-rating in global risk assets in the coming months.

Implications for GLDM: The pick-up in gold ETF inflows is a positive sign because it shows that sentiment is turning increasingly positive toward the precious metal. Gold spot prices are likely to move still higher, which in turn will drive the value of GLDM higher.

Speculative and investor positioning flows

Source: Orchid Research

Our charts above illustrate clearly the positive swing in sentiment (from both speculators (non-commercials on the Comex) and investors (in ETFs)) toward gold. This bodes well for the near-term performance of GLDM.

Technical view

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Although GLDM is off to a negative start to the week, the bullish breakout pattern, which emerged late in May, remains in place.

Most of our technical indicators are positive. The momentum is still positive and overbought conditions have been alleviated. The 20 daily moving average is upwardly inclined while GLD is above it, suggesting a positive sentiment.

We reiterate our target of $13.5 per share for June.

