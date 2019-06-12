MassRoots: A Sustainable Business Model Remains Elusive

Heavily dilution will be necessary to plug its short term liabilities and fund its continued cash burn.

With total cash and short term Investments of $485 remaining on its balance sheet, and a substantial negative working capital MassRoots will struggle to remain a going concern.

MassRoots' results for its quarter ending March 2019 failed to address some of the key pain points for shareholders in recent years. The company continued to generate minuscule revenue, a figure which was in turn entirely dwarfed by cash burn during the quarter.

Data by YCharts

The results underlie the collapse in shareholder confidence over the last few years. MassRoots continues to struggle to find an actual business model and has pivoted from being a social media company to a dispensary finder, blockchain company, cannabis rewards company, and now to a cannabis logistics and supply chain company with the recently announced acquisition of COWA Science.

Its ongoing status as a going concern is an ominous sign of the current era of cheap dumb money stemming from a decade long bull run and the low interest rate environment.

A Feather In The Wind

MassRoots' financial results for the quarterly period ended 31st March 2019, leave a lot to be desired. While there were a number of positive developments like the sequential decrease in cash burn to $286,580, from $705,550 and $1.28 million in the preceding quarters, the results continued to showcase the intrinsically unsustainable business model run by MassRoots.

Data by YCharts

This is mostly highlighted with the minuscule revenue of $4,380 generated during the quarter and net cash of just $485 (yes, four hundred and eighty-five dollars) remaining on the company's balance sheet.

Looking at MassRoots' financials always spurs a double check. The actual figures are quite unfathomable for a public company. They spur the question of why longs continue to fund consecutive quarters of negative revenue growth and heavily entrenched negative free cash flow?

While negative OCF as a percentage of revenue has improved dramatically over the 2018 FY, it still remains in an incredibly high percentage of revenue at 6530% at the end of Q1 2019.

Can MassRoots Remain A Going Concern?

Going concern is an accounting term for a company that has the resources needed to continue operating indefinitely. Ceasing to remain a going concern normally happens when a company's liabilities become greater than its assets to the extent where it cannot continue its day-to-day business.

MassRoots has relied on ultra-dilution to stay afloat, with its average diluted shares outstanding increasing from 80.27 million at the end of Q1 2017 to 177.16 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Data by YCharts

MassRoots' $485 in cash remaining aggregated with other current assets is as at end of Q1 2019 is simply not enough to cover current liabilities

Data by YCharts

This negative working capital is going to get plugged by even more shareholder dilution. And there have been very little internal developments within the company over the last few months that should signal support for continued shareholder confidence.

MassRoots has been nothing but an incinerator for the consecutive injections of shareholder capital into the company. Perhaps this could this change in the future. It likely won't.

Isaac Dietrich presenting to a crowd in Florida (April 2019) (courtesy of Bear Creek Capital).

The Reality That Was

I am sure Isaac never imagined this torrid future for the company he founded some 6 years ago in the dorm room of a college friend. Even the most ardent of entrepreneurs would have conceded defeat after quarter-on-quarter of brutally nominal revenue generation for a company that has existed for more than half a decade and has seen tens of millions of dollars invested into it.

MassRoots marches on, in spite of circumstances, with Isaac determined to bring what is seemingly dead, back to life. His persistence to an extent is admirable, albeit, futile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.