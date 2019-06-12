Ulta Stock Looks Too Expensive

It will, and as it does, the stock will struggle to head meaningfully higher.

Shares of Ulta (ULTA) have been on a torrid run higher in 2019, rising nearly 40% as the cosmetics retail giant has rattled off back-to-back strong earnings reports this year, the sum of which have reaffirmed the bull thesis that this is one of the best retailers in America. This is of little surprise to us. Back in August 2017, with stock selling off to the $200 level, we said that secular tailwinds in the cosmetics industry would keep Ulta's robust growth trajectory alive for the foreseeable future, and ultimately push ULTA stock back to $300.

The stock has since taken out the $300 level - and then some - and we are unconvinced that there's much firepower left in the near term.

The problem here is that Ulta's robust growth trajectory is flattening out. Comparable sales growth is slowing. The e-commerce business is slowing. Store growth is slowing. Revenue growth is slowing. At the same time, margins aren't ramping higher, so profit growth is consequently slowing, too.

Yet, despite the profit growth trajectory moderating, ULTA stock continues to trade at a historically premium valuation. That combination doesn't make much sense to us. As such, while we maintain a favorable view on Ulta as a company, we think the stock is overvalued here. We'd like to see a pullback towards $310 before we buy back in.

Data by YCharts

We like the Ulta growth story. With Ulta, you have the leading retailer in the cosmetics market, which is supported by stable demand (consumers have always wanted/needed to wear make-up) and secular tailwinds (that need/want to wear make-up is only moving higher in today's selfie-dominated, visual-first world). Further, the company has illustrated an impressive ability to fight off department store competition through better merchandise, unique partnerships, and a strong omni-channel presence. Also, Ulta continues to rapidly expand its real estate footprint.

As a result, Ulta has rattled off quarter after quarter, and year after year, of positive comparable sales growth, big store growth, and even bigger revenue growth. Margins have remained relatively stable for the past several years, too, so profit growth has been robust. This robust profit growth has led to big gains in ULTA stock.

Data by YCharts

Our concern going forward is that this robust profit growth trajectory is starting to flatten out, at the same time that ULTA stock is trading at a historically premium valuation.

Over the past several years, growth trends at Ulta have slowed meaningfully. Total comparable sales growth, e-commerce sales growth, and store growth are all in the midst of multi-year downtrends.

What was nearly 16% comparable sales growth back in 2016, was just 8.1% growth in 2018, and 7% growth in the first quarter of 2019. Comparable sales growth is expected to slow to 6.5% in 2019. At the same time, e-commerce comparable sales growth has fallen from almost 80% in 2013, to a hair above 35% in 2018. Ulta.com traffic growth was less than 30% in the first quarter of 2019. Store growth has simultaneously slowed as Ulta has grown, from nearly 15% in 2014, to just ~7% store growth this year.

In other words, Ulta's top-line growth metrics are starting to fizzle out. As they have, margins haven't moved higher in any meaningful way because promotional activity throughout the cosmetics space remains high, while the company is having to invest in omni-channel growth initiatives in order to keep its market lead. Consequently, profit growth has likewise fizzled out. This trend is expected to continue, and long-term profit growth estimates on Wall Street sit at essentially their lowest level in years.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

All in all, it's easy to see that slowing comparable sales growth, a slowing e-commerce business, maxed out margins, and slowing store growth have contributed to Ulta's profit growth trajectory flattening out. There isn't anything worrisome about that slowdown on its face. All big growth companies eventually and inevitably turn into smaller growth companies.

But, the problem here is that ULTA stock isn't priced for this slowdown. Despite long-term profit growth estimates sitting near their lowest level in years, the forward earnings multiple on ULTA stock sits near multi-year highs. Over the past two years, ULTA stock has yet to stage a big rally from a starting point such as this one, where the forward earnings multiple was at such a premium to Wall Street's long-term profit growth estimates.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Because of this discrepancy between valuation and growth, we think ULTA stock lacks the firepower to make a meaningful move higher from here. Instead, we think this stock needs to pull back to around the $310 level before taking its next big leg higher.

How do we get to $310? Fiscal 2019 profits are expected to rise almost 20% to nearly $13. Fiscal 2020 profits are expected rise a slower 15-16% to almost $15. Fiscal 2021 profits are expected to rise an even slower 14-15% to just over $17. Assuming this slowing but still respectable growth trend persists, then Ulta should be able to do about $25 in EPS by fiscal 2025, representing about 10% growth per year from 2021.

The average forward earnings multiple across the apparel retail space is roughly 16. High quality retail socks, like Walmart (WMT), TJX (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), and Dollar General (DG), tend to trade around 20x forward earnings. Ulta is a high quality retailer. A 20x forward multiple on $25 in 2025 EPS implies a 2024 price target of $500. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a 2019 price target for ULTA stock of about $310.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Overall, we like the Ulta growth narrative, but think ULTA stock is overvalued at current prices. Slowing growth over the next few quarters will converge on a premium valuation and ultimately result in ULTA stock moving lower for the foreseeable future. We think fundamental support comes in around $310, and believe the "buy the dip" thesis looks good there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT, DG, TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.