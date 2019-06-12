Poland's Economy Strong, But Zloty Set To Remain Low

While Poland's economy itself has been performing strongly, it could be a while before we see a rebound in the zloty.

The primary reason for this has been lower demand for emerging market currencies as a whole.

Last year, I made the argument that we could see the Polish zloty rise significantly against the euro.

The reasons for my argument were primarily based on the fact that rising growth forecasts in Poland along with potentially renewed demand for emerging market currencies could give a significant lift to the currency.

However, we can see that since late 2017, the zloty is down against a large majority of major currencies:

Source: investing.com

In spite of speculation last year that the greenback was ultimately hitting a ceiling, the currency has remained strong and this has ultimately dampened the demand for emerging market currencies, with the Polish zloty being included in this category.

Moreover, global growth concerns have led to investors seeking safer currencies such as the greenback and yen. In particular, with the European Central Bank having extended the timeline for ending quantitative easing, this has further put a dampener on the euro itself. We see that the zloty has only declined by 0.5% against the euro over the past 1.5 years, while the decline against the British pound, U.S. dollar and yen has been significantly greater.

Due to the current risk averse sentiment that we are seeing globally, I see little upside for the Polish zloty owing to this reason alone. However, how is the Polish economy itself doing? Could we see a rebound in the zloty once growth concerns have subsided?

As it stands, even with a rise in inflation, the National Bank of Poland has decided to maintain interest rates at 1.5%, at the same level that has been held for the past four years. While a rate hike is anticipated in 2020 due to expectations of rising inflation, the consensus is that rates in Poland should be rising sooner. Economic growth in Poland itself has been quite strong, with GDP growth of 4.6% year-on-year above market expectations of 4.4%.

That said, due to the current risk-off sentiment that we are seeing at the moment, it is unlikely that a rate hike in Poland would significantly boost the currency.

As an example, the Czech National Bank has recently raised interest rates to the highest level in a decade, with the 2W repo rate currently standing at 2.00%. However, we see that the Czech koruna is still trading significantly lower against several major currencies:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, a rate rise in its own right will not particularly have much effect on boosting the zloty, and thus there is little interest by the central bank to implement it at this time.

We see that the zloty has been rising against the euro recently.

Source: investing.com

However, the gains have been marginal and currencies such as the greenback and yen have been performing more strongly.

Relative to the euro, the zloty seems to have bottomed and has been rising slightly. However, I doubt we will see a significant rise in the zloty until such time that market sentiment becomes more “risk-on”. At that point, I would envisage that the PLN/EUR would see significant gains – with a prior high of 0.24 against the euro being quite achievable. However, emerging market currencies are not particularly in demand at the moment, and for this reason I see the zloty remaining more or less at current levels for the rest of 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.