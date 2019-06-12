These Are The Times When 'Buy The Dip' Guys Get Nailed, Caution!

Nearly All of Us Are Dip Buyers

Let's face it, looking for bargains is in our DNA and an inalienable right. Just, let's not get caught. So many times in my experience we jump in when the high-beta names that we focus on start to fall, and then to our chagrin, they just keep falling. That first moment when they fall hard, we can't imagine they could fall harder and they do. Look at what happened yesterday on a relatively benign tape: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) down 25%, Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) 7%, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) down 5%, Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) down 8.5%, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) down 5.4%, New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) 3.4%, Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) down 3.7%, and there were plenty of names down over 2%. On a different day, I would be pounding the table on a bunch of these names (Not BYND). I think this is just a tease, we are going lower and even a nimble trader could very well get caught. Be careful!

Three Interesting IPOs coming up

Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), all these names sound really interesting. Chewy is a spinout of Petsmart, they will still own 70%, so whether they spin the rest out to shareholders or hold onto it will determine if this name goes on my list. Still, it is interesting to see how the market treats it. Fiverr is a fairly unique property in the gig economy, it is like Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) where companies hire experts for short-term assignments, like web development, or an eMarketing expert while someone is on maternity leave. Fiverr started on the lower scale of gig work, but evolved to more skilled labor. I am not pounding the table nor and am I thumbs down. I just want to see how the market treats them. On the other hand, this new security name has got me thinking that I really have not done enough homework on this space, CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is another cybersecurity name going IPO. While the area they are in is interesting, this is a hugely crowded field; Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), then you have Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) making a big push, and older tech companies trying to make a transition like BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM). There are also ones like the goliath in this space Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) that can't get out of its own way. Maybe it's laziness and I should create a list of winners; after all, this is a huge and growing space. I think the best course of action is to wait for the inevitable consolidation phase and try to speculate then. In short, let's just see how this name and others play out. I have mentioned the names that I really do like, except I've had it with PANW. Also, I'm not a big fan of CSCO, I think Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is a better play. BB interests me because I am a huge fan of John Chen the CEO. I also think AKAM should be bought by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). It's a great company with a fairly unique business and this great security piece. So if you want a Cyber list to start with, this is a pretty good one. Sure, throw this new one CrowdStrike on there too.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Quiet Period: Over 8 Brokerages give a positive rating

Yesterday, the quiet period expired for FSLY and brokerages can publish their ratings. I was taken aback by the large cohort of positive analyst recommendations for this name. There are few tech companies that enable multi-cloud management and this level of sponsorship gives me some confirmation of the potential of this name. FSLY: Covered by DA Davidson with a "buy" rating and $26.50 price target, 25.5% upside; Stifel Nicolaus with a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock, 18.4% upside; Credit Suisse Group AG with an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock, 18.4% upside; Oppenheimer Holdings with an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock, 27.8% upside; Robert W. Baird with an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock, 32.6% upside; Bank of America Corp. with a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock, 23.1% upside; William Blair with an "outperform" rating on the stock; and CIBC with an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock, 27.8% upside. FSLY is part of the Multi-Cloud technology enablement group, other members are VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX). It's really early to speculate in this name, but if it sells off hard, I would be tempted.

Insider Activity

Two insiders bought 2.5 million dollars worth of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). I find this a very interesting item. Clearly, this is an endorsement of the Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) purchase. Two insiders at RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) bought 6 million dollars worth of shares. I am not sure I know enough about RE/MAX to make this an endorsement of THEIR shares (maybe it is), but what I glean from this is that the housing sector is HOT, and going to get hotter. There are some great housing plays out there. I am going to wait for the sell-off that I think is coming and you can bet this is one area that I am going to focus on. I hope this gives an insight into my thinking. Insider buying is a great way to understand trends in the market and also something to keep in mind when you are sifting other data. For example, a jump in call buying in MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) combined with this week's 75 million dollar insider share purchase tells me that something is going on there. I think it makes sense to start speculating in MGM even though I don't know the gambling sector. Another interesting tidbit is strong futures buying in copper, due in part to China. If you recall, I flagged Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) insider buying this week, keep an eye on FCX! Also, here we are again with big insider buying at Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON), Randal Kirk (CEO) buying 2.5 million of shares. What the heck? Keep your eye on this one. Two insiders of a really high beta name, Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), that I never comment on are buying $240K in shares. This also piques my curiosity and it should pique yours too. If there is any confirming data on some new growth opportunity for them, I'd be inclined to speculate on this name.

Trim, Trim, Trim

Remember to trim 3% to 5% of your speculative names with a goal of achieving 25% to 35% cash. Yes, you did see me write this yesterday and you will see it every day going forward until we get another sale which I have said should occur in the latter half of June. Then we go shopping again. Get it? Also, I am not endorsing that you sell long-term investments, you should keep long-term investments in a separate account so you are not tempted. What you should be doing there is to favor good dividend paying names, and activate DRIPs, and then invest fresh cash on a monthly basis to dollar cost average. You might want to wait a few weeks and invest when the market falls.

