Market Leadership Looks Different In This Rally

Defensive sectors like consumer staples are making new highs. Cyclical sectors like Industrials and Energy are over-represented in a list of stocks currently in bear market territory.

The S&P 500 (SPY) closed Tuesday at 2886, just 2% from its all-time closing high reached at the end of April. While the index is once again approaching new highs after last week's 4%+ bounce, the constituents leading the charge look a little different than at previous market highs.

In Monday's article entitled Rolling Returns of Low Volatility Stocks, I noted for readers that low volatility stocks (SPLV) were meaningfully outpacing the broad market over the last year. The recent relative outperformance of these defensive stocks is approaching levels not seen since the Brexit-based declines of mid-2016. Through the end of May, low volatility stocks had bested the broad market by 12.6% over the last twelve months. This relative gain is the largest since the 1-year period ending in June 2016 when the Brexit outcome led to a risk-off environment for equities, a sharp rally in rates, and meaningful outperformance of low volatility stocks.

Drilling down to a constituent-level view of current market leadership yields some interesting insights. The table below shows a sector breakdown of the S&P 500 constituents that ended Tuesday's trading within 1% of their 52-week high.

Consumer staples (XLP) stocks are 6x more likely (43% vs 7%) to be on the list of the stocks within 1% of their 52-week highs than their representation in the broad index. There are 33 companies within 1% of their 52-week highs, and combined these companies have a market capitalization of over $2 trillion. Consumer staples companies on this list include high quality defensive names like Proctor & Gamble (PG), Mondelez (MDLZ), Estee Lauder (EL), Kimberley-Clark (KMB), Wal-Mart (WMT), and Costco (COST).

REITs (XLRE), which have seen recent interest rate declines expand their valuations, were more than 4x more represented on this leaders list than their weight in the broad index. The three companies currently the closest to their 52-week high - Prologis (PLD), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and SBA Communications (SBAC) - are all REITs.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest underweights between the sector breakdown of the market leaders and the index were Industrials (XLI) and Information Technology (XLK). Cyclical industrials and the tech sector have been negatively impacted by trade tensions. Financials (XLF) have been pressured by lower rates and the potential for rising credit stress in an economic slowdown. Energy (XLE) has been hamstrung by lower oil and gas prices.

You can see the underperformance of these sectors resonate on a list of the market laggards as well. There are 144 companies, with a combined market capitalization approaching $4 trillion, trading more than 20% below their 52-week high even as the broad market approaches new highs.

Industrial companies are 2x more likely to be on this laggards list than their representation in the broad index. Industrial companies in a bear market are highlighted by beleaguered Boeing (BA). Freight and logistics leaders FedEX (FDX) and UPS (UPS) are also in bear market territory. So too are leading airlines like Southwest (LUV) and American (AAL). There are six Industrial companies on the esteemed Dividend Aristocrats list (NOBL) that are on this laggards list - Caterpillar (CAT), Emerson Electric (EMR), Pentair (PNR), 3M (MMM), Grainger (GWW), and A.O. Smith (AOS).

Energy (XLE) was 3x as likely to be on this laggards list than the industry's weight in the broader index. Oilfied service companies Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and National Oilwell Varco (NOV) are all more than 45% from their 42-week high. Outside of service companies, independent E&P companies are well-represented on the laggards list.

To me, the fact that defensive stocks are much more likely to be near their recent highs, and more cyclical businesses are in bear market territory, is a fascinating juxtaposition. With consumer staples companies trading at 23-24x trailing earnings on average, it is difficult to see the defensive sectors driving further gains. They have done their part in putting the broad market back into striking distance of a new high. Markets will need more cyclical sectors to see either improved earnings growth or expanding multiples to recoup some of their relative declines. If the equity market is going to see solid returns in the second half of 2019, these lagging sectors will need to lead the way higher.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,SPLV,NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.