Deutsche Bank: Why Credit Ratings No Longer Matter

But it is bad in another sense, especially for equity investors, where less assets and more expensive deposits just mean lower profits. This is the real reason DB's share price is at an all-time low (0.24x P/TNAV), the receding chances of the company ever returning to respectable levels of profitability.

This is good in one sense - it removes the risk of DB failing because of an inability to access liquidity.

It is shrinking its balance sheet and thereby lowering its refinancing needs while also funding more of its business with deposits rather than flighty wholesale money.

Credit ratings matter less than they used to for DB for the simple reason that DB needs the debt markets less than it used to.

Fitch downgraded DB's credit rating to BBB last Friday. Normally, this would be bad news but neither DB's debt spreads nor share price reacted.

Fitch downgrades DB, the market yawns

Fitch downgraded Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) to BBB on Friday. Normally, a ratings downgrade is bad news for a bank, especially one like DB, where confidence is already fragile and where much of the bank's business revolves around trading activities that are funded in the short-term wholesale markets (and where counter-party risk is closely watched).

However, although the share price remains at an all-time low, it didn't budge on the news and there are no signs of additional stress in the debt markets.

Why is this?

The first point is that Fitch was the highest of the three major rating agencies before the cut, so, in this sense, it merely brings it more into line with the ratings of S&P and Moody's. Indeed, even after the cut, Fitch maintains its rating on DB's senior unsecured debt at one notch higher than either of these peers.

Ratings prior to Fitch cut

Source: DB Debt Investors Presentation, May 2019

Interestingly, though, it does also appear that DB's standing in the debt markets and - crucially - its funding costs are becoming less sensitive to bad news events like this.

DB says its funding spreads for unsecured wholesale debt are currently ~20bps above Euribor 3-month rates and that they were no higher than 40bps above 3-month rates at any point during 1Q19. This was a period where DB faced unrelenting bad news, with weak markets and financial results for the quarter compounding the seemingly unstoppable slide in the share price.

Source: DB Client and Creditor presentation, May 2019

In previous periods of stress, DB's funding costs have proven to be highly sensitive to bad news. This most striking example was in September 2016 when rumours that the US Department of Justice was seeking a $14bn fine for RMBS mis-selling saw DB virtually shut out of the wholesale debt markets and appeared to put the firm's future in jeopardy.

But current funding spreads of ~20bps are very low relative to this period: funding spreads averaged 129bps in 2016 and stayed at 65bps in the first half of 2017. Yet, in the equity world, DB's share price suggests equity investors are much gloomier now than then (the share price hit a low of €10.5 in 2016 vs. €5.97 now).

What explains this significant divergence of sentiment between the debt and equity markets?

One answer, in my view, is that DB's problems are no longer existential. The debt markets don't fear insolvency as they may have done in 2016.

There are several reasons for this. An important one is that DB has settled most of its larger litigation cases (RMBS was ultimately settled for $7.2bn in 2017, not $14bn). This removes the prospect of the company being undone by a single, life-threatening event.

Another is that DB simply needs the debt markets less than it used to. Lower dependency makes debt investors more relaxed and less jittery about things like ratings downgrades.

The main reason is that DB is shrinking its balance sheet and as it does so, the amount of debt it needs to refinance is falling. Total assets were €1.4tn in 1Q19 vs. €1.7tn in 2014, a decline of 16%.

Source: company report & accounts

Consequently, whereas DB refinanced €39bn of senior unsecured debt in 2014, the company's funding plan for 2019 foresees a refinancing need of only €18bn. The maturity profile of DB's debt beyond 2019 suggests that total annual refinancing by 2022-2023 will be down to just €10-13bn.

Source: DB disclosures

Helping this trend, alongside a shrinking balance sheet, is that DB is also changing the way it funds what is left. It is taking in a lot more deposits and using these to retire wholesale debt. Total deposit balances grew by 8% between 2014 and 1Q19 at the same time that wholesale debt funding (short and long term debt as well as trading liabilities) shrank by 30%.

Source: company report & accounts

If it's so good, why is the share price so low?

All of the above sounds positive: lower wholesale funding requirements, lower debt spreads, and less jittery debt investors.

So, why is the price of DB's equity so low, indeed at all-time lows? This comes down to the basic fact that what's good for debt is not always good for equity.

Yes, it is positive that DB is unlikely to be forced out of business by being shut out of funding markets. This, remember, was the route by which most banks went bust in 2008/2009 - they ran out of liquidity, not capital. In this sense, DB's problems no longer look to be existential.

But debt investors are only sanguine because DB is doing things that benefit them to the detriment of future profits, which is mostly what determines the value of the equity.

Shrinking the balance sheet means having less interest-earning assets and, therefore, less revenues and profits.

Deposits are also an expensive form of funding when they are being used to fund short duration trading assets as is the case with DB. This too hits profitability.

And to further assuage debt investors, DB is holding record high levels of liquidity that cannot be put to productive use in the business. The liquidity reserve currently stands at a whopping €268bn.

All of the above explains why Street estimates for DB are for return on equity of just 1.8% this year and 2.7% next year. At those levels, the current price to net asset multiple of 0.24x is not a bargain, just a rationale reflection of DB's receding prospects of ever moving up to something better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.