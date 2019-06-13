Stable Monthly 11% Annualized Yield At An 8.5% Discount To NAV By Brookfield Real Assets

The Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) is a closed-end fund (CEF) that invests primarily in:

Corporate credit (mainly from real asset businesses)

Securitized credit (mortgages)

And real asset equities (i.e., MLPs and REITs)

The fund's primary objective is to provide high current income through monthly distributions without eroding investor principal over the long term. Management prudently employs leverage to enhance returns - enabling it to achieve its goal of producing strong current income (currently 11% annualized) - while also leaving flexibility for opportunistic buys during down markets. Management's strategy has thus far paid off by outperforming its category index while also consistently sustaining the attractive monthly distribution since inception. The current discount to NAV of over 8% makes shares attractive, and we have added the fund to our watchlist as a potential future option for adding further diversification and yield to our portfolio.

Fund Management & Strategy

RA management has a multi-decade record of excellence in the real asset portfolio management industry. While RA has only been around for ~28 months, the history actually goes back much further: RA was created as a merger of three legacy funds (HHY, HTR, and BOI). Each of these had long and successful histories of sustaining attractive distributions that managers did not want to upset, not to mention investors who likely depended on the steady income. As a result, the monthly RA distribution was structured to sustain/raise the payout for legacy investors. Given this background, investors should feel extra-confident that the distribution will be sustained, given management's proven track record and the focus/structuring of the fund. As a final note on the security of the distribution, management has emphasized that it thinks about distribution coverage over the course of a market cycle rather than quarter to quarter or even year to year. As a result, they expect to be able to sustain the dividend through a market macro drawdown.

RA is authorized to take on up to 38% effective leverage, though it currently utilizes under 24%. This is intentional, as management wants to have the flexibility to capitalize on declining prices as a means of protecting/growing investor principal over time, while also avoiding having to sell off assets in the event of a massive market sell-off (which would likely force the distribution to face a steep cut). Management also places great emphasis on downside protection - stress-testing the portfolio on a near-daily basis - with a target offsetting asset allocation in which during a 20% decline in the S&P and oil and VIX up 150%, the portfolio would only see a NAV decline of 5-6%. This makes RA particularly appealing to retirees as it combines attractive monthly income (nearly 1% of principal per month) with reduced volatility (enabling shares to be redeemed at short notice without enormous risk in the case of an emergency).

Portfolio

As previously mentioned, RA invests in Corporate Credit (across infrastructure, real estate, and natural resources businesses), Securitized Credit (primarily residential mortgages but also commercial mortgages and other credit instruments), and Real Asset Equities (infrastructure and real estate).

Since 78% of its assets are invested in cash and credit, the portfolio enjoys considerably greater stability than the broader equity markets despite its use of leverage. The fixed income-heavy focus of its portfolio, coupled with its leverage, also drives its high distribution rate. The downside to this approach is that, in striving to provide double-digit income to investors, the fund invests primarily in speculative-rated credit securities. However, with over 300 holdings in the fund, management employs sufficient diversification to offset any bad apples that it might acquire.

Rounding out the portfolio is the 22% of equities in real asset businesses such as MLPs and REITs. Thanks to their inflation resistance, this portion of the portfolio gives RA the potential to gradually grow its cash flows and investor principal, or at least help offset any mistakes in its fixed income investments.

While the securities management nature of the fund prevents them from capitalizing on the operational expertise of the fund's sponsor (Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)) that plays such a large factor in driving outperformance in the Brookfield limited partnerships, they still benefit from the Brookfield family's wealth of collective knowledge, investing prowess, and industry awareness that has compounded over many years of real asset investing. Additionally, the Brookfield brand and the company's commitment to maintaining its reputation should incentivize management to take a more conservative approach to its investments and distribution policies. These factors should enable them to separate the gold from the junk among the speculative credit instruments, therefore, giving investors more assurances that their principal and income are in good hands.

Distribution Coverage

RA's distribution has held steady since inception, providing many investors exactly what they are looking for in monthly, attractive, and dependable income. However, it is important to note that a sizable portion of the income is classified as return of capital (ROC in the chart below):

While some may point to this as evidence that the distribution is not being covered, this is not necessarily true. This is because RA holds a sizable number of infrastructure businesses, including MLPs, which classify much - if not all - of their distributions as return of capital. This gives investors the best of both worlds because this type of distribution is not dilutive of NAV, and it is also tax deferred (it reduces your cost basis rather than counting as taxable income). Since ~10% of total holdings are MLP equities, it is very possible that a sizable portion of the return of capital (~32.5% of the most recent distribution) is actually covered by the fund's cash flow. To determine for sure, we check the most recent Semi-Annual Report. In there, we see that approximately 10% of the total distributions paid out to shareholders was indeed classified as return of capital distributions from portfolio investments. This means that distribution coverage is ~78%.

While this isn't great, it is important to recall that management is holding a large amount of leverage in reserve in order to capitalize on equities and/or credit securities selling on the cheap (and much higher yields). It is also important to remember that the equity portfolio is largely composed of fast-growing blue chips such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Enbridge (ENB), and American Tower (AMT), which favor growth over high yields and also retain a significant portion of their cash flows. As a result, RA's cash flows from these holdings should grow quickly, and the cash outflows to the distribution should be somewhat offset by capital gains over full market cycles. These reasons are why management believes their distribution is sustainable over a full market cycle.

Valuation

One of the biggest prerequisites to properly assessing a CEF's valuation is its expense ratios. Fund expenses are fairly high at 1.6%, and leverage expenses bring the total expense ratio on shareholder equity to over 2%. That means that, if the CEF trades at NAV, it needs to achieve an annual return of ~10% on its leveraged assets in order to wind up cash flow-neutral after expenses (i.e., 10% of 20% leverage is 2% of shareholder equity).

While it hasn't quite achieved that level of return, it has done pretty well on the whole relative to its category index, outperforming both in share price and in NAV.

Additionally, the current discount to NAV of over 8.5% combines with its leverage (~24%) acts as an offsetting force against the expense ratio. This means that, assuming continued performance in line with its historical averages, RA should continue to deliver alpha to investors at today's pricing by adding value sufficient to offset its fund expenses. This conclusion is also borne out by the fund's fairly attractive discount relative to its history:

Risks

The company's MLP equity exposure can lead to periods of underperformance due to the sector's sensitivity to the price of oil. Additionally, an eventual return to rising interest rates would have a negative impact on fixed income securities. However, RA offsets this risk by holding 33% of its positions in floating rate securities and holding a short-term maturity schedule.

Other important factors to consider are that RA overwhelmingly emphasizes U.S.-based credit and equity securities in its portfolio with 93.16% of its total assets invested in the country. Meanwhile, the remaining top geographies are Canada, Western Europe, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. Chinese exposure is a mere 0.4%. This minimizes currency and geopolitical risk for U.S. investors, which is especially important in short-term debt-based securities.

Our Verdict on RA

RA offers investors a very attractive and what appears to be a fairly reliable monthly income stream with less volatility than the broader equity markets, thanks to its offsetting asset class composition. Management and the fund's sponsor have a long track record of success and have expressed confidence in sustaining the fund's distribution level over the course of a full market cycle. The fund's leverage structure gives it considerable flexibility to behave opportunistically at various stages of the market cycle, and it is encouraging to see management being conservative at this late stage in the current expansion.

The main concerns we see right now are the fairly weak distribution coverage and the heavy allocation to non-investment grade credit instruments. However, Brookfield is investing within its sphere of competence (real assets), which should give it a competitive advantage in analyzing investments. Additionally, the enormous diversification across its portfolio and mitigated currency, interest rate, and geopolitical risks help to offset low credit rating risk as well.

Management also appears to be concentrating its equity portfolio into higher quality, faster-growing, and lower-yielding real asset businesses, which helps to ease our concerns about distribution coverage from underlying cash flows. Still, it remains a concern, and investors should monitor the payout coverage ratio to see if management can close the gap over time.

Overall, we like what we see in RA, but the 8.5% discount to NAV - while attractive - is not enough to make us purchase it just yet. Perhaps, a drop that pushes the real yield (i.e., that which is covered by underlying cash flows) to above 10% will be enough to attract us to this fund as an opportunity to enhance our portfolio's yield and diversification.

