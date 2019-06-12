Sustaining Investment Growth: Invesco Still On The Go

A fruitful ending of FY2019 awaits Invesco as it closed the first quarter with higher earnings from its operations complemented by the increasing value of ROA, Net Worth, and FCF.

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) impressed a lot of investors and analysts as it began 2019 with higher values from its operations during the first quarter. Its higher ROA compared to the previous quarter showed how the company managed to efficiently utilize its assets and to provide positive results which would be sustained in the long-run. However, the stock price continues to decrease and comes close to its lowest point. Given its undervaluation and reorganization of IVZ’s products, the continuous increase must be anticipated soon which may create a new and higher resistance-support level.

Invesco’s Solid Financials

Operating Revenue

The company realized a higher value from its core operations as its revenue increased by approximately $70 million or 6% from 4Q 2018 to 1Q 2019. While its commission and handling fee income decreased from $1.21 to $1.16 billion, it was easily offset by the increase in investment income from -$84 million to $30 million which resulted in $64-million net increase. Other components of its core revenue increased as well. With this, it could be seen that even if the value or demand for brokerage services slightly decreased during the first quarter of the year, total investment income of the company increased significantly which canceled out the possible decrease the company could have incurred.

One could also understand the following:

The company continued to be profitable with its strategic management and diversification of financial assets that resulted in a higher investment income. The financial market continued to be strong and competitive given the increasing return that the company realized.

Moreover, as the company remained formidable, it was able to keep the expenses at a manageable level. It even reduced it by $33 million suggesting the company’s efficiency and lucrativity. The faster increase of revenue combined with the decreasing trend of expenses resulted in higher operating income from $162.1 million to $266.9 million which gave a difference of 65%. This gave a better view of its operating margin. As the graph below shows, the gap between the operating revenue and expenses widens from 4Q 2018 to 1Q 2019.

Net Income

Likewise, non-operating income increased primarily driven by the consistent gain from the equity in affiliated companies and the decrease in other expenses. This caused Invesco’s pretax income to increase by more than $100 million while its tax only increased by about $10 million which resulted in the upward movement of net income from $91.2 million to $184.6 million. Net income after minority interest still reported an impressive amount in 4Q 2018 and 1Q 2019 at $110.6 million and $171.7 million, respectively.

EPS

EPS reflected the upward trend of net income as it rose from $0.27 to $0.44. The decrease in shares also caused its abrupt increase. Nevertheless, EPS would still be higher had the shares not changed. The Wall Street Journal shared its positive thought as it estimated EPS for 2Q and 3Q 2019 at $0.57 and $0.59, respectively.

The chart below shows the actual value of EPS on MarketWatch as well as the estimated values for the remaining quarters of 2019 and the first half of 2020 done by Nasdaq.

Return on Asset (ROA)

Truly, the company’s assets and earnings moved in the same direction. The assets increased from $30.98 billion to $32.21 billion which gave a growth rate of 3.97%. Meanwhile, net income grew by 55%. With ROA, one could realize that as the company kept adding assets, net earnings continued to increase higher and faster. The assets continued to generate more profit for Invesco and its stakeholders. From 3.6% in 4Q 2018, it moved to 5.3% in 1Q 2019. This ratio jived well with the Income Statement which also showed that the company’s profitability could be strongly sustained for the next few years.

Net Worth

With a difference of almost $10 billion for the last three years, Invesco remained highly solvent. This just proved how financially sound the company has been. Given this, the company could easily cover all its financial obligations to all its stakeholders with billions remaining should it make a single payment. This agreed with the company’s profitability and showed that even in a long period of time, the company could still do very well. This should be an assurance to all its clients and investors as the company remained formidable given its solid and intact fundamentals. Currently, it’s $9.46 billion, $130 million higher than the previous quarter.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

It is known to many that Invesco has been significantly increasing its dividend payments for quite a long period of time. But is the company still capable of doing so? With its massive Retained Earnings of more than $5 billion, it could easily cover its $150-million quarterly dividend payment to its shareholders.

Likewise, the Cash Flow Statement agreed with the company’s profitability and sustainability as Free Cash Flow remained substantial. Should the company decides to use it, it still could effortlessly pay all its obligations to the investors. Quarterly Free Cash Flow remained at about $1.1 to $1.3 billion after making capital expenditures from its net cash from operations which would enable the company to continue increasing its dividend payments. There would still be approximately $1 billion which could be used for further expansion and other capital expenditures.

Stock Price Vs. Real Value

Stock Price

IVZ has been bearish since the beginning of the month. It was playing between $21 and $22 from mid-April to early May before sharply falling to $19.82 on May 13, and rising to $20.38, $20.59, and $20.88 on the following days. Currently, it lies between $20.1 and $20.4. Given its relatively low price, is the price set at its real value? To arrive at the correct value relative to the earnings that the investors have been receiving, the Dividend Growth Model will be used.

Current Stock Price: $20.38

Average Dividend Growth Rate: 0.1330737088

Dividends Proposed: $1.32 per share

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1978430905

Derived Price: $23.09204219 or $23.09

With the derived value, it could be seen that IVZ’s stock remains cheap and undervalued. The current price may be at its low point or at least near the support level. But given the result, there is a strong possibility for the price to go up soon, and create a new and higher range of resistance and support level.

Growth Catalysts

Invesco Acquired OppenheimerFunds (Invesco and OppenheimerFunds)

A week ago, Invesco completed its acquisition of OppenheimerFunds from MassMutual. This was a strategic move on IVZ’s part given the products that OppenheimerFunds has to offer. It added value to IVZ as the latter easily became the sixth-largest retail asset manager in the US and 13th globally. Currently, it has $1.2 trillion in assets under management. Oppenheimer’s potential investors and clients might decide to turn their attention to Invesco which would attract more investments, opportunities to further expand, and earnings for its shareholders.

IVZ might also wish to make a fusion of its products with Oppenheimer’s since they are of similar nature. This could diversify itself, and create a new set of investment products and strategies. With its current status, Invesco now has a stronger presence in the market to capture more demand and investments which would benefit itself as well as its stakeholders in the long-run.

Invesco to Reorganize ETFs (Reorganization of Invesco ETFs)

As Invesco acquired OppenheimerFunds, a reorganization of ETFs was done. This would foster immense growth both for the company and its stakeholders. Invesco’s action was timely and relevant given the increasing demand for ETFs in the market. With this strategy, the risks associated with the ETFs might be lessened in the future while the possibility of earnings would be higher than before. This could also add value to IVZ’s ETFs and make its current investors and customers realize more earnings for the next months and years. Should this become a huge success, more earnings would surely be obtained which would result in the increase of demand for Invesco’s ETFs. In response, the price would be higher to balance the market demand and the availability of these investment products.

Areas of Consideration

Before coming up with a firm investment decision, a potential investor here must try to check the possible benefits and risks that could be received.

While it is nice to see progress from 4Q 2018 to 1Q 2019, an investor must understand that the results in the company’s operations are reflected on its Income Statement. Unlike the Balance Sheet, the values here appeared for a specific time series and not an accumulation of the previous and present values. There are no accurate means to determine whether the company’s sales and profit will increase. The stock price is always changing. Even if the computed stock price is way higher than the current one, it must be reiterated that it depends on many things. It may change based on the computations here, the hype in the market, news and press releases or a combination of these. It can hardly be figured out whether it will go up tomorrow then fall afterward. Therefore, one must be keen on the price changes as well as on the updates complemented by the derived value to possibly arrive at the right time to buy or sell the stocks here. Investment products can be homogeneous. This is more of a reminder for Invesco. While Invesco’s ETFs may be attractive, there are companies that also offer products like these at a competitive price and package. Aside from the possible strategic combinations of ETFs, Invesco must think of competitive ways to cope with its competitors’ strategy. If Invesco fails to do so, its sales and earnings may be hurt which can also affect the earnings it will share in the succeeding years. Invesco must also remember that it just spent a significant amount on its acquisition of Oppenheimer Funds.

Key Takeaways

Invesco remained financially healthy with the increasing trend of its revenue and bottom-line earnings for the last two quarters. This could be confirmed using Balance Sheet key ratios, and Cash Flow key account. This proved that Invesco was not only profitable but also sustainable given the fact that all its financial statements seemed to agree with one another which showed its solid and consistent fundamentals. Moreover, stock price remained undervalued and near its bottom which would surely trigger an upward movement. With all the information gathered, one is deeply encouraged to invest here.

Long-term investors: The dividend payments here have been going up along with its financial results. Amidst the uncertainty of the company’s operations for the next two quarters, one must appreciate the company’s financial adequacy and consistency. As compared with free cash flow and retained earnings, it could be seen that the company would certainly be able to meet its financial obligations to all its stakeholders even if it would try to make a single payment. Its profitability and long-term solvency have been getting along very well which would assure that the investments here are safe and profit-generating. The company has a massive capacity to expand and distribute earnings.

Short-term Investors: Although it is hard to calculate the future values of the stock price, one must still cherish the fact that the stock is still cheap and undervalued amidst its impressive financial results. The positive updates and releases could trigger the upward movement of its stock price which could be intensified by the increasing hype in the company’s acquisition and the strategic combination of ETFs that could affect its sales and profits. Thus, it could create a higher resistance-support level. So while it is at or near its low point, the short-term investors, especially those who are into buying and selling, one may consider purchasing stocks here. But like what was stated earlier, the stock price movement is not always easy to predict. One must always be perfectly aware of the potential risks they have to take when investing.

