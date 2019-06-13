Value Investors: Buy, Sell Or Hold For The Michaels Companies?

As predicted in our bearish call for our subscribers, MIK has crumbled after the recent results and weak profit outlook.

Although the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) climbed back to all-time highs a few weeks ago, The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has plunged over the last months. The rising tide did not lift all boats. Despite this significant drop, we don't plan to initiate a long position on MIK anytime soon. And we will explain why in the next paragraphs.

The Business

MIK is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. It owns and operates more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada.

Additionally, MIK serves customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com, aaronbrothers.com and Darice.com a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry.

MIK leases substantially all of the sites for its stores, with the majority of its stores having initial lease terms of approximately 10 years. The leases are generally renewable, with increases in lease rental rates.

MIK's business is highly seasonal, with higher sales in the third and fourth fiscal quarters. Its fourth quarter, which includes the Holiday selling season, has on average accounted for approximately 34% of its net sales and approximately 46% of its operating income.

The majority of the products sold in MIK's stores are manufactured in China and other Asian countries. Those products are either imported directly by MIK or acquired from distributors based in the U.S.

As of May 2019, affiliates of, or funds advised by, Bain Capital Private Equity, L.P. and The Blackstone Group L.P. owned approximately 46% of the company's outstanding common stock while insider ownership is very low at less than 2%.

It's worth noting that Blackstone and Bain Capital acquired MIK in 2006 at $44 per share, so both funds currently have significant paper losses from their investment in MIK.

Zero Top-Line Growth With High Leverage

In Q1 2019, ΜΙΚ's experienced zero top-line growth on a YoY basis. Actually, revenue in Q1 2019 declined compared to Q1 2018 and the company attributed the decrease in net sales to the closure of the Pat Catan’s and the Aaron Brothers stores during FY 2018 and a 2.9% decline in comparable stores sales.

The slight downward trend on a YoY basis is also expected to continue and MIK's annual revenue in FY 2019 will be between $5.19 billion and $5.24 billion, based on the latest guidance. Revenue in FY 2018 and FY 2017 were $5.3 billion and $5.4 billion, respectively.

On a positive note, MIK expects comparable store sales (CSS) to improve in the next quarters, so CSS are expected to increase between 0% and 1% this fiscal year.

However, margins are down too. Specifically, gross profit was 38.2% of net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 39.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, while adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $101.4 million compared to adjusted operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $126.1 million.

But this did not surprise us given that MIK's adjusted operating margin has been declining over the last years, as illustrated below:

Source: MIK's website

MIK's bulls might say that earnings per share are growing, but this happens thanks to the ongoing share buyback program and the recent tax reform. Specifically, the outstanding common shares were 181.5 million and 157.7 million in May 2018 and May 2019 respectively.

MIK's bulls might also say that MIK remains profitable. Yes, MIK generated profits for another quarter in a row but its profits can't make a dent in the Book Value that remains deeply negative at $1.6 Billion.

Moreover, "Goodwill" and "Intangible Assets" total $130 million (as of May 2019), which is a considerable figure compared to the $1.6 billion Stockholders' deficit. In other words, impairment on these two items will weigh on the Book Value pushing it deeper into negative territory.

Value investors must not also overlook that as of May 4, 2019, net debt is approximately $2.5 billion with MIK's leverage being slightly above 3 times.

Major Headwinds And Key Weaknesses

A few days ago, Telsey Advisory Group turned cautious on Michaels (MIK) and lowered MIK to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. But this was too little, too late.

In 2018, we identified major headwinds and key weaknesses for the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America both at a sector and at a corporate level such as:

1) Industry with zero growth and dismal outlook: This is the excerpt from the annual report of 2017 (emphasis has been added):

According to internal market research, approximately 55% of U.S. households participated in at least one crafting project during 2016, which represented approximately 68 million households. This research indicated that crafting activities continue to grow in popularity and market size has expanded to approximately $36 billion. MIK believes the broad, multi-generational appeal, high personal attachment and the low-cost, project-based nature of crafting creates a loyal, resilient following consistent with the research insights."

And this is the excerpt from the annual report of 2018 (emphasis has been added):

According to internal market research, approximately 53% of U.S. households participated in at least one crafting project during 2018, which represented approximately 67 million households. This research indicated that crafting activities continue to enjoy broad based popularity and market size has been stable, valued at approximately $36 billion. We believe the broad, multi-generational appeal, high personal attachment and the low-cost, project-based nature of crafting creates a loyal, resilient following."

In other words, MIK admits that its industry has not grown over the last three years despite the fact that the U.S. economy has been consistently growing and the discretionary income in the U.S. has been increasing over the last years, as illustrated below:

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Actually, we believe that MIK's industry experiences a generational shift amid an overall challenging retail environment, so we recommend investors check out the articles here and here to get an idea about the reasons why the typical MIK shop offers an outdated experience, in our opinion.

Moreover, what's going to happen in the event of an economic downturn that will translate into weak labor markets and pressure on discretionary income?

No companies are completely recession-proof, but some industries perform better in a weak economy than others.

In other words, we believe that MIK is one of the most vulnerable plays as recession fears escalate, so MIK's cash flows and financial condition will be adversely impacted if a recession hits.

2) Fierce and growing competition: MIK's market is highly fragmented with the main peers being from the following categories, as quoted from the latest annual report:

A) Multi-store chains: This category consists of several multi-store chains, each operating more than 100 stores, including: Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., which operates more than 800 stores in 47 states; Jo-Ann Stores, Inc., which operates approximately 850 stores in 49 states; and A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc., which operates approximately 130 stores primarily in the Eastern U.S. MIK believes all of these chains are smaller than Michaels with respect to net sales. B) Mass merchandisers: This category of retailers typically dedicate a portion of their selling space to a limited selection of home décor, arts and crafts supplies and seasonal merchandise, but they do seek to capitalize on the latest trends by stocking products that are complementary to those trends and their current merchandise offerings. These mass merchandisers generally have limited customer service staffs with minimal experience in crafting projects. C) Small, local specialty retailers: This category includes local independent arts and crafts retailers and custom framing shops. Typically, these stores are single-store operations managed by the owner. These stores generally have limited resources for advertising, purchasing and distribution. Many of these stores have established a loyal customer base within a given community and compete based on relationships and customer service. D) Internet: This category includes all internet-based retailers that sell arts and crafts merchandise, completed projects and online custom framing. The internet competition is inclusive of those companies discussed in the categories above, as well as others that may only sell products online. These retailers provide consumers with the ability to search and compare products and prices without having to visit a physical store. These sellers generally offer a wide variety of products but do not offer product expertise or project advice."

On top of this, there is more pressure going forward given that new players gradually enter MIK's industry including the Dollar stores and internet-based companies like Etsy (ETSY) and Pinterest (PINS) which are becoming more and more popular thanks to their unique items.

3) Leverage remains above 3 times: To-date, MIK has been unwilling to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet. This is our opinion because the company has been using its significant free CF in 2017 and 2018 to buy back its shares instead of significantly reducing its long-term debt that has remained almost flat at about $2.5 billion since 2016. Specifically:

A) In June 2017, MIK authorized a share repurchase program for the company to purchase $500 million of the company’s common stock on the open market or through accelerated share repurchase transactions.

B) In June 2018, MIK entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR agreement) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Under the ASR Agreement, MIK paid JPMorgan a purchase price of $250 million for an initial delivery of 10.7 million shares of the company's common stock, representing 86% of the shares to be purchased under the agreement. On August 30, 2018, MIK completed the share repurchase and received an additional 1.7 million shares.

C) In September 2018, MIK announced a new share repurchase program for up to $500 million of its common stock.

After all, during the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, MIK repurchased 24.6 million shares under its share repurchase programs for an aggregate amount of $451.9 million, inclusive of the ASR Agreement, according to its annual report.

And MIK keeps using its cash to buy back its shares this fiscal year while leaving its long-term debt untouched, as illustrated below:

Approximate Dollar Value Total Number of of Shares That May Shares Purchased Yet Be Purchased Total Number of Average Price as Part of Publicly Under the Plan Period Shares Purchased Paid per Share Announced Plan (in thousands) February 3, 2019 - March 2, 2019 4,363 $ 14.14 — $ 398,353 March 3, 2019 - April 6, 2019 125,118 11.48 — 398,353 April 7, 2019 - May 4, 2019 3,268 11.49 — 398,353 Total 132,749 $ 11.56 — $ 398,353

and below (in thousands):

May 4, February 2, May 5, Interest Rate 2019 2019 2018 Term loan credit facility Variable $ 2,201,225 $ 2,207,450 $ 2,226,125 Senior subordinated notes 5.875 % 510,000 510,000 510,000 Total debt 2,711,225 2,717,450 2,736,125 Less unamortized discount/premium and debt costs (10,723) (11,550) (14,817) Total debt, net 2,700,502 2,705,900 2,721,308 Less current portion (24,900) (24,900) (24,900) Long-term debt $ 2,675,602 $ 2,681,000 $ 2,696,408

As of May 4, 2019, MIK had $398.4 million of availability remaining under its current share repurchase program.

This strategy makes us wonder why MIK puts the buyback on the top of its priorities while ignoring its leverage that remains above 3 times in a challenging retail landscape that is being rearranged.

Amid major sector headwinds, this strategy is completely wrong and increases MIK's operational risk, in our opinion. It remains to be seen how MIK will use its free CF to reduce its debt in the next three quarters.

Investors need to take into account that even if MIK uses all its free cash flow to reduce its debt this year without buying back any more shares in the next three quarters, its leverage will not drop below 2 times in the next 12 months. Actually, simple math shows that its leverage will not even touch 2.5 times.

Based on the latest guidance, 2019 CapEx is approximately $135 million, so we project that MIK will generate approximately $280 million free cash flow in 2019.

Therefore, MIK navigates and will continue to navigate risky waters, in our opinion.

4) China and tariffs: As noted above, most of MIK's products are coming from China and the recent tariffs on the Chinese products from the U.S. will not leave MIK's business unaffected.

On that front, MIK's CFO Denise Paulonis warned during the CC for Q2 2018 that some $400 million in product costs could be subject to tariffs while MIK noted in its latest annual report (emphasis has been added):

On September 18, 2018, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced that, effective September 24, 2018, the U.S. would impose a 10% tariff on approximately $200 billion worth of imports from China into the U.S. Certain of our products are subject to these tariffs. The U.S. has also stated that if a trade agreement with China is not reached, the 10% tariff will be increased to 25%. Further, tariffs may be imposed on additional products sourced from China if a trade agreement is not reached. If additional tariffs are imposed on our products, or other retaliatory trade measures are taken, our costs could increase and we may be required to raise our prices, which could result in the loss of customers and adversely affect our operating performance. To mitigate tariff risks with China, we may also seek to shift production outside of China, which could result in increased costs and disruption to our operations."

Although we are not done with the U.S.-China trade war yet, the existing tariffs will weigh on the cost side in the next quarters, so a substantial hit to demand is highly likely.

5) Negative stockholder equity: Although MIK has been making profits over the last years, MIK's Book Value remains deeply negative at 1.6 billion, while the current market cap exceeds $1.3 billion, which translates into a tremendous premium.

How long will investors continue to pay a tremendous premium for a highly-leveraged company in a sector with dismal outlook while being comfortable with the idea that they don't own anything as a result of the deeply negative Book Value?

6) The new CEO: MIK recently appointed an interim CEO who will need time to get familiar with the business while his competence remains to be seen.

Furthermore, MIK has initiated a search to identify a permanent CEO, who will also need time to get familiar with MIK's business.

In other words, MIK currently is in a transition period with unknown duration, which could cause disruption to its business plan in the short to medium term, in our opinion.

Takeaway

Growth stocks are known for generating revenue and cash flow or profits faster than the industry average. Obviously, this is not the case for MIK. MIK isn't a dividend stock either. Therefore, MIK targets the value investors. But is it really appealing for them?

Frankly speaking, when we were doing our due diligence in the second half of 2018 with the stock at almost $20 per share, we felt like MIK's initiatives to spur growth were like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

This is why we recommended the subscribers to our value-driven research "Value Investor's Stock Club" short MIK at $17.60. Unlike many other Seeking Alpha authors who have been bullish on MIK over the last twelve months, we believed the negatives above far outweighed the positives.

MIK closed at $8.52 yesterday, so our subscribers had the opportunity to record triple-digit gains by buying puts thanks to our bearish call.

Yes, we do know that MIK has a leadership position in the Arts & Crafts industry while current EV-to-Revenue ratio is less than 1 times and current EV-to-adj. EBITDA ratio is 5 times.

But this is not enough to attract value investors, in our opinion. The reasons are sector-specific and company-specific, as mentioned in the previous paragraphs.

After all, we advise the value investors to stay on the sidelines. We have other value picks in the pipeline for the subscribers to our value-driven research that from a risk/reward perspective, are much better investments than MIK, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.