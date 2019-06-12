Flying Cars Will Not Save Uber

Investors should not be distracted by shiny future promises; they should stay focused on the highly questionable fundamentals of Uber's core business.

Despite the hype, Uber faces massive barriers to its flying taxi dreams; noise, safety, and technology issues all stand in the way of flying taxis as viable transportation alternative for the foreseeable future.

A prototype, developed with partner Bell Helicopter, is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft; Uber plans to test this prototype next year.

The company has worked with NASA to explore the potential of flying taxis in transforming urban transport, a relationship Uber has milked for considerable publicity.

Uber has been promising flying taxis since 2017; the company now claims that it will have urban flyers in operation by 2023.

As its record-breaking IPO approached, Uber Technologies (UBER) started talking about a new business line rather different from the ride-hailing service that made it famous: flying cars.

Uber has been talking about flying cars for years, so its decision to use the headline-grabbing subject on the eve of its public market debut was hardly surprising in itself. More surprising is Uber’s continued insistence that it would indeed be bringing the technology into the real world within a span of just a few years.

Yet, as much as Uber wants investors and customers to believe that the world is at last on the cusp of the Jetsons-style transportation revolution long promised in the pages of science fiction, the promise far exceeds the reality.

Flying High On Sci-Fi

Uber first mooted the idea of flying cars in 2017, but it quickly proved to be more than mere idle chatter. Uber set an aggressive target, claiming that its first commercially viable flying taxis would enter in service 2020.

The following summer, news outlets were once again awash with stories describing Uber’s vision of a future with flying cars, which it was reportedly developing in collaboration with NASA.

Source: Uber Technologies

On May 8, 2018, NASA confirmed the relationship, announcing that it would work with Uber to explore the safety and efficiency of flying cars in supporting the future of urban air mobility ("UAM"):

“NASA is excited to be partnering with Uber and others in the community to identify the key challenges facing the UAM market, and explore necessary research, development and testing requirements to address those challenges...Urban air mobility could revolutionize the way people and cargo move in our cities and fundamentally change our lifestyle much like smart phones have.”

A vaunted ambition to be sure, but then again, NASA has never been short of grandiose visions. Timeline extensions and execution problems, however, tend to bring those high-minded plans back down to earth.

Time’s Winged Chariot Flies On

After the initial flurry of media coverage died down, Uber’s flying car program garnered little attention outside of its annual Uber Elevate conference. But the program lived on.

In January, Uber brought flying cars back on the public radar with the unveiling of its prototype flying taxi, courtesy of design partner Bell Helicopter. The prototype is an electric vertical takeoff and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft, which Uber has hailed as the future of urban transportation.

Source: Bell Helicopter

Uber’s flying taxi initiative has refined its timeline, planning to begin testing designs in 2020, with Uber Air coming fully online in 2023. While still a number of years off even in a best-case scenario, Uber has taken other steps to make its mark in the skies in the meantime. On July 9, the company will launch its first helicopter shuttle service. The Uber Copter’s first route will carry passengers from Manhattan to JFK airport.

Time For A Reality Check

There are fundamental problems with the idea of urban commuter air transportation that Uber has yet to address with any degree of rigor. Technologically speaking, helicopters leave much to be desired as a mode of mass urban transit, as Carlo Ratti, an MIT-based urban theorist, explains:

“I think the idea of air taxis is kind of b******t...Technology can change many things, but it cannot change physics. Helicopters are loud and expensive and, for most forms of transportation, inconvenient.”

The idea that making these vehicles electric clearly has some appeal in terms of combatting some of the noise issues, but even an eVTOL is going to make considerable noise. Moreover, to even be viable in the first place, battery technology - especially battery density - will have to advance a tremendous amount in a very short span of time if it electric flying taxis are to ever become viable.

Of course, technology is only one relatively small issue, all things considered. Safety is another massive concern. Few cities will be enthused about the idea of hundreds - or even thousands - of private flying taxis hurtling around their skies, potentially crashing into each other, buildings or people on the ground.

Investor's Eye View

Investors may give some credit to these proposed future technological programs, but probably not much. Flying cars have been promised many times before, only for them to never actually materialize from the pages of pulp fiction.

The fact is, flying cars are likely to remain consigned to the realm of fiction indefinitely. That means they will not contribute to Uber’s bottom line for years to come, if they ever do. That may prove to be a problem for a company with a wildly optimistic share price that has only its ride-hailing business to rely upon. As Crunchbase pointed out prior to Uber's IPO, the company's principal business has not delivered any of the economic improvements that scale was meant to produce:

“Uber’s losses have increased steadily from Q1 2018 to Q4 2018, with the company posting losses of $478 million, $739 million, $763 million and $1.1 billion, respectively. Its net margin increased from -33.4 percent to -29.8 percent in Q4 2018. Still, slimming growth combined with growing losses isn’t the best recipe for profitability.”

This is fairly compelling evidence that Uber's core business may actually be structurally unprofitableover the long-run. Thus, it is understandable that Uber might try to find another way to justify its existence - and valuation. But this is certainly not the best way of doing so.

While the probability that Uber will one day be able to post sustainable profits is not high, it is practically a sure thing compared to the likelihood of flying cars entering service in our lifetime.

Investors should focus on what Uber is doing now, and what it could reasonably be expected to achieve in the future. Basing an investment thesis on fantastical dreams is a recipe for tears.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.