June Labor Market Outlook: Robust Conditions Persist, Consumer Outlook Strong

The number of planned layoffs is running hot - but it's a symptom of the times, not an indication of economic weakness.

The May Labor Data was a whiff, but it doesn't mean the economy is falling apart.

The May Labor Data was a whiff, no other way to describe it. At 75,000 new jobs the NFP was well below expectations. When you factor in the -75,000 in revisions to the two previous months total job gains for the month are an alarmingly low ZERO. While this is indeed something to take note of, it is not a signal of doom. The Sky is Not Falling, Chicken Little, the labor market is still quite strong.

The first thing to remember is that the NFP, at the headline, is the difference between two estimates. These estimates are revised not once but twice so there is little reason to place too much faith in it. Also, job gains tend to be a bit volatile and this year has been no exception. Between February and April job gains spiked to 300K, fell to about 55K, and then rebound back to 150K.

The more important figure is the average job gains over the past three months and year. The three-month average of job growth is 151,000, the twelve-month average is 189,000, showing that job growth has slowed a bit but is still tracking strongly. Unemployment also held steady, at long-term lows, so no indication of labor market weakness there.

The Challenger Report on planned layoffs may be a sign of labor market weakness but likely not. The number of layoffs jumped in the last month and is running hot for the year, up 39% YTD, but that is balanced by where and why the cuts are occurring and plans for hiring. The cuts are mostly in the tech, telecom, and retail sectors where restructuring and reorganization are streamlining businesses and making them more profitable.

The Challenger Report also makes note of planned hires. This month the planned hires were only about 8,600 but that is not surprising, May is a low-hire month (another reason not to worry about the NFP too much). The YTD number of planned hires is over 452,000, more than 45% of last year's total and on track to hit near-record levels by the end of the year.

Based on the JOLTs Report there really is no need for new jobs to be created. There are already more open positions (more than 7 million) than available workers (less than 6 million) which makes this labor market more about upward mobility than finding a job. The U.S. economy could, theoretically, sustain wage and GDP growth for several years with no new jobs added.

Looking to the ISM figures for job growth it is clear that job gains are tracking positive and have been tracking positively for many years. The May data shows hiring in the manufacturing sector fell off a bit but is still firmly expansionary, that weakness was made up for the services figure and that is echoed in the ADP data.

The ADP figures show that all of the job gains in the last month occurred in the services sector. The goods-producing sector shed -43,000 jobs, most of those construction related, while the services sector created over 70,000 new jobs. Like the NFP, the ADP is susceptible to revision. The three and twelve-month averages are 152,000 and 197,000, both in line with the NFP.

So, all this labor market strength and lack of hireable employees is leading to wage growth and consumer health. Average hourly wages have been growing at a pace above 3.0% for eight months and are likely to continue tracking higher in the near-term at least.

The Conference Board's Index of Consumer Confidence made strong gains in May. The headline index increased nearly 5 points, the present conditions index more than 5 points, and the future conditions index nearly 4 points. The index is now at levels just shy of long-term, multi-decade highs.

There Is Risk in the Trade War

The risk is the trade war, tariffs, and Trump. If the trade war continues much longer it will have a longer-lasting, deeper impact on the economy than what we have so far seen. The good news is that, at least for now, the tariffs against Mexico have been postponed and the FOMC stands ready to "sustain" the economic recovery if needed. The market is now pricing in two economy stimulating rate cuts this year.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line in this matter is simple. The labor market is strong despite signs of possible weakness and volatility. There is a risk, in the form of a trade war and global economic slowing, but that is mitigated by the health of the U.S. domestic economy and the FOMCs pledge to sustain the economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.