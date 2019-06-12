Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities

Securing an adequate supply of 767s is still a risk, but A321 conversions could start in a couple of years and ease the pinch.

With the rapid growth in e-commerce and Amazon's (AMZN) ever-growing logistics needs, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) continues to look like a relatively below-the-radar name worth considering. Customer concentration is a notable risk, but Amazon appears deeply committed to growing its logistical/delivery capabilities, and Air Transport Services Group's services are invaluable to the DoD as well. Free cash flow will remain difficult to predict on a year-to-year basis, but the underlying profitability of the business appears to be improving and adding A321 conversion capabilities down the road should only help.

Free cash flow modeling is challenging as the year-to-year commitments to growth capex can swing wildly with new contract wins (like the expanded business ATSG secured from Amazon late in 2018), but EV/EBITDA is a little more consistent and suggests worthwhile upside from here.

Benefiting From Amazon's Increasing Commitment To Logistics

As a key partner in Amazon's logistics growth plans, Air Transport Services Group is well-placed to benefit from not only the ongoing growth in e-commerce (up 15% in the U.S. in 2018) but also the increasingly competitive nature of e-commerce fulfillment. With Amazon pushing further with one-day delivery, other retailers are feeling the pressure to increase their own delivery capabilities, and that is likely to benefit Air Transport Services Group in the near future.

Literally, within 12 hours of submitting my last article on Air Transport Services Group, the company announced an expanded agreement with Amazon. Not only did Amazon elect to extend the existing leases on the 20 aircraft that Air Transport Services Group provides but also the two companies agreed to add another 10 767-300Fs across 2H'19 to 2H'20, with a multiyear option to add another 17. Not only will this meaningfully expand Air Transport Services Group's operating fleet (by more than 10%, excluding the option), but also Amazon will be taking on warrants that would allow it to own up to 40% of Air Transport Services Group.

It's not just Amazon that can and will drive sales and earnings growth for Air Transport Services Group. Alongside first quarter earnings, Air Transport Services Group announced a lease agreement with UPS (UPS) to provide four 767s, and there could be scope to expand this relationship over time.

On the flip side, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) has chosen to pull some business away from Air Transport Services Group. Earlier this year, DHL informed Air Transport Services Group that it would renew 14 of its 16 lease agreements with the company, ostensibly to better-diversify its leasing partner mix. Losing business is never a great thing, but given the ongoing pressures in securing enough 767s to satisfy the growing demands of Amazon and others, I doubt those two planes will go underutilized for long.

Securing Supply Ahead Of Airbus Options

Speaking of supply, almost in conjunction with the expanded Amazon agreement, Air Transport Services Group announced back in December of 2018 that it had reached an agreement with American Airlines (AAL) to acquire and convert 20 passenger 767s - a deal that represents about 10% of the 767 passenger fleet still in service. Air Transport Services Group also announced a subsequent agreement to acquire four additional planes with first quarter results.

While 200+ 767 passenger jets still flying may sound like a lot, some of those are never going to be available to Air Transport Services Group, so securing future supply to continue growing the business is important. This is where the PEMCO modification business and the JV with Precision Aircraft Solutions becomes more important to ATSG's long-term operations.

ATSG and Precision are working together on a passenger-to-freighter conversion program for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) A321-200 aircraft. Air Transport Services Group could get STC approval from the FAA in about six to nine months and start work late in 2020 or in 2021 on conversions. Air Transport Services Group isn't the only company looking at A321 conversions, and most third-party sources (including Cargo Facts) expect A321 to be one of the major freighter platforms (alongside the 737-800) in the 2030s. A321s are quite a bit smaller than 767-300s (about half the payload capacity) but should be considerably more efficient to operate.

And I expect Air Transport Services Group will need this alternative source of supply. FedEx (FDX) expects U.S. package volume to continue growing at a high single-digit rate, with annual volume doubling from 2018 in 2026. As Amazon is looking to not only expand its internal fulfillment capabilities but also expand its logistics platform offerings to other retailers (allowing other companies to "piggyback" Amazon's infrastructure for a fee), I have little doubt demand for domestic air cargo will continue to expand.

The Outlook

Air Transport Services Group saw three customers (DHL, Amazon, and the Department of Defense) account for 70% of revenue in the first quarter. That level of concentration is a risk, to be sure, but Amazon is growing the business, DHL just renewed 14 of 16 leases, and the DoD needs the ACMI and Civil Reserve Air Fleet services provided by Air Transport (both within and without Omni Air) to maintain bases in far-flung areas like Thule and Ascension Island.

Air Transport Services Group is going to be absorbing some higher ramp-up costs in 2019 for the expanded agreement with Amazon, but those costs will be offset by the expanded business, and I expect EBITDA margin improvement in 2020 and, thereafter, with low-to-mid 30%s EBITDA margins. As far deliveries go, Air Transport Services Group is expecting to deploy around 10 new aircraft in 2019 (against an operating fleet of 89 in Q1'19) and 12-14 more in 2020. In the near term, Omni could be an incremental beneficiary of the MAX grounding; Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) signed a wet lease deal for a 767 to alleviate strains from the MAX grounding.

I'm valuing Air Transport Services Group on the assumption of low double-digit long-term revenue growth (with a significant step-up in 2019) and peak FCF margins in the mid-teens. As always, a key issue in modeling FCF is the company's behavior with respect to growth capex - new planes cost around $25 million to put into service (versus a $100 million annual baseline for maintenance capex), but management has been disciplined about adding to the fleet.

I also use an EV/EBITDA approach as a back-up/alternative valuation methodology. Given the growth potential in the business (the new UPS deal, the expanded Amazon relationship, etc.), I'm comfortable bumping my multiple back to 7x, which supports a fair value in the mid-$20s. A 7.5x multiple would hardly be ridiculous and would support a fair value closer to $29.

The Bottom Line

While cargo stories are usually economically-sensitive, I don't believe Air Transport has as much risk now given Amazon's decision to expand its logistics operations and the overall growth in e-commerce. Moreover, with the option to extend the relationship even further, my numbers may still lean toward the conservative. Both DCF and EV/EBITDA support a fair value in the mid-$20s for Air Transport Services Group today, which suggests some worthwhile further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.