OMA Delivering Some 'Oh My' On Margins

I thought Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (or “OMA”) shares looked too cheap back in mid-December as investors rushed to panic about the potential risk to airport concessions/tariffs and air travel volumes in Mexico from the new populist government. Since then, not only has OMA’s traffic held up better than expected (true for Mexico as a whole as well), but OMA has outperformed with respect to growing non-aero revenue and controlling/reducing expenses.

With the 50%+ move in the ADRs, I look at OMA as more of a hold now than an appealing buy. Air traffic is holding up well and there could be more upside in EBITDA and FCF on even better operating leverage, but I’m not inclined to press my luck too far here. A pullback to the mid-$40’s would be a different story, though, and this is a name worth keeping on a watchlist.

The Traffic Keeps Going (And Growing)

The traffic numbers reported for Mexico last week for May were stronger than expected, with overall traffic up more than 10% across the country. Domestic travel continues to be the prime growth driver, up 12%, while international traffic rose about 7%. On a year-to-date basis, overall traffic is up 5.6% so far.

The news is even better for OMA. Overall traffic rose 12%, with domestic traffic up slightly more (12.4%), driven up better than 22% growth in Juarez and 12% growth in Culiacan, and not-bad growth of 9.5% in Monterrey. International traffic was up almost 10%, with better than 12% growth at Monterrey. Overall year-to-date traffic is up a bit under 7% so far this year.

Although there were concerns earlier this year that Aeromexico would reduce capacity, and Aeromexico is more than 30% of OMA’s traffic, OMA has been benefiting from net new route additions to its airports (seven net new ones in Q1), led particularly by Volaris (VLRS), and increased seat availability through larger planes in service.

Two-Pronged Growth, Boosted By Cost Control

OMA reported almost 11% revenue growth (ex-construction) in the first quarter after posting 18% growth in the fourth quarter. Aero revenue was up 10% in Q1 (up 20% in Q4), with a near balance between passenger growth (up more than 4% versus 10% in Q4) and per-passenger fee growth (up more than 5%), helped in part by inflation.

Non-aero revenue is also improving at last, with 13% overall growth in the first quarter (versus more than 10% growth in Q4) and per-passenger growth of 9% (after 1% growth in Q4). Monterrey continues to lag the overall company average (by about 15%), but closed the gap a bit with 14% growth in Q1’19.

Renewed advertising efforts are helping, with 54% growth driven in part by easier comps (down 50%+ in the year-ago quarter), but car rental, parking, and restaurant revenue was all up by a high teens percentage. Retail revenue was more sedate at 9% growth, and hotel revenue growth was more sedate still at 5% growth, but at least its growing again.

I continue to be very impressed by OMA’s ability to control/reduce expenses. Cost of services per passenger declined another 5% in the first quarter, helping drive high teens growth in EBITDA (up 18%) and operating income (up 19%), and pretty remarkable margins (72.6% EBITDA, 58.1% operating income).

I’ve said this before, and been proven wrong, but I think it will be difficult for OMA to substantially improve its cost base from here, but I do still opportunities for operating leverage as OMA drives more non-aero revenue through its existing cost base. The hotel operation in particular could do better, as occupancy is only in the low 80%’s.

A Domestic-Driven Story

OMA continues to be the most domestic-focused of the three publicly-traded Mexican airport operators. With domestic travel outgrowing international, that looks like a net benefit this year, but it’s worth noting that domestic travels tend to be less inclined to spend on non-aero items. It also makes OMA more sensitive/vulnerable to Mexico’s economic health.

Mexico has been somewhat disappointing in that respect over the last six months or so, as businesses have been skittish to increase their spending. I think we’re past the point where uncertainties related to the new(ish) government are a major driver, but I do believe uncertainty in the relationship with the U.S. has been a more significant factor and that is not likely to abate soon. It also doesn’t help that the global auto market is weak now, as auto assembly has become an increasingly important export business within Mexico.

It’s also worth noting that OMA will be the last of the three airport operators to submit a new MDP to the government. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) already has its plan in place (good until 2023), while OMA’s will be the last to come up in 2020/2021 (approval in 2020, implementation in 2021). The MDP basically covers what OMA can do with respect to tariffs, the most important component of its revenue, but there are a variety of government policies and external factors that will figure into traffic trends now and into the future.

The Outlook

I haven’t made major changes to my fundamental modeling assumptions for OMA, and I’m still expanding long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits. I think it will be difficult to maintain the 40%-plus FCF margins of 2018, largely because I think the company will have to increase capex spending after 2020/2021 as part of the new MDP, but even mid-30%’s FCF margins would support a fair value in the high $40’s. I’d also note some potential upside on the revenue side, as IATA expects mid-single-digit growth in Latin American air traffic and that would suggest only low single-digit tariff and per-passenger non-aero revenue growth.

I like to use EV/EBITDA as a back-up valuation methodology. I think OMA’s EBITDA growth and margins can support a fair value in the very high single-digits or low double-digits. At 9x to 10x, that drives a fair value range of $49 to $55.

The Bottom Line

At the high end of my range there’s still some upside here, and again I note that my long-term revenue and FCF growth assumptions could be too low. By the same token, the Mexican air travel sector has enjoyed a good run here and I think there will be some corrections along the way. If one of those corrections were to move the shares down into the mid-$40’s in the relatively near future, I’d definitely be interested in the stock again. As is today, I think it’s still a credible hold, but I think there are other options worth considering as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.