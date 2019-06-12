Tesla: Record Short Interest

One key comment, however, stood out for me.

Tesla (TSLA) yesterday held its Annual Shareholder Meeting during after-hours trading, and it was relatively uneventful for investors, except for one thing.

Double Dog Dare

Tesla presented the following table during the Model Y Unveil event in March:

Starting the production of the Model Y, Tesla's highly anticipated crossover, just 18 months after its unveil, was deemed as a daring proposition. The company had just come out of its Model 3 production hell (and one helluva hell that was), and without rest in between, Tesla was now embarking on the next one.

Analysts asked where Model Y would be built. Others wondered if Tesla could get enough battery cells. Some bears claimed that Model Y would never make it to production, while some bulls predicted that things would progress slower than Tesla thought, but then yesterday, this happened:

"Fall 2020 volume production."

Even the interpreter looked surprised. I sure was, when I heard Elon Musk whisper, "I'll show you Elon Time."

That's a joke. He didn't whisper that (out loud).

What It Means

Tesla is aiming to start Model Y production even earlier than many bulls and bears previously thought was ambitious. Musk also said:

This is the biggest segment of vehicles in the world; the mid-size SUV. It's two-and-a-half times bigger than the Model 3 market. We think, probably, the demand for Model Y will be greater than S, 3, and X, combined. [...] We expect to hit volume production toward the end of next year. Internally, we're aiming for sooner than that, but we want to have some margin on that timing.

Model 3 volume production was hit three quarters after the first unit rolled off the production line in July of 2017, so in order to hit Model Y "volume production towards the end of next year," Tesla would need to start production in early 2020, assuming a similar production ramp timeline.

It's important to note, however, two key points:

Per management commentary on the most recent earnings call, the Model Y has 76 percent commonality with the Model 3, which was significantly different in many ways than the Model S, so the production ramp should be relatively less complicated as far as parts suppliers are concerned; and Even though it is likely that new and unforeseeable issues will arise, Tesla is unlikely to repeat the same mistakes of the Model 3 production hell.

Bears, however, are not convinced.

Triple Dog Dare

Nasdaq released the latest data:

As of May 31, the latest official data available, 43.6 million shares remain short, or nearly $10 billion at the current stock price. Tesla is one of the most shorted companies ever on an absolute dollar value basis.

This morning, Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners tweeted that the short interest in Tesla may have increased even further since May 31:

More than one-third of Tesla's float is now sold short. This is significant.

Bottom Line

Musk has upped the ante on Tesla's enduring bears by signaling another aggressive production ramp schedule, while the bears call applesauce. In any case, the record short interest in the stock will likely lead to even greater volatility in the coming weeks, if you can imagine that.

