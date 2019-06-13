Hargreaves Lansdown: A Bargain After 16% Price Drop

At 1,884p, shares are likely to deliver a 10-15% upside in the next 12 months, better than many other U.K. stocks. We recommend a Buy.

The company has key competitive advantages from its scale, and should continue its strong growth, with earnings likely to grow at 10% p.a.

We believe the damage from the problems around Woodford's funds would be at worst a few percent of the company's revenues.

Shares have fallen 15.6% since the beginning of last week, after the company was caught up in the negative news around Neil Woodford.

(Editor's note: Investos should be mindful of the risks of trading securities with limited liquidity, such as HRGLF. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC's main listing in London, HL.L, offers stronger liquidity.)

Introduction

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred here as "HL"), the largest Direct-to-Consumer investment platform in the U.K., has seen its share price fell 15.6% since the beginning of last week. The fall has come after Neil Woodford, one of the U.K.'s most high-profile investors and a recipient of large sums of HL client investments, suspended withdrawals from his flagship fund.

HL Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg Markets.

HL has historically been a strong perfomer, enjoying a revenue CAGR of +15.0% during FY15-18 and outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index significantly since late 2017, as shown in the charts below. We believe HL's strong business fundamentals have mostly remained unchanged and the current share price represents an attractive entry point.

HL Net Revenues NB. FY ends 30 Jun. Source: HL company filings. HL Share Price vs. FTSE All-Share Index Source: Bloomberg Markets.

Company Overview

HL is a U.K. investment platform serving primarily Do-It-Yourself investors, who holds funds, shares and cash through a mixture of accounts. HL has 1.14m active clients and £91.0bn in Assets Under Administration ("AUA").

HL generates revenues mostly through recurring fees or income that are proportional to the AUA. A breakdown of its FY18 revenues is shown below:

Funds (44.2% of total revenues) – HL charges a 45 bps platform fee on any funds held on its platform, regardless of provider or fund type

Shares (20.0%) – mostly stockbroking fees, but also some management fees based on AUA (capped at certain levels for tax-exempt accounts)

HL Funds (15.0%) – HL operates some own-brand funds, including 10 multi-manager funds (with a 75 bps fee) and 3 equity funds (60 bps)

Cash (9.4%) – HL receives interest income on unused client cash

HL Net Revenue by Asset Class (FY18) Source: HL company filings.

Compared to fund managers, HL has the advantage that its platform fee has so far been immune from any price pressure - as shown in the chart below, HL's net revenue margin on funds (i.e. the fee it charges) has been consistent in the last few years. This resilience is due to platform fees being considered a separate category of fees from fund management fees, with both fund managers and clients generally accepting platform fees as a constant. In fact, HL itself has been at the forefront of pushing for lower fees from fund managers - and its success there has helped it justify its platform fee.

HL's net revenue margin is also stable each of the other asset classes. (The margin on cash fluctuates due to time-lagged impact of interest rate changes.)

HL Net Revenue Margin by Asset Class (FY15H1-19H1) Note. Funds net revenue margin is for post-RDR platform fees only. Source: HL results presentation (FY19H1).

HL does not provide financial advice, but it aims to provide free, high-quality research to help clients choose the right funds for their needs.

Woodford Story Recap

The negative news coverage around HL's involvement with Neil Woodford has centred on HL’s promotion of his funds as part of its “Wealth 50” list.

Neil Woodford has been one of the U.K.’s most high-profile investors. However, poor performance in his funds in recent years has led to large client withdrawals. Because the Woodford funds hold large illiquid investments (and their relative size has grown as more clients make withdrawals), Woodford has suspended withdrawals from his flagship Equity Income Fund on June 3rd.

HL customers have £2bn with Woodford (out of a total £50bn in funds). HL's own funds have £600m (out of £9.3bn) in Woodford's funds, including 14% of the £3bn HL Income & Growth Fund. While HL’s fees on assets invested with Woodford is no higher than on assets with other providers, there is a widespread perception of a conflict of interest.

Assessing Damage to HL

First, a key point is that HL makes the same 45 bps platform fee from all funds - for every £100, HL makes the same 45p whether it is invested with Woodford or anyone else (even a low-cost index fund unaffiliated with HL). In fact, HL has explicitly stated that it “never take payment or commission for funds to appear on the Wealth 50”:

The direct damage to HL's business would be limited, because:

Of the £600m from HL's own funds that are invested with Woodford, the daily prices still published by the fund manager show only a modest 4% fall in value since the suspension, which even for the most exposed HL Income & Growth Fund translates to an impact of just over 0.5%.

Even if customers start switching out of HL's own-brand funds, the funds' small size would limit the scope of any impact. HL's own-brand funds are only 15% of group revenues, which means it would take a third of all customers switching for HL to lose 5% of its revenues.

For any other funds held by customers on the HL platform, HL will still receive the 45bps platform fee no matter how the customers move their money around. If the customers were to move into cash, HL would actually have a higher net revenue margin for HL (66.8 bps in FY19H1, as shown in "HL Net Revenue Margin by Asset Class" chart above).

While HL has voluntarily stopped collecting fees on assets invested with the Woodford Equity Income Fund, this is a small part of its overall AUA. (The actual amount with this one fund is not disclosed, but it will be less than £1.4bn - out of HL total funds AUA of £50bn).

There is little risk of litigation because HL has always been clear that it is not providing financial advice, and customers are making their own selection; there is also no history of U.K. investors successfully suing a fund a manager for poor performance.

In terms of indirect damage, HL’s efforts to attract more assets to its own-brand funds may be hindered. However, management has so far responded well, voluntarily suspending fees and apologising to customers. We believe the brand, strong since HL's foundation in 1981, would recover.

Superior Pricing from Bulk Discounts

HL has many competitive advantages. A crucial one is its ability to obtain bulk discounts from fund managers and thus offer customers superior pricing.

In the U.K., while some fund managers (such as Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNF) , Fidelity and Fundsmith) sell directly, most others sell only on third-party platforms. HL can generally offer customers better pricing, even after charging a higher-than-peers 45 bps platform fee, because of bulk discounts from managers .

The tables below show an example with the Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund. On the HL platform, clients pay an all-in cost of 98 bps, consisting of 45 bps in platform fees and 53 bps to the fund manager. On Fidelity, clients pay a higher all-in cost of 106p, consisting of 35 bps in platform fees and 71 bps to the fund manager. Lindsell Train charges HL 20 bps less - because HL is large enough to qualify for the cheaper Class D that requires a £200m minimum investment.

Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund Charges – via HL Source: HL website (06-Jun-19). Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund Charges – By Class Source: Lindsell Train website (06-Jun-19).

Lower Operating Cost Margins

HL also has economies of scale in operating costs. It is by far the largest Direct-to-Consumer investment platform in the U.K., with a near-40% market share, as shown in the charts below; it also has more than 30% of the execution-only stockbroking market.

HL Market Share in Platforms & Stockbroking Source: HL results datapack (FY19H1).

HL’s £90bn+ AUA dwarfs those of competitors like Transact (trading name of IntegraFin, Bloomberg ticker IHP in London) (£33bn) and Interactive Investors (£30bn). Economies of scale enable HL to have a much higher EBIT margin, at about 65% vs. Transact’s 45%, while offering high-quality customer service.

Growth Track Record

HL has a strong growth track record, and the structural drivers behind this remain intact. As shown on the left below, HL financials has showed solid growth rates in recent years, with EPS growing by teens each year during FY16-18. There is some volatility in the growth rates, because HL revenues are mostly based on its AUA size and thus are subject to market movements. However, the overall record of growth is clear. (Regulatory changes, especially the removal of fund manager commissions paid to platforms from CY2016 by the Retail Distribution Review ("RDR"), lowered FY14-15 financials.)

HL has consistently expanded its AUA, as shown on the right below, from a combination of net new business (which includes both new client addition, shown as red dots, and transfers by existing clients) and natural market growth. Net new business has been a strong and steady driver of AUA growth, albeit at a gradually falling rate as HL's size continues to expand.

HL's AUA growth has been helped by its high retention rates, which are consistently in the 93-94% range. Market growth expands AUA naturally, and it alone should ensure that HL's AUA growth exceeds GDP growth.

HL Key Financials (FY13-18A) Source: HL company filings. HL AUA % Growth by Source (FY13-18A) Source: HL company filings.

(Growth in FY19H1, i.e. CY18H2, is lower due to market uncertainty, and because HL flows typically are centred in H1 around the end of the tax year.)

HL's net revenue margin remains stable within each asset class, as mentioned above. However, revenue growth lags AUA growth slightly because of a slight change of mix, with AUA growing faster in the lower-margin shares business.

HL's EBIT growth lags revenue growth slightly, due to (1) HL's net revenue margin falling slightly in aggregate due to mix, while cost margin stays flat; (2) HL increasing spending in marketing, technology and operations, to improve service quality and grow in new product areas. Details are below:

HL Net Revenue & Op. Cost as % of AUA Source: HL company filings. HL EBIT Margin vs. Op. Costs Margin Source: HL company filings.

(Note. RDR gradually removed commissions from 2016 onwards. Operating costs include FSCS levy.)

In the long run, we expect EBIT margin to stabilise due to the natural operating leverage and economies of scale exhibited by platforms like HL.

Future Growth Forecasts

Based on HL's track record, we expect it to continue to deliver earnings growth of 10% in the medium term, based on:

AUA growing in low teens, with a high-single-digits growth from net new business, and a low-to-mid single-digit growth from market growth

Net revenues growing at just above 10%, due to a small shrinkage in net revenue margin from a continuing shift of mix

EBIT growing at 10%, due to operating costs growing slightly faster than net revenues

EBIT growth translating directly to EPS growth, as HL has almost no interest expense (having net cash on its balance sheet)

Minimal Impact from Brexit Referendum

While Brexit is a key concern for U.K. investors, HL is likely to fare better than many other U.K. stocks. This is due to the diversified and international nature of the assets that customers hold on the HL platform - large portions of the assets are either in bond funds, which are protected in a downturn, or in global or large-cap UK equity funds, invested in companies whose earnings are largely outside the U.K. In addition, more than two thirds of HL's AUA are in tax-exempt accounts where any amounts withdrawn would lose their tax-exempt status, so customers tend to leave their HL investments alone even during severe downturns.

The period in the aftermath of Brexit referendum in 2016 demonstrated this. In FY17H1, the half-year after the referendum, HL had net new business £2.3bn, only slightly lower than usual £3bn level, and "market movement & other" was a positive £6.0bn contribution to AUA, as shown below. In fact, FY17H1 was a period when HL revenues grew by +16% year-on-year, profit before tax by +19% and EPS by +22%.

Similarly, HL's share price showed some volatility in this period. but not much more than 10%:

HL Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets.

Valuation

At 1,883.5p, on LTM (CY18) financials, HL is trading on a 37.1x P/E and a 2.6% FCF Yield, as shown below. The Dividend Yield is 2.1%.

HL EBIT, Net Income & Cashflows (FY16-19H1) Source: HL company filings.

While a 37x P/E may sound expensive, HL shares have been trading at levels above this for much of the past year before the negative news around Woodford. With its high growth, highly-recurring revenues and resilient earnings (as shown in the Brexit referendum aftermath), HL shares deserve to trade on a premium multiple.

Conclusion

HL has key competitive advantages and a strong growth track record. The negative news around Woodford would only affect a small part of HL's business, with the worst-case scenario likely to involve no more than a few percent in revenues.

HL earnings are likely to continue growing earnings at 10% p.a. in the medium term. With a P/E of 37.1x, FCF Yield of 2.6% and Dividend Yield of 2.1%, HL shares are likely to deliver return a 10-15% return in the next 12 months, from a combination of: (1) 2% from dividends paid; (2) 10% share price growth from EPS growing 10% and P/E staying the same; (3) potential further upside if P/E recovers to its former level. This would likely represent an outperformance over many other U.K. shares. We recommend Buy.

However, there may be better alternatives. Within the U.K., Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) is trading on a 3.1% FCF Yield and is also likely to grow its EPS at 10% p.a. For global investors, HL's profile of a 2-3% FCF Yield and strong growth are available from non-U.K. stocks which have higher-quality businesses and stronger growth. For example, Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) are both growing EPS at high teens, and have FCF Yield of 2.0% and 2.9% respectively.)

