Global Shipping Sentiment: Rock Bottom Yet?

The majority of shipping stocks near all-time record lows even as earnings are improving and prospects are the best they've been in years.

Simultaneously, the energy sector is trading terribly. Oil gains were mostly ignored by stocks, but every downtick is sold. Heavy correlations to shipping.

Shipping Sentiment: Lower and Lower

Shipping has been an absolutely brutal place to invest over the past 5-years. The chart below shows the only industry tracker, the Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA), which has lost 62% over the past 5 years compared to a 47% gain in the S&P 500. Anyone who has tracked the index has absolutely lost their shirt.

Source: Yahoo Finance, comparative chart, SEA vs. S&P 500

This chart was discussed at Marine Money 2018 (conference review here), with the question of 'why invest in shipping.' Cheap valuations were drawing a new (albeit far smaller) wave of investors in an attempt to replace the continual flush-out of income investors. Top analysts (myself included) came together and offered their top ideas at the close of the conference. I published a review of all of these ideas shortly thereafter on Seeking Alpha.

Terrible Performance of 'Top Ideas'

We collectively identified eight solid investment opportunities. Obviously everything thinks their idea is the best, but I wasn't particularly opposed to any of these ideas. These 7 gentlemen are smart and did great research. However, as of writing (10 June), 7 out of 8 of the 'top ideas' shared at last year's Marine Money are down between 9% and 54%. Time to get our the rotten tomatoes for the cast shown below (except for Herman Hildan, 4th from left, who recommended DHT Holdings (DHT), up 23.7% since):

Image Credit: Marine Money, Photo Gallery (participants below L-to-R)

Specifically, the list of pitched ideas and performance (total return) are below:

DHT Holdings (DHT) - 23.7% gain

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) - 8.9% loss

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) - 21.2% loss

Hoegh LNG (Oslo: HLNG) - 27.3% loss

Costamare (CMRE) - 28.4% loss

Golden Ocean (GOGL) - 44.6% loss

MPC Containers (Oslo: MPCC) - 46.4% loss

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) - 54.0% loss

Make sure you keep the fattest rotten tomato for yours truly, who won the contest in the wrong direction.

Performance Matching Returns? Huge Disconnect

Judging by these returns (except for DHT), investors would logically think that all of these firms performed terribly. No. Cash flows, earnings, and balance sheet strength have improved for all 8 companies. Only one firm, STNG, had meaningful dilution and they are ironically the 2nd highest performer.

6 out of 8 of these firms had either an active repurchase program or hefty insider buying within the past few months. Daily rates and new charters have improved for all of the firms except for Golden Ocean. Navios Maritime Partners now trades for close to 25 cents on dollar for net asset value ("NAV"NAV"), down an unimaginable 54% from a starting point of about 60 cents on the dollar.

This stock slide performance does not match fundamental results nor forward prospects. Forward supply vs. current demand balances are the best we've seen in years, arguably the best on record for certain sectors. Tanker stocks have garnered a bit of respect this year (STNG up 42%, DHT up 40%), but the rest haven't moved (up) yet.

It's nasty out there. Time for what is arguably the most important finance conference in the world. Next week in New York City. Dour mood expected?

Marine Money Week 2019 - "Adapt"

Image Credit: Marine Money Website

It is fitting that a key theme of next week's forum is "Adapt" (see full agenda here). Nearly 1,000 delegates from a plethora of funds, banks, and over 50 maritime shipping firms will gather to discuss and review the state of the industry. We'll be there on the ground to provide insight into the latest developments. Seeking Alpha is sending a lead editor as well to ensure readers receive the best possible news updates.

I will be participating in two key panels: "Equity Investment in Shipping" on Monday and "Looking Back, Forward, Across" on Wednesday.

Panel: Equity Investment in Shipping

Monday will focus on actionable maritime investment strategies. At 3:20pm, I will join the discussion with David Marcus of Evermore ($1B AUM, recent shipping investor), Richard Diamond of Castlewood Capital Partners (private equity), and Robert Brinberg of Rose & Company (investor relations). We will chat about the opportunities in the markets, IMO 2020 catalysts, and areas for improvement. Stay tuned for Updates.

Image Credit: Marine Money 2019 Agenda

Panel: Shipping Perspectives from New Generation

Wednesday will primarily focus on capital markets. At 10:30am, I will join the discussion with Amit Mehrotra of Deutsche Bank (analyst), Erik Helberg of Clarksons Platou (brokerage). Robert Bugbee of Scorpio (STNG) (SALT) will moderate. Expect a very lively discussion of the industry, prospects, and challenges.

Image Credit: Marine Money 2019 Agenda

Join the Discussion!

Shipping sentiment is terrible at the moment due to the terrible "trade war" headlines. Stocks have continued to selloff and many firms trade at or near all-time record low valuations. What questions would you like to ask? I already have over two dozen meetings scheduled with various publicly-traded companies and I'm happy to bring up concerns.

Stay tuned for detailed coverage of the conference, both from our research platform and from the Seeking Alpha news team.

