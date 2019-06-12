How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock

Those holding BABA are likely correct in the long term, but the short term is uncertain, thereby begging you to produce income outside speculating on a short-term upswing.

Yet, growth is still positive, and BABA is a "black sheep" stock of China in the rare position of showing ability in producing growth overseas (ex-China).

I wrote about Alibaba (BABA) quite often back in 2016. Many analysts were skeptical of the company at the time, only having IPOed a year prior, and the company was rather difficult to understand for many American investors. I was nevertheless highly bullish on the stock but ceased writing about it in 2017, after the rally became clear and the valuation became questionable.

BABA Is Hype Again

BABA now interests me again. You might have noticed me writing frequently about cloud-related stocks. One of the main reasons I have a rekindled interest in BABA is the company's transition from an Amazon (AMZN) competitor to - well, an Amazon competitor.

BABA seems to be following in Amazon's lead, first focusing on e-commerce, and then finding renewed growth via cloud services. BABA is now the world's fastest-growing cloud computing company, and the market leader in Asia. This is interesting because most of BABA's cloud growth is not within China but abroad.

Typically, Chinese companies find it difficult to grow its market share outside of China. The reasons are plentiful, ranging from regulations to language. While many analysts argue that stocks such as Baidu (BIDU) show growth trends that imply the companies to overtake American counterparts (e.g., Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)), we rarely see Chinese companies find success abroad.

Thus, BABA is a black sheep. Its growth in the cloud sector also solves a problem, a problem that is certainly a catalyst for the stock price being suppressed after the rally in 2017. While investors previously banked on BABA's e-commerce business growing at a constant rate as it attempted to expand outside China, we did not see the company succeed even in markets composed of demographics similar to that of the domestic market (e.g., Taiwan).

Growth Is Great, But Ugly in the Charts

Growth has fallen considerably since BABA's IPO, thus suppressing investor hype and, therefore, stock price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

But this growth is not bad. Moreover, the company is cash rich and getting richer:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Previous research has shown that a company's future returns can be partly predicted by the ratio of a company's profits to assets. While many studies use gross profits or net income, I prefer to use operating income in this analysis because it accounts for current expenses as well as profits. Here is this ratio, plotted against time, for BABA:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

We see this trend is much like that of growth: Still positive - certainly larger than average - and on the upswing, but nothing like it was when the company IPOed. Many analysts have lambasted BABA for its expansion into too many non-core businesses, attributing the decline in growth to BABA's endeavors. However, I believe that if BABA wants to see true growth, it must find a platform by which it can achieve growth outside China - and cloud computing is looking like the answer, for now.

Why Lower Growth Does Not Matter

Unlike struggling tech companies, BABA can afford to reinvent itself. Growth in China is a certainty, given the growing middle class and general economic growth in China. BABA can attempt to fail on overseas expansions, as the potential payoff is certainly higher than the risk (exponential growth versus stable/linear growth).

But because of the nature of BABA stock, the price moves ahead of actual financials. That is, BABA's stock price profile is one of gains on hype/expectations and selloffs if and when those expectations are not met. This is a "buy the rumor, sell the news"-type stock, as evidenced by the low correlation between earnings momentum and stock price:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

EPS changes only explain 34% of the variance in the stock chart. This is why BABA can beat on earnings by 30+% and still see its stock fall, a la the most recent earnings report. However, we can still gain pertinent information from earnings sentiment changes through management's forward-looking statements.

Sentiment and Other Price-drivers

I ran this analysis, using financial lexical analytical best practices, calculating sentiment scores for BABA across its quarterly reports. I found a 30% change in optimism quarter-over-quarter. However, sentiment is 47% less optimistic than one year ago, for the same fiscal quarter.

Overall, BABA's sentiment is still highly optimistic, roughly 60% higher than the market average. This tends to imply better-than-average performance. I should mention, however, that Chinese companies tend to be more optimistic in general; whether this is due to China being an emerging market, cultural issues, or a statistical artifact (e.g., limited English vocabulary used in the earnings calls) is yet unclear to me.

Nevertheless, my statistical analyses and fundamental theses on BABA point to a bullish perspective. Yet, for multiple reasons, I feel that BABA will pull back slightly or remain stagnant before resuming its upward trend. For example, my analysis of BABA's expected returns versus reality over news events shows the stock to rally much more weakly than the average stock on good news and fall much more rapidly than the average stock on good news. (It also tends to fall slightly on neutral news.) With so much of the recent market news being China-centric, much of it fear-based, stemming from the China-US trade war, short-term news is likely to push BABA down and drive away risk-averting investors.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

But for its real growth, effective use of assets, strong management optimism, ability to expand successfully outside China, and wild-card factors (such as it having the number two browser for smartphones within Asia), BABA is a strong choice for a bullish position with a long-term time horizon.

I suggest BABA investors sell ATM covered calls during this period of uncertainty. Policy issues can lead to sideways trending in BABA and pullbacks, allowing short ATM calls to create income for you while you wait for a clearer picture on the stability of BABA's cloud computing growth abroad. You can sell the weeklies, rolling them over every week, until ready to settle into a long-term bullish position.

In addition, this strategy allows you to "lock in" your current profits on BABA. Should you let the option expire or have the option assigned, your shares will be called away at the current price. Both the assigned and expired possibilities can produce positive profits. Here is the call I would sell against one lot of stock, as of June 12:

For every 100 shares of BABA:

Sell 1 Jun21 $160 call Roll over every week

This will produce a weekly yield of 3.29%.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.