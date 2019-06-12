Coupa: Be Wary At All-Time Highs

Coupa's decision to add on $700 million in additional convertible debt is also a concerning indication that the company may intend to engage in flashy M&A.

In turbulent times in the market, it seems that winners keep winning and losers keep losing. Coupa (COUP) belongs to the former category: the popular vendor of the procurement network known colloquially as the B2B version of Amazon (AMZN) has consistently managed to grow revenues at >40% y/y and maintain an exceedingly high valuation multiple. Even as many other popular SaaS names like Docusign (DOCU) have fallen from grace, Coupa remains one of the best performers of the sector.

The stock is up 90% in the year-to-date (far eclipsing the broader market as well as most of its peers in small/mid-cap software); and in my view, it's time for investors to lock in gains and invest elsewhere. While there's no arguing that Coupa has a compelling growth story and impeccable execution, no company is without risk - especially at such a lofty valuation.

Potential landmines waiting in the wings

We've heard all throughout this earnings season that many SaaS companies are facing "sales execution issues" - three words that have proven, in the past, to send software companies' stock prices down by as much as half. Coupa, on the other hand, seems to inhabit a different universe - instead of failing to meet growth targets, Coupa crushed Wall Street's estimates by more than a ten-point gap (more on Q1 results shortly).

But this doesn't mean that Coupa is without risk. In particular, Coupa's revenues are highly tied to the macroeconomic environment due to the fact that its business is highly dependent on the volume of goods procured through its platform. With global trade agreements in flux and many businesses cautious to spend amid an uncertain macro landscape, Coupa may face an unexpected slowdown later in the year.

Interestingly, Coupa just launched a new feature called the "Coupa Business Spend Index", or Coupa BSI - which is essentially an economic gauge based on the Coupa network's proprietary spending data. Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's CEO, noted on the Q1 earnings call that the Coupa BSI continues to be optimistic about the global economy:

Another way we are leveraging our community data is with the Coupa business spend index, or Coupa BSI, a leading indicator of economic growth based on the current spending decisions of businesses using Coupa. The Coupa BSI is a behavioral-based index, which was primarily a three-key spend factors, the average rate of spend approval, the average time to approve spend decisions and the average spend per person. In April, we launched our first ever Coupa BSI report for Q1, which suggests that businesses continue to be optimistic about the growth of the economy over the next three to six months. We look forward to continuing to share insights on what our data suggests in future quarterly publication of the Coupa BSI."

The slightest whiff of slowing growth or a more dour outlook, however, may pierce Coupa's bubble sharply - especially due to its astronomical valuation. At its current all-time high share price near $120, Coupa trades at a market cap of $7.35 billion. After netting out $346.4 million of cash and $177.6 million of convertible debt, Coupa has an enterprise value of $7.18 billion.

Here's a look at the company's latest guidance update:

Figure 1. Coupa FY20 guidance Source: Coupa Q1 earnings release

Based on the midpoint of Coupa's $342-$344 million revenue range for the year, Coupa's valuation multiple sits at 20.9x EV/FY20 revenues. This puts Coupa in the company of the highest-valued stocks in the SaaS sector:

In my view, there is little room for Coupa to keep running upward at these levels - Coupa's multiple of revenues exceeds many companies' multiple of GAAP earnings - which is incredibly difficult to consider. It's also worth noting that Coupa has announced its intention to issue $700 million in convertible debt, more than quadrupling its current debt load and suggesting that the company may soon engage in freewheeling M&A.

Q1 download

That being said, we have to acknowledge that so far, Coupa has executed incredibly well and posted fantastic results. Here's a look at the company's first-quarter earnings:

Figure 2. Coupa 1Q19 results Source: Coupa Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew 44% y/y to $81.3 million, absolutely obliterating Wall Street's expectations of $73.9 million (+31% y/y) by a huge thirteen-point margin. In a quarter marred by many top-line misses due to sales execution issues, Coupa's huge outperformance certainly comes as a breath of relief. It's worth noting as well that Coupa's subscription revenues also saw faster growth at 46% y/y to $73.0 million, and now represents 90% of total revenues - a one-point increase from the year-ago period.

Here's some further top-line commentary on the Q1 earnings call from CEO Rob Bernshteyn:

Cumulative spend under management at the end of Q1 was approximately $1.2 trillion, a lot of money. This represents an increase of more than $450 billion or 60% compared to the end of Q1 last year. As you would expect, we have continued to leverage the substantial volumes of rich transactional data running through our platform to deepen the value of our offering to our customers, while strengthening our competitive barriers to entry. Cumulative spend under management is the primary source of fuel for community intelligence and we continue to see strong traction in this area. Our customers are using the prescriptive insights, also known as the letter P in Coupa that we are delivering to benefit their businesses in a whole host of different ways.

Coupa also reported that billings grew a5 50% y/y to $75 million. As with most SaaS companies, the fact that billings growth exceeded revenue growth is an indicator that revenue growth will not decelerate in the near future.

Coupa performed well on the earnings front as well. Pro forma operating income this quarter hit $2.2 million (a 3% operating margin), versus just $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Coupa's pro forma EPS of $0.03 also obliterated Wall Street's expectations of -$0.04. In addition, Coupa managed to grow free cash flow by 40% y/y to $16.1 million:

Figure 3. Coupa FCF

Source: Coupa Q1 earnings release

How should investors react?

Again, there is little doubt that Coupa has performed incredibly well over the past few quarters - but to some degree, the near-doubling of its share price has gotten ahead of the fundamentals. As Coupa continues to climb to a >20x forward revenue multiple, investors should begin to err on the side of caution. Though Coupa's own results and its internal economic forecasting point to continued robust growth ahead, any weakening in the narrative could rapidly burst Coupa's bubble.

Coupa's high valuation leaves it vulnerable. Investors should lock in gains in Coupa and instead invest in more beaten-down names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.