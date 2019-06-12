Snap's Stock May Climb Even Higher

SNAP's (SNAP) stock has been soaring in 2019, and all signs are pointing to a stock that may continue to rise. The technical patterns in the chart suggest that the shares may climb even higher. Meanwhile, the options betting indicate the stock may be heading higher by more than 15%.

Technical Analysis

SNAP's chart shows the making of what could be a sizable technical reversal pattern that's forming, known as an inverse head and shoulders. It may signal that the stock rises to as high as $16. Additionally, the stock is now breaking above technical resistance at $13.60, another bullish indication.

Volume has steadily been on the rise since the beginning of May as the stock price has been rising. It would indicate that more buyers have been stepping into the shares in recent weeks. Also, the relative strength index has risen and is trending higher since bottoming in October 2018. It would suggest that momentum has shifted, from bearish to bullish.

Options Analysis

Interestingly, the options have been seeing some bullish betting at the August 15, $15 calls with the open interest rising to around 33,000 contracts. On May 30, the open interest for that contract was at 0. For the buyer of the $15 calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $16 by the expiration date. That's because the calls have a premium of $0.95 per contract. It's not a small wager either. The dollar value of the open interest is almost $3.1 million.

Fundamental Analysis

One reason investors may be becoming more hopeful on SNAP is that for the first time in many quarters, the number of active users ticked higher to 190 million. That was up from 186 million in the fourth quarter, but down from 191 million in the first quarter a year ago.

(Data from Statisa)

Another positive trend is that ARPU has been not only been trending higher, but it has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs. First quarter ARPU increased by almost 40% vs. a year ago to $1.68 per user.

(Data from Statisa)

These are two compelling trends, and should they both continue to rise it could help to power the stock higher over time since it could help drive top-line revenue growth for the business.

Another positive trend has been improving gross profit margins, which have risen to 36.4% in the first quarter from 14.7% in the first quarter of 2018. It doesn't signal that the company is about to turn a profit anytime soon, but in time where Facebook has seen its gross profit margins decline, it's a trend that is worth watching.

The most significant risk for Snap has been its inability to deliver results consistently. Despite seeing sequential growth in its daily active users, one could argue that the number of users on the platform has plateaued since the fourth quarter of 2017. It's very different than Facebook, which has seen its daily active users continue to grow consistently and has not leveled off or dipped. The lack of user growth for SNAP could severely limit the company's ability to grow its revenue in the future.

Despite showing strong ARPU growth in recent quarters, these numbers are not even close to those of Facebook's ARPU of $6.42 in the first quarter of 2019. That wide margin suggests that Snap's ability to monetize its audience is not nearly as high as that of Facebook.

It makes one wonder how it is that Snap will be able to grow its revenue to meet consensus analysts' estimates of $2.675 billion the year 2021. That's more than double the total revenue the company had in 2018 of $1.18 billion. Perhaps it's possible, but for SNAP to reach those lofty expectations, it will need to grow its user base significantly, or it will need to figure out a better way to monetize its current audience. At the moment, it isn't clear that SNAP will be able to do that long term.

There's no doubting that SNAP is showing signs of improvement in its business, and that is likely why the bulls are jumping into the stock. But Snap still has a lot to prove to make any move higher in the equity stick.

