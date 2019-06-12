Why Choose Lyft Over Uber

Nevertheless, investors should avoid both these stocks as they are already priced to perfection.

Executive Summary

Given the amount of passion and noise created by these two unicorns, I dug into their business models.

My conclusions show that Lyft (LYFT) is a superior investment to Uber (UBER).

Growth Prospects - Lyft Is More Stable

Both companies have slightly different ways of reporting their revenue growth rates.

Firstly, let's discuss Uber's revenue growth rate. Uber discloses its adjusted net revenue, declaring that this figure is a more accurate representation of its total net financial activity. Hence, when making any references to Uber's growth rates, I will be focusing on this metric.

The above metric solely focuses on Uber's core platforms, Ridesharing and Uber Eats, and excludes its Other Bets. And we can see just how quickly Uber's adjusted net growth rate has declined from 85% this time last year to just 18% as of Q1 2019.

Next, let's focus on Lyft's revenue growth trajectory.

Note, in the graph above, I have extended the time frame for Lyft. I have included its growth rates going back to 2017 as well as included its fiscal 2019 revenue growth rate.

On the surface, Lyft's growth rate also appears to be declining over time. Having said that, what I believe is more insightful from the above graph is that for full-year 2019, Lyft is still pointing towards its growth rate punching above 50% - which is remarkable.

Profitability Comparison

Again, both companies' contribution margins do not directly overlap. For example, Uber excludes its Other Bets when disclosing its core platform contribution margins. Also, Lyft is a more streamlined and focused ridesharing company, with less investment into other geographies or opportunities.

Nevertheless, despite the above-mentioned differences, the graph reminds readers that when it comes to margin contribution from increasing size, Lyft's business model is a greater beneficiary of increased size.

Uber's management discusses on its earnings call how despite the fact that Uber's core contribution margin for Q1 2019 was negative 4%, its business model works well. In fact, Uber CFO Nelson Chai was quick to point out that Uber's top 5 countries had 54% core platform contribution margin in Q1 2019.

Valuation - Lyft Has An Edge

For all intents and purposes, both companies are being largely similarly priced. This is to be expected as both companies have recently IPOed.

However, despite Lyft and Uber both trading with a similar multiple to sales, given Lyft's overall stability, I believe that Lyft presently offers investors a slightly better investment potential.

However, for the sake of completeness, I felt it is important to highlight Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) Waymo project. Despite Waymo starting very small, it could in time be viewed as a competitor to both Uber and Lyft.

What's more is that Alphabet certainly has a talented team with a large and successful track record. Not to mention significant financial resources. And presently, despite remarkably stable growth rates of 16%-20% top-line growth (which is better than Uber's growth rate), not to mention the fact that Alphabet is a very high-margin business (which neither Uber or Lyft are), Alphabet is still more cheaply valued than these two companies.

In other words, readers should be mindful that investing is always uncertain. That investors are essentially attempting to deploy their hard earned savings into assets which in time could be worth more. And that given the excessively positive investor sentiment reflected in both Uber's and Lyft's valuations, this implies that for shareholders more can go wrong than can go right.

Takeaway

These two companies highlight their differences. But ultimately, what these two platforms offer is passengers the ability to travel from point A to point B.

Presently, investors are making an extremely risky bet by following the endless stream of positive commentary from the sell-side.

I strongly contend that there are numerous superior opportunities to deploy one's savings outside these two cash-burning companies with no intrinsic competitive advantages.

