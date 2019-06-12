Alphabet: Too Much Regulatory Fear

A decade of cases and fines by the European Commission have done nothing to stop the stock gains.

After reaching new highs back in April, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is down about $200 on a multitude of regulator fears. The tech giant is apparently part of a Department of Justice probe that along with the Federal Trade Commission will focus on the anti-competitive practices of the tech giants. The past history of tech giants under giants under regulator pressure supports buying the stock weakness.

Too Many Probes

Regulators can probably find cases where the tech giants from Alphabet to Facebook (FB) undertook anti-competitive measures to squash competition. The question is what the regulators can do about it with probes by the DOJ ongoing against Alphabet and Apple (AAPL) and the FTC on Facebook and Amazon (AMZN).

Due to outsized influence over the U.S. economy, politicians, media members and technology executives have spent well over a year debating the proper role for regulators in the tech industry. Some people want privacy concerns addressed while others want the tech giants broken up to allow smaller competitors a better chance of succeeding.

By the very nature that all of these tech giants exist along with Microsoft (MSFT) almost proves the point that the market is competitive to an extent.

Also, it points out the lack of effectives of the regulators. Microsoft now controls the largest market valuation topping $1 trillion following their famous run in with regulators back in 1998. The tech giant was found to have anti-competitive practices by the DOJ, but Microsoft won on appeals and the market eventually shifted to favor better players. Companies like Google in internet search and Apple with smartphones eventually squeezed the tech giant out of significant market growth opportunities.

Until Satya Nedella came along, the tech giant was a laggard in the industry. Microsoft saw its market leading market valuation lapped by Apple and Alphabet by 2014.

Ultimately, the logical question is how U.S. regulators can handle these 4 to 5 large companies when the single case to breakup Microsoft failed. Excluding Microsoft, these tech giants have combined market valuations in the $3 trillion range now.

EU History

Going on nearly a decade now, Alphabet has faced regulatory pressure from the 2013 FTC case in the U.S. to multiple cases in Europe brought on by the European Commission. According to this detailed list of EU investigations and fines, the tech giant has faced a long list of market cap hits from European regulatory actions that has now amounted to fines totaling $9.5 billion.

The most important aspect to this story is that Alphabet has seen the stock mostly shake off initial regulatory hits. The stock traded below $300 when the initial EU probe in 2010 took place and has recently approached $1,300 on multiple occasions.

Whether due to the regulators or not, the business just doesn't grow at a linear rate. The ad market constantly shifts such as the move from desktop search to mobile search while the business units change from time to time. The market currently fears that this time is different due to regulatory pressures or Facebook and Amazon becoming ad giants that are taking market share from Alphabet.

Contrary to most thoughts on the tech giants like Alphabet, revenue growth hasn't always been consistent in the 20%+ range. The company went through a period in 2015 when revenue growth dipped down to 10%.

Over time though, Alphabet just keeps growing. The tech giant is busy growing cloud computing, ramping up the Waymo unit and launching cloud gaming in November. Revenue growth dipped in 2015 and the company is facing a similar situation now.

Worth noting is that part of the impact is currency rates have reduced the actual growth rates to add to these variances. For Q1, the constant currency revenue growth rates are closer to 19% while the peak growth rate in 2018 was only 23% on a constant currency rate.

The revenue slowdown thesis was over stated with the Q1 results leading to our maintaining a bullish thesis on the stock. With ~$162 per share in cash, Alphabet now trades at an enterprise value close to $900 per share. Our non-GAAP EPS estimate that excludes stock-based compensation charges and these one-time fines places the EPS target closer to $70. The stock only trades at an EV of about 13x these estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that if the EC couldn't slow down Alphabet after a decades of investigations and fines, the U.S. regulatory bodies are unlikely to hamper the growth now. Due to international importance and scale, the U.S. regulatory bodies have less interest to inflict pain onto domestic tech giants while a multitude of cases are likely to add additional complexity to the work.

Another regulatory probe isn't going to be fun for Alphabet shareholders, but the past suggests that the stock is a buy on regulatory dips that do nothing to impact the business model.

