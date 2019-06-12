Bond Bulls Overly Euphoric

Bond bulls have been on a roll with Treasury yields tumbling since November. A short squeeze may be in store if the Fed rebukes this dovish rhetoric.

The rates market is now pricing in a 34% probability of 3 rate cuts by year-end, which sounds very extreme given that the Fed has 5 more meetings left for 2019.

Rate cut expectations are all the rage now - markets are almost completely discounting the scenario that rates will remain unchanged by the end of the year.

Treasury yields have collapsed and Fed cutting rates is now all the rage. In this article, I delve into the possibility that bond bulls are headed for a sharp and painful squeeze. The market is pricing in an overly aggressive scenario of 3 rate hikes by the end of 2019, which means Financials stand to benefit from a potential unwinding of such extreme consensus.

Following last Friday's anemic non-farm payrolls report which came in at 75,000 versus the consensus of 150,000, the market promptly reacted by pricing in a higher probability of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. As it stands now, the rates market is pricing in a 34.8% probability of 3 rate cuts by the end of the year. Yes, 3! An astonishing 1.7% probability is attached to the scenario where the Fed keeps interest rates unchanged at 2.5% by the end of the year.

At this juncture, one has to question whether bond bulls are heading for a sharp squeeze. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates a total of 4 times last year - spread out over the course of 12 months. Now, the market is expecting the central bank to perform an almost 360-degree U-turn on their policy, and undo 3 quarters of their work last year in their 5 remaining meetings for 2019?

As much as Fed members such as Vice Chair Richard Clarida and St Louis Fed President James Bullard have opened the door to rate cuts if the global economy continues to deteriorate or if global trade tensions persist, bond bulls have mass-jumped on this bandwagon, which has led to the rates market being very unfairly priced in my opinion. 2-Year US Treasury yields now trade at 1.88%, almost 110bps lower from its high of 2.98% last November.

In my view, if the Federal Reserve cuts rates in 3 out of 5 of their remaining meetings, the consequences might run contrary to their intentions. Presumably the central bank wants to prepare the economy for a soft landing in case growth falters by keeping interest rates accommodative; cutting rates thrice in half a year would instead send an extremely bearish message to the markets, therefore likely leading to an inordinate rise in volatility rather than to calm things down. Not to mention the Fed's credibility will probably be heavily discounted by the markets if they do so. As such, I believe there will probably be one rate cut this year. Two cuts would be improbable and three would be very curious to say the least.

The next crucial event is the Fed meeting on 18 June. Now, if they were to strike a dovish tone by either cutting rates or talking up the prospect of cutting rates, it will be fair to say the market has already priced in that scenario. The rates market has completely rebuked the prospect of interest rates remaining unchanged for the rest of 2019.

In contrast, imagine a scenario where the Fed sounds more hawkish than expected - and that is a low hurdle to cross. What if they sound more positive than expected on inflation or the macroeconomic environment? Now, that is a situation that the markets are not expecting, which could lead to Treasury yields popping higher.

If Treasury yields move higher, which sector would be best poised to benefit from higher interest rates? Banks and Financial services.

I would like to recommend initiating a long position in the Select Sector SPDR Trust Financial Select Index (XLF). The ETF notched an outside week candlestick last week, which indicates a surge in buying demand last week. The risk-reward looks favourable for the ETF to test its all-time highs around USD 30.

To sum up, there is a pocket of opportunity in the rates market currently, where I am afraid bond bulls are expecting too much from the Fed. 3 rate cuts in 5 remaining meetings would be a very aggressive statement from the Fed, and the central bank will probably want to avoid going down that route.

