Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/10/19

|
Includes: CLR, EVFM, ODT, OXY, XON
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/10/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and;
  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intrexon (XON);
  • Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), and;
  • Continental Resources (CLR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • RE/MAX (RMAX);
  • Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR);
  • STERIS (STE);
  • Primoris Services (PRIM);
  • LHC (LHCG);
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM);
  • Carvana (CVNA), and;
  • Chubb (CB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT);
  • Anaplan (PLAN);
  • Fox (FOX), and;
  • Athene Holding (ATH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Pdl Biopharma

BO

Evofem Biosciences

EVFM

JB*

$30,000,002

2

Murdoch Keith R

CB,DIR

Fox

FOX

JB*

$20,560,000

3

Mitchell Noah Malone Iii

CEO,DIR,BO

TransAtlantic Petroleum

TAT

JB*

$5,248,775

4

Liniger David L

DIR,BO

RE/MAX

RMAX

B

$4,470,306

5

Kirk Randal J

CEO,DIR,BO

Intrexon

XON

B

$4,223,606

6

Tang Kevin C

CEO,DIR,BO

Odonate Therapeutics

ODT

B

$2,087,457

7

Virginia Birth Related Neurological Injury Compens

BO

Medalist Diversified REIT

MDRR

JB*

$2,003,534

8

Belardi James Richard

CB,CEO,CIO,DIR

Athene Holding

ATH

JB*

$2,000,000

9

Hollub Vicki A

CEO,DIR

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

B

$1,803,699

10

Hamm Harold

CEO,CB,BO

Continental Resources

CLR

B

$1,496,078

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO,CB,DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$22,135,250

2

Murdoch Keith R

CB,DIR

Fox

FOX

JS*

$20,424,000

3

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$10,851,568

4

Steeves Richard Martin

DIR

STERIS

STE

S

$9,967,101

5

Bancroft Philip V

O

Chubb

CB

S

$7,438,500

6

Mohan Ravi

DIR

Anaplan

PLAN

S

$7,134,290

7

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$5,700,000

8

Mitchell Noah Malone Iii

CEO,DIR,BO

TransAtlantic Petroleum

TAT

JS*

$5,248,775

9

Boroughs Timothy Alan

O

Chubb

CB

S

$3,716,000

10

Indest John L

DIR

LHC

LHCG

S

$3,471,387

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.