Roan Resources: Down But Not Out

Based on analysis of PDP PV-10, this will not be the case. Roan should be able to raise debt to provide additional liquidity.

The price chart of ROAN suggests the company is going out of business.

Overview

While my primary focus is spin-offs due to their tendency to outperform the market, I sometimes stumble upon other interesting ideas.

I first heard about Roan Resources (ROAN) through my research of Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA), a high conviction idea.

A significant portion of Riviera's midstream value is dependent on Roan Resources, its main customer or anchor producer. Thus, I've been following Roan Resources closely. Both RVRA and ROAN are successor companies to Linn Energy (which went bankrupt).

Over the past year, the stock chart of Roan Resources looks downright scary.

In April 2019, ROAN announced it was reviewing strategic alternatives, and the stock popped briefly, before resuming its downward trend.

Based on the stock chart, it appears that the company is headed back to bankruptcy (both ROAN and RVRA emerged from Linn Energy’s bankruptcy). The purpose of this article is to evaluate whether that is indeed the case.

Cash Available

In the first quarter of the year, ROAN generated $63.6MM of cash flow from operations. It spent $158.2MM on capital expenditures. Thus, it burned $94.6MM of cash.

As of March 31, 2019, ROAN had $2.2MM of cash available and $150MM of additional liquidity through its revolver.

If ROAN were to keep up its current cash burn rate, it would run out of cash sometime in Q3 2019. It’s important to note that ROAN is dialing back its capex and expects to be free cash flow positive by the 4th quarter of the year as production improves.

Nonetheless, ROAN needs to raise more cash in the near term, in my opinion. Will the company be able to? First, let’s look at the company’s reserve base.

As of Q4 2018, ROAN has proved reserves of $2,092MM.

But we have to incorporate a couple of caveats.

Given Roan’s challenges, we should give the company limited credit for anything other than its PDP reserves. Those stand at $1,127MM. The proved reserves assume a WTI price of $65.66 and natural gas (Henry Hub) price of $3.16. WTI is currently 18% lower at $54/bbl and natural gas is currently 25% lower at $2.36. So let’s reduce PDP’s reserves by 25% to $845MM.

As shown below, ROAN currently has an enterprise value of $842MM.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing Analysis

If we assume ROAN will use the remaining $150MM of borrowing capacity on its revolver, the company’s enterprise value increases to $992MM, $147MM more than the value of its PDP PV-10.

From this analysis, it looks a bit tight. But the analysis is relatively conservative as it is giving ROAN zero value for any of its unproved reserves.

Roan Vs. Chaparral Energy

Perhaps a more appropriate analysis would be to compare ROAN to Chaparral Energy (CHAP), a competitor in the SCOOP/STACK/MERGE play, that has also been challenged.

CHAP has an enterprise value of $497MM with a PV-10 of $686MM. Thus, it’s trading at a 0.72x multiple. Let’s make the same adjustments that we made for ROAN.

First, only 50% of CHAP’s PV-10, or $343MM, are considered PDP. Second, CHAP reserves assume a WTI price of $65.66 and natural gas (Henry Hub) price of $3.16. Given that prices are ~25% lower, we can reduce CHAP’s PDP PV-10 by 25% to $257MM.

CHAP has an enterprise value of $497MM. Thus, it’s trading at an EV/PDP PV-10 multiple of 1.9x, significantly ahead of ROAN.

If ROAN were to trade at the same multiple, it would have an enterprise value, market cap and share price of $1.6BN, $1.0BN, $6.56, respectively.

On this basis, it appears that ROAN has plenty of room to issue additional debt.

Conclusion

Given ROAN’s reserve base, the company should be able to issue additional debt, even if it’s expensive. If debt isn’t available, the company would have to raise equity although this would be unfortunate, given dilution. Nonetheless, a bankruptcy appears unlikely based on my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.