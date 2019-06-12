Internap Stock Undervalued By 85% To 90% - Buying Opportunity

INAP successfully reduced the interest rate on their $433.5M senior secured term loan from LIBOR plus 7.0% to LIBOR plus 5.75%, providing over $5.4M in annual savings.

BACKGROUND

INAP is a major competitor in the rapidly expanding data center services provider industry. INAP benefits from significant scale, available capacity to grow organically with little additional cost, and operational efficiencies that make the company a prime target for a transformative acquisition by a private equity group or current competitor. INAP has announced significant wholesale contracts with companies such as Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and LGE Community Credit Union (announced 6/10/19) evidencing their ability to acquire customers in a highly competitive environment.

INAP is trading at a price per share of $2.46 and a market cap of $62M a discount of 85% to 90%.

VALUATION

INAP’s equity in the public market is significantly undervalued and is a prime target for a transformative acquisition. The data center industry has experienced significant M&A activity in the previous five years, with over 70 M&A transactions totaling ~$20.0B USD in 2018 alone. Transaction price in the industry are measured as a multiple of EBITDA to total enterprise value (i.e., if a company has EBITDA of $100M and that company transacts at $1.0B it is a 10x EBITDA multiple). For this analysis, 47 transactions in the data center industry were identified and analyzed resulting in EBITDA multiples ranging from 9.6x to 33x. 8 of the 47 transactions were identified as highly comparable based on the following features: Transaction price exceeding $800M, transaction was for a data center operator, transaction was within the previous three years, and the operators had their primary business based in the U.S. See the chart below with a list of comparable transactions.

Source: Red Ribbon Investment’s proprietary data base, SEC filings, and press releases.

The data center industry has experienced significant consolidation in the previous three to five years, with most operators being acquired at EBITDA multiples in the 15x to 30x range. These elevated multiples were the result of acquirers identifying a target with a strategic fit, or overly ambitious operators with flawed business models resulting in unnecessary expenses, or excessive leverage or lack of access to growth capital. This afforded successful operators the ability to apply their supply chain and economies of scale to reduce their 20x EBITDA cost to a 12x to 15x EBITDA cost. As consolidation continues to occur, the opportunity to achieve increased returns from unsophisticated operators has diminished, leaving scale to be desired. The most recent and comparable data center operator transaction is underway and expected to close in the first half of 2020, Zayo Group. The Zayo transaction evidences the desire for private firms to enter the space with scale, as well as the achievable multiples for an established and efficient data center operator. Similar features between Zayo Group and INAP include both companies are publicly traded, both have a significant data center presence (Zayo has 51 data centers in over 30 markets and INAP has 53 data centers in 21 markets), both have strong EBITDA margins, and both have business models with long-term recurring contracted revenue streams to large customer bases. The chart below shows INAP’s valuation at the low-end, high-end, weighted average,and at Zayo’s EBITDA multiple.

The chart shows a price per share ranging from $17.01 to $69.81 with a weighted average of $42.61 per share. Realistically, a fair price per share for INAP is best calculated utilizing the Zayo EBITDA multiple of 12.1X, which provides a price per share for INAP of $28.84. The figures show that INAP is undervalued by approximately 90%.

FUNDAMENTALS

At writing, INAP is trading at a market cap of approximately $62M or $2.46 per share and declined after the market overreacted to a slight Q1 revenue miss, which senior management preluded to as INAP was in the process of consolidating customers from underperforming data centers into their flagship data center locations. Additionally, the market reacted poorly to INAP’s recently increased leverage, which was a result of their acquisition of SingleHop, which is tracking towards increasing revenue by $45M to $50M and provide synergistic savings of $2M to $3M in 2019.

The market’s reaction to these events are reflective of the issues that data center operators have struggled to overcome for nearly a decade, how much information to release to educate the public on an industry that places the highest value on security and has thus become shrouded in secrecy.

INAP’s suppressed equity valuation makes them a prime target for transformative M&A activity by a Private Equity group looking to take them private or another operator looking to gain scale. INAP boasts characteristics that resemble the typical acquirer in the data center industry rather than the “to be acquired”; providing unparalleled and established scale.

INAP benefits from the following fundamentals:

Strong EBITDA margins – INAP has a projected EBITDA margin of 37% in 2019, 200BPS higher than the average of their peer group Significant existing organic growth opportunity – INAP’s data center portfolio has 40% built-out and immediately available for lease, providing for significant upside during an acquisition Unparalleled scalability– INAP has an existing, established, and large presence, both domestic and international, as a data center operator with 53 data centers in 21 metropolitan markets, providing the ability for a company to enter an industry with high barriers to entry. Impressive and prestigious customer base – 13,000 customers worldwide including the large presence of Fortune 100 customers that include both Bank of America and Coca-Cola Long-term contracted revenue stream – INAP benefits from contractual revenue allowing for clear visibility into revenue for the upcoming 24-36 months Successful exit of non-producing assets – INAP was successful in reducing their expenses associated with their non-producing data centers Ability to acquire their leased real estate – INAP leases their data centers; however, most long-term leases in the data center industry provide the tenant ability to purchase the real estate (through ROFR or ROFO rights in their leases), giving INAP additional flexibility that a purchaser might seek after a merger.

RISKS TO THESIS:

Long-term stock depression could raise questions of stability from future customers looking to sign long-term leases with INAP, hindering future earnings. Current customers could also elect not to renew their leases due to perceived risks associated with the health of INAP's business.

Risks of failed a merger/acquisition could also prove to be costly for INAP shareholders. Any discussions of a potential transaction could significantly increase the share price of the stock. However, if that transaction were to fall through, the share price could potentially fall back to these depressed levels.

CONCLUSION: Significantly undervalued, strong fundamentals, STRONG BUY

INAP provides a rare opportunity to acquire stock in a fundamentally strong company that outperforms its industry peers and is a prime target for transformative M&A in an industry that has experienced a flurry of M&A in the previous five years. Comparable transactions provide a potential share price range for INAP from $17 to $69 with the strongest transaction proving support for a price per share of $28.80. Not only is there potential for INAP to be acquired, but INAP has engaged two investment banks that are well known in the data center industry for their M&A work. If a suitor does emerge to purchase INAP, current equity owners could see a stock price that is greater than 10x the current price by the end of 2019!

According to The Wall Street Journal, 6 analysts maintain a buy rating and 1 maintains a hold rating with price targets ranging from $6.00 - $16.50 per share. The average price target from the 7 analysts is $8.57 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.