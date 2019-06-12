NuCana: Improving Standard Chemotherapy Drugs Look Interesting

NuCana plc (NCNA) has a platform which enables it to take common and ordinarily effective nucleoside chemotherapy drugs like gemcitabine and overcome cellular resistance to them. This vastly increases the efficacy quotient of these drugs. The company's lead drug candidate is Acelarin, which is a "nucleotide analog (gemcitabine monophosphate) and a protective phosphoramidate moiety, which is a specific combination of an aryl, ester and amino acid grouping." Acelarin is in clinical trials in multiple indications, with the lead indication being pancreatic cancer. It is also in mid to late stages in biliary duct and ovarian cancers. Its other drug candidates are also in early stages in various cancers; one is a modified version of 5-FU, while the other is modified cordycepin, also widely used in oncotherapy.

The science

NCNA's technology is called ProTide. It is a specific combination of aryl, ester, and amino acid groupings that protects the activated nucleoside analog from cellular cancer resistance mechanisms. This new chemical structure allows the molecule to enter the cancer cell without recourse to membrane transporters. The structure also protects the molecule from extracellular and intracellular degradation. After entering the cancer cell, the new moiety removes itself, producing an activated, phosphorylated form of the nucleoside. Since the molecule (gemcitabine) comes pre-phosphorylated, it does not need to depend on the activating enzyme, dCK or deoxycytidine kinase, which drives the rate-limiting phosphorylation of gemcitabine. This is useful because cancer cells are dCK-deficient, creating gemcitabine resistance in cancer cells. As our research shows,

"Gemcitabine is a prodrug that requires intracellular activation by phosphorylation into its active triphosphate dFdCTP form. Deoxycytidine kinase (dCK) is the enzyme involved in the first phosphorylation cascade, and several observations have suggested that dCK was a limiting factor for the cytotoxic activity of gemcitabine."

One approach that is recently being tried is to increase dCK availability in cancer cells when treated with gemcitabine, which drastically lowers gemcitabine resistance. NCNA's approach bypasses dCK entirely, directly making available an activated, monophosphate form of gemcitabine that does not need dCK at all.

"The activated nucleotide analog, dFdCMP, is then rapidly converted to the diphosphate, dFdCDP, and then to the key anti-cancer triphosphate metabolite, dFdCTP. As a result, Acelarin achieves much higher intracellular levels of dFdCTP inside the patients' cells than gemcitabine."

This mechanism is illustrated in the image below:

The ProTide technology has been used to develop important antiviral drugs containing nucleoside analogues, like Sovaldi and Genvoya. Acelarin is the first ProTide drug in the clinic targeting cancer cells.

Catalyst

NuCana has a near-term catalyst with Acelarin (NUC 1031) ongoing phase 3 trial in pancreatic cancer, whose data is due 3Q 2019.

The company has another ongoing phase 2 trial for the same candidate in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer with data due 3Q 2019.

Previous trial data

NCNA does not have a specific phase 2 trial backing up the phase 3 pancreatic cancer trial of gemcitabine. It does, however, have a body of data showing things like the following, from a Nature article,

"Cmax levels of the active intracellular metabolite, dFdCTP, were 217-times greater than those reported for equimolar doses of gemcitabine, with minimal toxic metabolite accumulation."

It was also observed that treatment response was seen in patients who were priorly found to have developed gemcitabine resistance.

In absence of direct data, this sort of data is important because we already know that gemcitabine works well in pancreatic cancer. It's just that due to developed resistance mechanisms, larger and larger doses are required to get effective amount of the drug in the target, and this results in unacceptable toxicity. Data like the above shows us the ProTide method allows higher amount of active gemcitabine reach the cancer cell without an increase in corresponding toxicity.

NuCana conducted a study called ABC-08 in NUC 1031 + cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer. This study can be compared with ABC-02, the study that established gemcitabine + cisplatin as the standard of care:

Objective Response Rates in ABC-08 and ABC-02 ABC-08 Study ABC-02 Study* NUC-1031 + cisplatin 625 mg/m2 or 725mg/m2 + 25 mg/m2 gemcitabine + cisplatin 1000 mg/m2 + 25 mg/m2 Complete Response 7% (1/14) 0.6% (1/161) Partial Response 43% (6/14) 25.5% (41/161) Objective Response Rate 50% (7/14) 26.1% (42/161)

We can see that a lower dosage of NUC-1031 achieved much better CR, PR, and ORR (although in a small number of patients) compared to a much larger dosage of gemcitabine. Due to the small trial population, these figures can only be considered as indicative, although strongly so; and a larger phase 3 trial is needed to verify these. But the numbers are also very satisfactory so far as phase 2 or earlier trials go.

Safety data was also very good. There were "no unexpected adverse events, no dose-limiting toxicities, no discontinuations due to Acelarin-associated toxicity and no Grade 4 adverse events."

Below is an extensive quote from the Nature article cited above about the pharmacokinetics of NUC 1031 and the resultant safety data:

"Furthermore, it was noted that NUC-1031 administration resulted in prolonged high intracellular concentrations of dFdCTP throughout the subsequent 24-h period than are observed at the Cmax 2-h time point after gemcitabine administration. The estimated NUC-1031 plasma t1/2 of 8.3 h compared favourably with the (shorter) reported gemcitabine plasma t1/2 of 2.3-80 min and confirms the insensitivity of NUC-1031 to CDA-mediated plasma deamination. 18, 19, 20, 21 The longer half-life of NUC-1031 therefore could enable tumour cells to receive a more prolonged exposure to dFdCTP which may enhance its activity, paralleling reports that the anti-tumour activity of gemcitabine is improved using longer infusion times (up to 24 h).25 Furthermore, following exposure to NUC-1031, there were considerably lower plasma and intracellular levels of the metabolite dFdU than have been reported with gemcitabine, which may explain the acceptable toxicity profile observed with NUC-1031."

A phase 3 study is scheduled. Here's the design. Design is robust, with gemcitabine in control arm, OS as primary endpoint, late-stage gemcitabine-treated/resistant patients enrolled, MTD for both drugs to be used.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $464.71M, a cash balance of $83.59M as of the December quarter, and burn is -$12.22M.

Here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

The company owns patents for Acelarin that will expire in 2024; there are other patents that will cover the drug till 2035. The company licenses ProTide technology from Cardiff University.

Competition

There's not much left to discuss about competition. Gemcitabine is the competing drug here; and although erlotinib has been combined with gemcitabine in certain metastatic pancreatic cancers that are unresectable, the patients here with NUC 1031 are in situations where combination therapies like this do not work. So, there's virtually no competition, and if NUC-1031 works, it will replace standard gemcitabine as the standard of care in unresectable, metastatic pancreatic cancers.

The entire undifferentiated pancreatic cancer market is going to be worth about $4bn by 2025. However, this is simply a proof-of-concept for the ProTide technology, which has already produced blockbuster antiviral drugs. So, if NCNA is successful with this lead indication, we can see a number of different therapies emerging.

Risks

The cash position is something of a risk here. Although their burn seems low, phase 3 trial will burn a lot more cash, and no company should approach the market with less than $100M of it. They began an offering and then cancelled it in January, but expect a dilution before approval, if not earlier.

Opinion

There is a lot that's interesting with NuCana. We like the easily understandable investment angle, the trial data that's been very positive, the low price of the stock, and the market potential. We believe cash position can be improved, we fear there's necessary dilution before approval, and we worry about the lack of coverage. Overall, however, we find NCNA quite attractive for an initial science-focused investment.

